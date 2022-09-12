Major Costs To Sell A Home Explained

What Are The Most Expensive Costs to Sell a House?

If you have not sold a home in a long time, you may be wondering what will it cost. The expenses involved with selling a home are fairly straightforward.

Whether you’re selling your home for the first time or you’re looking to downsize, knowing the ballpark cost of your area is a good place to start.

There are three major costs that all home sellers should understand so they can figure out their bottom line.

While there may be a few miscellaneous expenses, these will have the greatest influence on what will be coming out of your wallet or purse. Let's dive in.

A Real Estate Commission

If you are selling a home and plan on hiring a real estate agent, they will be your largest expense. The typical real estate commission usually falls somewhere between 5-6 percent of the sale price of the home.

The commission is typically split between the real estate company the listing agent works for and the company the buyer's agent works for.

How much money a real estate agent makes is often determined by how many sales they make in a year. Many people do not realize that real estate commissions are negotiable.

One of the most common times when a real estate agent will be willing to negotiate their fees is when you are doing two transactions with the same agent.

For example, if you hire a real estate agent to sell your home and also use them to find your next home.

If you find a real estate agent who is not willing to negotiate their commission under these circumstances, you might want to consider hiring someone else.

Most business savvy agents are not foolish enough to turn down slightly less money vs. having nothing.

Having a Real Estate Attorney Represent You In The Transaction

Having a real estate attorney to represent your best interests is smart when selling a home.

When selling a home, the costs of representation are more than worth it. A real estate attorney can help you navigate the complex process and protect your interests. There are a few key things to keep in mind when hiring an attorney:

Know your rights. An attorney can provide guidance on all aspects of the sale, from contract negotiations to potential legal challenges. Make sure you understand your rights and what steps you may need to take to protect them.

The attorney will guide you based on years of experience looking at real estate contracts. The buyers are likely to have their own real estate lawyer who will be making changes to the agreement and negotiating on the buyer's behalf.

Selling a home is an expensive process, and an attorney can help you minimize risks by protecting your interests in the sale process and beyond.

If there are any issues with the sale or property, an attorney can represent you in fighting for your interests.

Sometimes in real estate transactions a dispute between a buyer and seller will surface. An attorney will help you navigate out of any problems that should arise.

Real Estate Taxes For Selling

In many states, when you sell a home, you will have to pay a real estate tax. This tax is associated with the purchase and sale of homes and pays for services to run the day to day operation of a state.

The amount of the real estate tax will depend on the state in which you live. For example, in Massachusetts, you will likely pay $4.56 per thousand on the sale price of your home.

So, if you sell a home for $500,000, you would pay 4.56 x 500 or $2280. Real Estate taxes are one of the most common expenses that many sellers do no realize they have to pay.

Miscellaneous Home Selling Expenses

When you are selling a home there are likely to be a few other more minor expenses. Some of these include preparing a new deed, paying for a septic inspection, getting a certified smoke detector certificate.

You can expect to pay a few hundred dollars for each of these items.

Final Thoughts

Financial surprises are never enjoyable when you are selling a home. Speak to a local real estate professional and they should be able to provide you with guidance on all the expenses you'll be paying.

Some real estate agents will provide a "net sheet" if you ask them to. A net sheet will detail all of your expenses in detail.

Bill Gassett is an avid writer for numerous real estate topics including finance, mortgages, moving, home improvement, and general real estate. His work has been featured on numerous prestigious real estate publications.

