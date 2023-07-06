Boston, MA

Brenna Morrissey: Experienced Coach and Former Student-Athlete Takes the Helm as Softball Head Coach at Emmanuel

Massachusetts Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QYuVs_0nISfQuV00

Brenna Morrissey has been hired as the new Head Softball Coach at Emmanuel College in Boston, Massachusetts. She takes over the position from Olivia Berry, who stepped down to focus on her administrative duties as the Director of Athletics at the college.

Morrissey brings a wealth of experience as both a coach and former student-athlete. She has previously coached at Boston University, MIT, and Harvard University, as well as serving as a hitting instructor and high school varsity Head Coach.

As a collegiate player, Morrissey had an impressive career, playing at Division I Georgia State University and Division II Assumption College. She was a team captain and helped lead her teams to conference championships and appearances in the NCAA tournament.

Visit here for more details

This post includes content abridged or formatted by AI tools. Please refer to the source above for verification and additional information. Learn more.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Keeping up with sports updates around Massachusetts

14 followers

More from Massachusetts Sports

Northampton, MA

Smith College Tennis Program Receives ITA Academic Awards and Achieves Success on the Court

The Smith College tennis program in Northampton, Massachusetts, has been awarded the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) All-Academic Team Award for the 2022-23 academic year. In addition, several players from the team, including Dayana Caluna, Ashley Felix, Miranda Gibson, Lili Goshgarian, Clara Goshgarian, Joyce Lee, Anna Maffa, Alexa Monos, Olivia Monos, and Marielle Sauber, have earned ITA Scholar-Athlete honors. To qualify for the ITA All-Academic Team, programs must have a team GPA of 3.2 or above, include all student-athletes on the eligibility form, and factor in the cumulative team GPA for the current academic year. To be named an ITA Scholar-Athlete, individuals must have a GPA of at least 3.5 for the current academic year.

Read full story
Boston, MA

Terrier Twelve - #7: Boston University Track & Field and Cross Country Teams Dominate the Patriot League Championships, Setting New School Records

The Terrier Twelve, an annual recognition of Boston University's top achievements in sports, is now in its 15th year. This year's Terrier Twelve highlights the success of the track & field and cross country teams.

Read full story
Westfield, MA

Westfield State Soccer Stars Parker and Cochran Recognized as Players to Watch for Fall 2023 Season

Two female soccer players from Westfield State University, Delaney Parker and Jaida Cochran, have been recognized by the New England Soccer Journal as "players to watch" for the fall 2023 season.

Read full story
Boston, MA

Suffolk Volleyball Receives Fourth USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award

Suffolk volleyball has received the USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award for the 2022-23 season, marking their fourth time earning this distinction. The award is given to programs with a yearlong GPA of 3.3 on a 4.0 scale or 4.1 on a 5.0 scale. Head coach Scott Blanchard has led the team to all four of their awards.Visit here for more details.

Read full story
Boston, MA

Suffolk Women's Tennis Team and Players Honored for Academic Excellence by ITA

The Suffolk women's tennis team has been recognized as an ITA All-Academic team by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA). In addition to the team award, five Rams players - Alyssa Blade, Barbara Consales, Rachel Hill, Bianca Prescott, and Anastasiya Zakharava - were named ITA Scholar-Athletes.

Read full story
Springfield, MA

Connor Roberts: Lacrosse Star and Academic Achiever

Connor Roberts, a lacrosse player from Springfield, Massachusetts, has been selected for the 2023 New England Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (NEILA) All-Academic Team. A total of 320 men's lacrosse student-athletes from different divisions were honored, with Roberts being one of 139 from Division III institutions.

Read full story
Northampton, MA

Julia Batson and Megan Holm Earn Pocock All-American Honors for Smith College Rowing Team

Julia Batson and Megan Holm from the Smith College rowing team have been awarded 2023 Pocock All-American honors by the Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association. Batson has received this recognition for the second consecutive season, while Holm earns it for the first time.

Read full story
Wellesley, MA

Wellesley College Crew Graduates Hallstrom and Santos Named 2023 CRCA/Pocock Division III All-Americans

Recent Wellesley College crew graduates Anneka Hallstrom and Isabella Santos have been named to the 2023 Pocock Racing Shells All-America First Team. They competed in Wellesley's Varsity 8+ throughout the spring, earning NEWMAC Rower and Coxswain of the Year accolades.

