Mayor Wu Launches TeenVentures: Free Summer Programming for Boston's Teens

TeenVentures Boston, a free programming series aimed at teenagers aged 14-18, has been announced by Mayor Michelle Wu, the Office of Youth Engagement and Advancement (OYEA), and Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF).

The events, which include weekend and weekday night activities, will take place across the city at BCYF centers and local partner sites such as the YMCA of Greater Boston and the Boys & Girls Club of Boston.

The initiative is part of the City of Boston's summer safety strategy and aims to provide accessible summer programming for youth. The partnership between BCYF, YMCA, and BGCB will offer free access to their programs and spaces throughout the summer season.

TeenVentures is a priority for the new Office of Youth Engagement and Advancement, which was created earlier this year. The TeenVentures website offers a comprehensive list of teen summer events in the city and youth development organizations. The aim is to make it easy for teens and their families to find safe and engaging activities.

The program includes a wide range of activities such as sports clinics, DIY crafts, and special outings to various locations. BCYF will also host evening Fun Fests that will offer dinner, games, and family-friendly entertainment.