Massachusetts Broadband Institute Conducts Statewide Digital Equity Survey

The Massachusetts Broadband Institute (MBI) is conducting a survey to gather information about people's experiences with internet service.

The purpose of the survey is to ensure that everyone has access to affordable and high-quality internet service, devices, skills training, and digital support.

The survey is available in nine languages, including English, Spanish, Portuguese, Chinese, Haitian Creole, Vietnamese, Russian, Arabic, and Khmer.

Participants can choose their preferred language from the top-right corner of the survey page.

The Turner Free Library also provides paper copies of the survey in multiple languages.

Completed surveys can be returned to the library.