Read full story
Boston, MA

Emmanuel College Volleyball Teams Receive USMC-AVCA Team Academic Award

The United States Marine Corps (USMC) and the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) have announced that a record-breaking 1,333 collegiate and high school volleyball teams have earned the USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award for the 2022-23 academic year.

Read full story
Worcester, MA

Worcester State University Women's Volleyball Receives USMC-AVCA Academic Award for Sixth Consecutive Year

The Worcester State University Women's Volleyball program has received the United States Marine Corps and American Volleyball Coaches Association Team Academic Award for the sixth consecutive year.

Read full story
Westfield, MA

Westfield State Athletics Announces 25th Hall of Fame Class and Induction Ceremony

Westfield State athletics will be hosting its 25th Hall of Fame induction ceremony on October 13, 2023, as part of the school's homecoming weekend. The Silver Anniversary class will include five new Hall of Fame inductees: Tom Stewart, Dave Jaehnig, Andrea (Wasuk) Cohen, Josh Mathieu, and Kerry Arouca.

Read full story
Springfield, MA

Diana Gallagher: A Former Student-Athlete and Experienced Gymnastics Professional, Named Head Coach of Springfield College Women's Gymnastics Program

Diana Gallagher has been named the head women's gymnastics coach and assistant professor of physical education at Springfield College. She has a background in gymnastics and has held various positions in the field, including as a judge and head coach.

Read full story
Wellesley, MA

Lindsay Strong: A Standout Student-Athlete and Nominee for NEWMAC Award

Lindsay Strong, a field hockey player from Wellesley College, has been nominated for the NEWMAC Student-Athlete of the Year Award. The award recognizes achievements in academics, athletics, service, and leadership.

Read full story
Springfield, MA

Springfield College's Rece Gobel and Colby Wilson Finalists for NEWMAC Student-Athlete of the Year Award: Recognizing Academic Achievement, Athletics Excellence, Service, and Leadership

Recent Springfield College men's track and field graduates Rece Gobel and Colby Wilson have been named finalists for the 2023 New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference (NEWMAC) Male Student-Athlete of the Year Award.

Read full story
Springfield, MA

Springfield College Graduates Mikaili Charlemagne and Sam Hourihan Nominated for NEWMAC Student-Athlete of the Year Award

Springfield College graduates Mikaili Charlemagne and Sam Hourihan have been named finalists for the 2023 New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference (NEWMAC) Female Student-Athlete of the Year Award and nominees for the 2023 NCAA Woman of the Year Award.

Read full story
Springfield, MA

Springfield College's Sam Hourihan: Finalist for 2023 NEWMAC Student-Athlete of the Year Award

Recent Springfield College graduate Sam Hourihan, from Bridgewater, Mass., has been named as a finalist for the 2023 NEWMAC Female Student-Athlete of the Year Award and as a nominee for the 2023 NCAA Woman of the Year Award.

Read full story
Springfield, MA

Springfield College's Colby Wilson: Finalist for 2023 NEWMAC Student-Athlete of the Year Award

Colby Wilson, a recent graduate of Springfield College's men's track and field program, has been named a finalist for the 2023 New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference (NEWMAC) Male Student-Athlete of the Year Award. The award recognizes academic achievement, athletic excellence, service, and leadership.

Read full story
Springfield, MA

Rece Gobel of Springfield College Nominated for 2023 NEWMAC Student-Athlete of the Year Award: Recognizing Excellence in Academics, Athletics, and Leadership

Rece Gobel, a recent graduate of Springfield College's men's track and field program, has been named a finalist for the 2023 New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference (NEWMAC) Male Student-Athlete of the Year Award.

Read full story
Westfield, MA

Westfield State Women's Basketball Dominates Division III in Statistical Categories for Seventh Consecutive Season

The Westfield State women's basketball team excelled in several statistical categories during the 2022-23 season. They led Division III in turnover margin, steals per game, and turnovers forced per game.

Read full story
Springfield, MA

Christian Hutra of Springfield College Named to College Football Network's Preseason All-America First Team

Christian Hutra, a player from Springfield College's football team, has been named to The College Football Network's Division III Preseason All-America First Team. Hutra, who was previously selected for multiple All-America First Teams, helped Springfield College reach the second round of the NCAA Division III Championship Tournament in 2022.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy