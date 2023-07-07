Cambridge, MA

MIT Rifle Team Engineers Honored as CRCA Scholar All-Americans

Six members of the MIT rifle team have been named as 2022-2023 CRCA Scholastic All-Americans by the Collegiate Rifle Coaches Association. The honored student-athletes are Jaden Anderson, Danny Antonelli, Spruce Campbell, Evia Rodriguez, Jenny Zhang, and Yun Zhao.

Anderson, a chemistry and biology major, has been a top shooter for MIT in his first two seasons. Antonelli, a computer science and engineering major, had impressive performances in smallbore and air rifle competitions. Campbell, a computer science major, had strong showings in smallbore and air rifle as well. Rodriguez, who is undecided on her major, ranked third in smallbore and fourth in air rifle. Zhang, an electrical engineering and computer science major, had excellent scores in air rifle and smallbore. Zhao, a computer science major, had solid performances in air rifle and smallbore competitions.

