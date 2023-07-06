Medford, MA

Police Respond to Bomb Threat at City Check Cashing in Medford

Massachusetts Updates
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gUUZ0_0nIDD0V100

On July 5, 2023, a 911 call was received from an employee at City Check Cashing in Medford, Massachusetts. The employee reported receiving a call from a male individual demanding a large sum of money and threatening to bomb the business if not complied with.

Following the call, officers arrived, evacuated the building, and cleared it with the assistance of the Massachusetts State Police and State Police Bomb Squad. The search yielded no bomb or further threats.

