Brenna Morrissey: Experienced Coach and Former Student-Athlete Takes the Helm as Softball Head Coach at Emmanuel

Brenna Morrissey has been hired as the new Head Softball Coach at Emmanuel College in Boston, Massachusetts. She takes over the position from Olivia Berry, who stepped down to focus on her administrative duties as the Director of Athletics at the college.

Morrissey brings a wealth of experience as both a coach and former student-athlete. She has previously coached at Boston University, MIT, and Harvard University, as well as serving as a hitting instructor and high school varsity Head Coach.

As a collegiate player, Morrissey had an impressive career, playing at Division I Georgia State University and Division II Assumption College. She was a team captain and helped lead her teams to conference championships and appearances in the NCAA tournament.