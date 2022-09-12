Reasons Why a Home Might Come Back On The Market

Why Some Home Sales Fall Through

When a home is put up for sale there are times when it comes back on the market. Not every sale is successful.

When an offer is accepted homes are often put into contingent status in the Multiple listing service by the listing agent.

Many folks wonder what contingent means in a real estate listing. The contingent status means that an offer to purchase has been accepted between a buyer and seller.

However, before the sale can be completed there are certain things that have to happen first.

Some of the most common contingencies in real estate include a home inspection, appraisal inspection, a mortgage commitment and a home sale clause. Anyone of of these things could cause a home sale to fall through.

Let's take a more careful look at why properties come back on the market.

Home Back on The Market Deposit Photos

Buyer's Remorse Might Be The Reason a House Comes Back on The Market

Buyer's remorse is a common feeling whether it is as significant as buying a home or smaller purchase. It's just a fact of life that people second guess their decisions.

In some cases, the person might have second thoughts about the purchase because of something that happened outside of their control (such as an illness or job loss). If this is the case, they may want to back out and move on.

It is not unusual for a first-time home buyer to have this feeling. After all, the purchase of a home is a critical life decision. Sometimes the feeling is so overwhelming backing out is the only choice a buyer feels they have.

The reason why earnest money is collected in most real estate transactions is to prevent a buyer from walking away from a sale. Sometimes there isn't enough earnest money to persuade them to remain in the transaction.

Home Inspection Results

One of the most significant hurdles in purchasing any property is the home inspection. Many homes sales fall through due to lackluster home inspection results.

In a standard real estate contract there will often be a home inspection contingency. The home inspection doesn't always go as well as a buyer would like.

The home inspector can find problems that were not so obvious. When this happens and the buyer and seller cannot come to an amicable agreement, the buyer will bail from the transaction.

Some of the more common home inspection issues that will cause a home to come back on the market include structural issues, safety problems, a leaking basement, mold issues, and the presence of lead paint or asbestos.

All of these issues can be expensive to fix. When a buyer and seller do not have a meeting of the minds, homes become available again.

Overlooking home inspection problems is never wise. In strong seller's markets, some buyers will waive a home inspection. Doing so can come back to bite them.

The Home Does Not Appraise

Another common contingency in a real estate contract is the home appraising for the purchase price or higher.

When that does not happen the buyer can choose to terminate the sale. It is possible for a buyer and seller to renegotiate the sale with different terms.

For example, the buyer may ask the seller to reduce the sale price to what the appraiser says it's worth. Sometimes sellers have no interest in doing that.

Unfortunately, home sales are often riding on one person's opinion (the appraiser). Appraisers make mistakes just like everyone else.

The Buyer Wasn't Able to Get Their Mortgage

If a buyer has a mortgage contingency in their real estate contract there is always the possibility they will not get the loan.

A home mortgage is not a fully guaranteed loan until the buyer has signed a final agreement with the lender.

Mortgages are a binding contract between a buyer and lender, but things can change between the mortgage pre-approval and the time when the money actually needs to exchange hands.

If you have had significant financial changes in the past few months, your mortgage may no longer be available to you.

A common mistake made by buyers is to do something that could lead to their mortgage being denied before the closing. For example, a buyer might think purchasing a car is no problem.

However, doing so could cause their debt to income ratio to be outside of the lending institutions guidelines.

A Failed Home Sale Contingency

Sometimes a buyer will make their home purchase contingent on selling their existing home. If they are not successful, they will be able to terminate their home purchase.

Home sale contingencies are not accepted by sellers most of the time for this exact reason.

Selling a home can be expensive and time is money. Wasting time with a failed home sale contingency can be super frustrating.

Final Thoughts

Not every home sale is successful. There are always going to be a percentage of homes that come back on the market.

If you have your eye on a particular home that is under contract, there is a chance it could make its ways back to the market.

It is smart to keep your eyes open as home sales are never final until the new deed is recorded. Have your real estate agent keep their eyes open for homes re-entering the market.