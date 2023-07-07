Unraveling the Impact of Chromosome Imbalances on Cancer Development and Treatment

Researchers at Harvard Medical School, the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute have developed a computational tool to study aneuploidy, a state where there are too few or too many copies of certain chromosomes or parts of chromosomes.

The team analysed large chromosome changes in tumor cells from nearly 11,000 cancer patients and identified key chromosome regions that, when duplicated or deleted, were harmful or beneficial to tumor cells.

The findings, published in Nature, provide new insights into cancer biology and could lead to new ways of guiding cancer treatment and developing targeted drugs.

Aneuploidies, including duplications or deletions of entire arms of chromosomes, are present in almost 90% of human cancers and are associated with worse clinical outcomes.

The researchers used their computational tool, called BISCUT, to analyse tumor samples from 33 cancer types and identified 193 regions within or near aneuploidies that cancer cells seemed to be selecting for or against.

The study also revealed a new role for a known cancer gene called WRN, which could lead to new treatment approaches.

The researchers believe that their dataset will lead to many more insights into cancer biology, including new drug targets and more effective treatments for cancer patients.

The study was supported by various organizations, including the National Institutes of Health and the Gray Matters Brain Cancer Foundation.