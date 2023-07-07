Unleashing the Power of Vaccine Data: Insights from a Data Expert in the Precision Vaccines Program

Joann Arce, a data expert and lead of data management and analysis in the Precision Vaccines Program at Boston Children's Hospital, is using her skills to extract insights on how our immune systems react to vaccines and infections.

Arce's work involves utilizing bioinformatics, big data, systems biology, and the science of "omics" to develop smarter and more potent vaccines. As a parent, Arce was particularly interested in the program's focus on vaccines and decided to delve further into the field.

Growing up in the Philippines, Arce initially considered becoming a physician but ultimately pursued biology and biochemistry. In the Precision Vaccines Program, she worked on projects related to newborns' immune systems and analyzed their responses to the BCG vaccine.

Arce's work during the COVID-19 pandemic involved analyzing data from hospitalized patients and shedding light on the differences between those who survived and those who died from the virus. She also created a public database called the Immune Signatures Data Resource, which covers 24 different vaccines and enables scientists to ask important questions related to vaccine efficacy.