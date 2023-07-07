Streamlined Application Process for Zoning Relief and Historic Preservation Projects Now Available Online

Starting from July 5, 2023, the City of Somerville's Planning, Preservation, and Zoning Division will be accepting new permit applications for the Historic Preservation Commission, Planning Board, and Zoning Board of Appeals through the City's Citizenserve Portal.

This online platform, already used for building permits and licensing by the Inspectional Services Department, will now centralize all zoning relief and historic preservation project applications and documents. The goal is to create a central repository for project-related documents and improve communication between applicants and City staff.

The applications and processes that can now be submitted via Citizenserve include historic preservation demolitions, alterations within Local Historic Districts, the Memorandum of Agreement process, zoning permits, special permits, site plan approval, hardship variances, and plan revisions.

Applications submitted before July 5, 2023, will still be processed under the previous system. To learn more or submit an application, additional information is available at somervillema.gov/citizenserve.

For zoning permit questions, email planning@somervillema.gov, and for historic preservation questions, email historic@somervillema.gov. For building permits and certificates of occupancy, email isd@somervillema.gov. Questions regarding zoning ordinance enforcement and interpretations should be directed to isdzoning@somervillema.gov.