Somerville, MA

Streamlined Application Process for Zoning Relief and Historic Preservation Projects Now Available Online

Massachusetts Updates
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bi45c_0nIf1Dms00

Starting from July 5, 2023, the City of Somerville's Planning, Preservation, and Zoning Division will be accepting new permit applications for the Historic Preservation Commission, Planning Board, and Zoning Board of Appeals through the City's Citizenserve Portal.

This online platform, already used for building permits and licensing by the Inspectional Services Department, will now centralize all zoning relief and historic preservation project applications and documents. The goal is to create a central repository for project-related documents and improve communication between applicants and City staff.

The applications and processes that can now be submitted via Citizenserve include historic preservation demolitions, alterations within Local Historic Districts, the Memorandum of Agreement process, zoning permits, special permits, site plan approval, hardship variances, and plan revisions.

Applications submitted before July 5, 2023, will still be processed under the previous system. To learn more or submit an application, additional information is available at somervillema.gov/citizenserve.

For zoning permit questions, email planning@somervillema.gov, and for historic preservation questions, email historic@somervillema.gov. For building permits and certificates of occupancy, email isd@somervillema.gov. Questions regarding zoning ordinance enforcement and interpretations should be directed to isdzoning@somervillema.gov.

Visit here for more details

This post includes content abridged or formatted by AI tools. Please refer to the source above for verification and additional information. Learn more.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Stay informed about municipal updates sourced from public government websites in Massachusetts

1K followers

More from Massachusetts Updates

Cambridge, MA

Trends and Challenges in Shareholder Proposal No-Action Requests for the 2023 Proxy Season

Companies have filed fewer no-action requests to exclude shareholder proposals in the 2023 proxy season compared to previous years. This is due to new guidelines outlined by the SEC Staff in 2021 and the rejection of many requests in the 2022 season. Companies are finding it more difficult to predict how their requests will be treated, but there are some lessons that can be learned from the responses of the SEC Staff in the 2023 season.

Read full story
Needham, MA

Construction Updates: Water Main Shut-Down and Sidewalk Reconstruction on Central Avenue

The Department of Public Works - Water, Sewer, Drains Division will relocate a fire hydrant near 1681 Central Avenue, resulting in a temporary water main shut-down on July 10 at 9:00am. Residents in the area will experience a water service disruption. The work is expected to be completed by the end of the day.

Read full story
Worcester, MA

Police Arrest Driver with Loaded Handgun Modified with "Glock Switch" After Hit-and-Run Incident

On July 6th, 2023, two Worcester Police officers were patrolling the area of Hope Ave when they noticed a white Audi speeding by. One of the officers, suspecting that the driver, Kidam Oquendo, did not have a valid driver's license, decided to investigate. However, they lost sight of the vehicle.

Read full story
Rehoboth, MA

Important Public Awareness Notice and Virtual Conference by Department of Public Utilities

The Board of Selectmen's Office in Rehoboth received a notification from the Department of Public Utilities (DPU) regarding a Public Awareness Participation and Procedures. Residents are advised to refer to the attached notice for more details. Additionally, a virtual conference will take place on Monday, July 24th from 10 am to 5:00 pm. The Board of Selectmen's Office expresses gratitude.Visit here for more details.

Read full story
Somerville, MA

Important Information for Organizers of Summertime Public Events in Somerville

If you are planning an event in Somerville this summer, you must submit a Public Event license application online by Monday, July 10. This will ensure that there is enough time for the application to be processed and submitted to the City Council before their summer recess begins on July 13.

Read full story
Cambridge, MA

AI Tool CHARM: Rapidly Decoding Brain Cancer's Genome During Surgery

Scientists at Harvard Medical School have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) tool that can rapidly determine the molecular identity of brain tumors during surgery. The tool, called CHARM (Cryosection Histopathology Assessment and Review Machine), can decode a brain tumor's DNA in real time, providing critical information about the tumor's aggressiveness and likely response to treatment.

Read full story
Upton, MA

Temporary Closure of Pratt Pond due to Algae Bloom: Public Safety Precaution

On 7/7/23, Maria Tonry, Upton's Recreational Director, noticed algae in Pratt Pond's surface water. The Board of Health contacted the MA Department of Public Health for guidance.

Read full story
Boston, MA

MassDOT, MBTA, and Boston Public Library Collaborate to Offer Free Digital Content to Riders During Sumner Tunnel Closure

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has partnered with the MBTA and Boston Public Library to offer riders free access to digital content during the closure of the Sumner Tunnel.

