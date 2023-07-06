Mayor Wu Launches Swim Safe Initiative: Free Swimming Lessons and Water Safety Investments in Boston

Mayor Michelle Wu, along with the Office of Human Services (OHS) and Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF), has announced the Swim Safe initiative, which aims to promote water safety in Boston.

As part of this initiative, the city will offer free swim lessons throughout the summer at select pools operated by the Boys and Girls Clubs of Boston and the YMCA of Greater Boston.

The announcement was made at the reopening of the BCYF Paris Street Pool in East Boston, which recently underwent a $10.2 million renovation.

The city is committed to ensuring that all children in Boston learn how to swim and can safely enjoy the city's beaches and pools.

Council President Ed Flynn emphasized the importance of providing swimming lessons, especially to young people of color and low-income families.

The Swim Safe program will offer free swim lessons at various locations, including Boys & Girls Clubs in Roxbury and Dorchester, and all Boston YMCA locations.

Additionally, the city has allocated $500,000 in this year's budget to fund swim safety through BCYF. The initiative will be able to offer free lessons to up to 500 additional children this summer.

The city will also provide free personal flotation devices to parents of young children who visit the city's beaches.

Despite being a coastal city, not all Boston residents have equal access to swimming opportunities, and fatal drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1-4 years old.

The BCYF Paris Street Pool has been fully modernized and features upgraded facilities and a more inviting space.

The pool is located across the street from the BCYF Paris Street Community Center, which reopened in 2017 after a $12 million renovation.