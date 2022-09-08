Pros and Cons of Using Airbnb

What to Know About Airbnb

Pros and Cons of Airbnb Deposit Photos

Airbnb is a wildly successful site for people looking for cheap accommodation and homeowners wanting to make some extra money. They have gained over 150 million users worldwide, with 650,000 hosts offering accommodation. It has become one of the most popular home rental sites in the United States.

While the potential of using the site seems straightforward, there are some advantages and disadvantages of Airbnb. Whether you are looking to rent out a room or you need to find a place to stay, we look at the pros and cons of Airbnb.

The Pros of Airbnb

Great Selection of Venues

There is a great deal of choice for places to stay when searching on the site. Many different types of accommodation could be available for the location you want to stay in. You can search their database by location and date to see what is available. Feedback is shown from previous guests so that you better know what to expect when booking.

You might even find a really cool property style, such as a container home to stay in.

No Cost Listings

It doesn't cost anything for a homeowner to list their property on the site. You can add photos and descriptions to give your listing a better chance of being chosen. They also have profile pages for hosts to make it more personal.

Set Your Prices

You can choose to set whatever price you think is right. Have a look at your local competition and choose to undercut them or charge more if you have better facilities. There is a big market for short-term rentals, so you are likely to be paid handsomely, especially when you are in a vacation destination.

Extra Services

If you provide other things beyond just accommodation, Airbnb now lists those as well. Whether it is restaurants, tours, or other local experiences, they will be displayed when searching on the site. It is great to be able to see other local attractions when visiting the site.

Guarantees

If you are putting your property on the site, they offer compensation for up to $1 million for damage caused. However, this isn't a common problem, but it is good to know that Airbnb offers this protection.

If you are staying on a host's property, the site also has some protection for you. They will hold your payment to the host for 24 hours after you have checked in to the accommodation. They also offer secure payment and messaging with the host. Background checks are performed on the hosts as well.

The Cons of Airbnb

Misleading Listings

Since hosts create their own listings and they aren't unbiased, there can be misleading things in the listing. Perhaps the host may not have mentioned everything about the accommodation that they really should. This may be accidental, but whatever the reason, it can have a negative effect on your stay on the property.

You should always check what other guests have said about the venue before you commit to staying there. This allows you to get a more unbiased view to judge if the listing is accurate.

Damages

If you are a host on the site, the largest potential problem will be damage done by guests. If you run into issues, the site has its compensation program and security deposits held in escrow, though you may not be paid for all of the damage caused. If guests abuse your property, it will probably be a hassle to fix, and you won't be compensated for your time.

Extra Expenses

As a host, you can expect to pay a 3 percent fee or more on every booking you take. This is to cover the cost of processing the payment you receive from guests.

When staying in an Airbnb, there is a service fee of between 0 and 20 percent. This is in addition to the reservation fees and is said to cover the cost of customer support.

Taxing Times

Depending on where the property is situated, a value-added tax may be added. This is usually for accommodation in the European Union and a few other countries. There could also be rental income tax due from hosts in other locations. Airbnb is required to collect information for the IRS to give earning information about hosts.

Keep tax reporting in mind so you don't make a financial mistake.

Legality

Just because you want to rent your home out on the site, it doesn't mean it is allowed in your area. Zoning restrictions could prevent such a listing, or you may need to acquire a permit to proceed. Check with the local zoning board to ensure that you can use the rental site's services.

Conclusions on Airbnb

Airbnb provides a great opportunity to easily rent out a room or your whole home. It also makes finding somewhere to stay easy, allowing you to discover a different side of the area you are visiting.

Though, as you can see, there are some potential advantages and disadvantages of Airbnb. But if you know the issues, you will be better prepared and have a more prosperous time using the site. If you are an investor, you may even want to consider purchasing the stock, as it could be an excellent long-term investment.

Airbnb remains one of the most popular rental sites due to what it provides both landlords and potential renters.