Read full story
Melrose, MA

City of Melrose Transitions to Statewide Behavioral Health Help Line for Accessible Mental Health Support

The City of Melrose in Massachusetts has switched from Interface Referral Services to the state's new Behavioral Health Help Line (BHHL). The BHHL provides direct access to mental health and substance use care for residents without the need for insurance.

Read full story
Bellingham, MA

Water Main Repairs Scheduled for Monday, July 10th: Potential Disruption in Service and Discolored Water Expected

The DPW will be closing the water main on Monday, July 10th at 8:00 AM for repairs. The affected areas will be Potter Drive, Kennedy Road, Holman Street, Gateway Road, Flagg Drive, Heritage Way, and S Main Street from Blackstone Street to Mechanic Street.

Read full story
Bellingham, MA

Water Main Shutdown on July 10th: Prepare for Temporary Water Outage and Possible Discolored Water

Several streets, including Potter Drive, Kennedy Road, Holman Street, Gateway Road, Flagg Drive, Heritage Way, and S Main Street, will be affected by a water main shutdown. Residents are advised to stock up on water beforehand as they will be without water during this time.

Read full story
Cambridge, MA

Forging a Global Regulatory Framework for Artificial Intelligence: The EU's Chance to Lead

The European Union has the opportunity to lead in creating a global regulatory framework for artificial intelligence (AI) as the technology continues to advance. With its neutrality and strong regulatory tradition, the EU can guide responsible AI development and use, establishing itself as a crucial player in AI diplomacy.

Read full story
Cambridge, MA

Rising Violent and Property Crimes in BridgeStat June 2023, with a Slight Decrease in Serious Crimes

Crime totals for the first half of 2023 show a 27% rise in violent crimes compared to last year. Property crimes also increased by 21%, with 228 more incidents reported than in the same period of 2022. However, there was a slight decrease of 1% in serious crime incidents between June and May 2023.Visit here for more details.

Read full story
Andover, MA

Andover Residents Collaborate to Improve Street Accessibility with Complete Streets Projects

The Town of Andover seeks input on locations needing Complete Streets projects. Complete Streets aim to accommodate all travel modes safely and efficiently. To assist the town in identifying priority areas for these projects, residents are encouraged to map locations with existing infrastructure deficiencies, traffic safety issues, or noteworthy features. This collaborative effort aims to improve accessibility for individuals of all ages and abilities, ensuring a comprehensive street network.Visit here for more details.

Read full story
Beverly, MA

Endicott College Graduates Caleb Shpur and Gabe Van Emon Commits to UConn Baseball Program

Endicott College graduates Caleb Shpur and Gabe Van Emon have announced that they will be continuing their academic and baseball careers at the University of Connecticut (UConn).

Read full story
Boston, MA

Armed Bank Robbery Suspect Apprehended in Downtown Boston

Officers in District A-1 responded to a bank robbery at TD Bank on Winter Street. The suspect, Jonathan Pagan, claimed to have a gun and fled with an undisclosed amount of money towards Park Street MBTA station.

Read full story
Boston, MA

Boston Brakes: Enhancing Accessibility and Safety for Pedestrians with Disabilities

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, along with the City of Boston Disabilities Commission and the Boston Streets Cabinet, has launched a new initiative called Boston Brakes. The campaign aims to raise awareness and increase safety for pedestrians with disabilities in the city's neighborhoods.

Read full story
Boston, MA

Mayor Michelle Wu Unveils Renovated BCYF Curley Community Center, Offering State-of-the-Art Facilities and Climate Resiliency Features

Mayor Michelle Wu, along with various city departments and residents of South Boston, has officially reopened the BCYF Curley Community Center after a $31.2 million renovation.

Read full story
Boston, MA

Honoring the Service and Sacrifice of Patrolman Michael Brennan: A Boston Police Department Hero

Patrolman Michael Brennan, a member of the Boston Police Department, died 105 years ago while on duty. While pursuing a suspect in Roxbury, Brennan suffered life-threatening injuries from a fall and later succumbed to them at a local hospital.

Read full story
Woburn, MA

Affordable Housing Opportunity at The Highland: Apply Now for Your Chance to Secure a Home

The Highland at the Vale, as part of a Special Permit granted by the Woburn City Council, is offering 30 affordable units to eligible first-time homebuyers through a lottery system.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy