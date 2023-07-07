Finding a Balance: Massachusetts Can Achieve Solar Energy Goals without Harming Nature

The Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources (DOER) has released a report on the state's potential for solar energy.

The study reveals that Massachusetts has enough space to build three to four times the amount of solar energy needed by 2050.

This finding suggests that the state can meet its ambitious goals for solar energy generation while prioritizing nature conservation.

The report also highlights that a majority of the needed solar energy could be installed on rooftops, parking lots, and other developed lands, reducing the impact on natural systems.

The DOER survey further indicates that over 85% of residents prefer solar installations on developed areas rather than on forests and farmland.

Mass Audubon, in collaboration with Harvard Forest researchers, will soon release a detailed analysis called Gaining Carbon, which will assess the spatial and economic potential of solar energy while considering carbon removal, biodiversity, and climate resilience.

The study emphasizes that it is possible to find a balance between solar development and nature without compromising either.