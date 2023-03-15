GPT-4 Explained and Exemplified

GPT-4’s Revolutionary Features and Applications

In this article, we’ll explore GPT-4, a powerful language model. We’ll explain what it is and highlight some of its key features to help you make the most of it. We’ll also discuss other important information related to GPT-4 and relevant developments.

Salient features of GPT-4

Open AI’s website describes the following features as the salient ones for its new version.

GPT-4 stands for “Generative Pre-trained Transformer 4”

Upgrade from GPT-3.5 technology

Improvements in three areas: creativity, visual comprehension, and context handling

Enhanced creativity for various applications, including music, screenplays, and technical writing

Increased ability to handle longer context, i.e. “capable of handling over 25,000 words of text, allowing for use cases like long form content creation, extended conversations, and document search and analysis.”

Capability to interact with images for better user experience

Claimed to be safer, with extensive testing showing 40% more accurate responses and 82% less inappropriate content compared to its predecessor

Still, there is uncertainty regarding video processing capabilities which might be added later on.

ChatGPT-3.5 versus GPT-4

In case you’re not acquainted with the prior edition, allow me to offer you a comparison between the old and new versions to highlight their differences.

OpenAI’s GPT-4 AI model has introduced several improvements over previous versions like ChatGPT and GPT-3.5. Here are five key differences according to Tech Crunch :

GPT-4 can see and understand images, making it a multimodal machine learning system. GPT-4 is harder to trick due to training on malicious prompts, improving factuality, steerability, and adherence to safeguards. GPT-4 has a longer memory, with a maximum token count of 32,768, allowing it to remember up to 64,000 words or around 50 pages of text. GPT-4 is more multilingual, accurately answering thousands of multiple-choice questions across 26 languages. GPT-4 has different “personalities” with improved steerability, allowing developers to customize verbosity, tone, and style more effectively.

Relevant updates

Based on an article by the Guardian , despite these improvements, researchers acknowledge that the model may still have limitations and encourage users to provide feedback for further development.

At a macro level, OpenAI develops various AI platforms for applications across multiple domains, including robotics for industrial and medical use, autonomous cars, natural language processing, speech recognition, image recognition, virtual assistants, healthcare, and financial services. These AI systems are designed to facilitate more natural interactions with machines, enable accurate and personalized recommendations, improve safety and efficiency in transportation, and provide valuable insights and decision-making support across diverse fields.

Back to GPT-4, the future of search has already changed as Microsoft Bing embraces GPT-4:

“We are happy to confirm that the new Bing is running on GPT-4, which we’ve customized for search. If you’ve used the new Bing preview at any time in the last five weeks, you’ve already experienced an early version of this powerful model.”

And the future of search is going to change drastically. According to the Edge Markets , as Microsoft Corp commits to investing US$10 billion in OpenAI, numerous other technology companies are eager to stake their claim in the AI industry. Alphabet Inc’s Google has introduced its AI service, Bard, to testers, while a multitude of startups are pursuing AI opportunities. In China, Baidu Inc is preparing to launch its bot, Ernie, and companies such as Meituan, Alibaba, and several smaller players are entering the competitive landscape.

Below are ten examples that showcase the capabilities of this groundbreaking version:

1. Use it for summarizing an article by pasting its URL

I shared a link to an article I authored on NewsBreak, which is about “Unlocking Millionaire Secrets: Insights from Tom Corley’s Study on Wealthy Individuals” . I then requested GPT-4 to generate a summary of the piece followed by a translation into Persian/Farsi language. Here’s the outcome.

2. Use it for bypassing a paywalled article by pasting its URL

I came across an article from The Economist, but as I’m not a registered user or a subscriber, I couldn’t access its content. So, I requested GPT-4 to provide me with an outline and summary of the article. Here is the result.

3. Use it for summarizing Google Books based on the URL

GPT-4 can create a summary for any book found on Google Books. For example, I located the PMBOK on Google, pasted its URL into GPT-4, and requested a 10-point summary. Here is the result.

4. Use it for describing a photo in a URL

GPT-4 has the ability to interpret images. As an example, I provided a URL featuring crispy egg rolls, which it successfully recognized. Subsequently, I inquired, “How to bake something like this,” and it proceeded to offer an explanation.

5. Use it for locating text within a URL

For example, I requested GPT-4 to check if the term “450 books” appears on Avicenna’s Wikipedia page. In response, it presented the entire sentence containing the specified phrase.

6. Use it for comparing insights from different articles

I provided GPT-4 with URLs from two separate articles, one from CNN and another from The Economist, and requested it to identify the distinct insights each piece offers. The resulting summary was impressive.

7. Use it for text summarization and enhanced language translation

I shared an article URL with it and requested a summary translated into Hindi. GPT-4 successfully completed the task, showcasing its ability to combine language translations. While this feature was present in the previous version, GPT-4 now offers increased accuracy and supports more languages.

8. Use it for research and text generation

GPT-4 boasts an impressive array of linguistic abilities, including generating coherent text, understanding natural language, translating text with remarkable accuracy, and summarizing long passages. It can also compose poetry and seamlessly integrate various text-generating capabilities to produce desired outcomes.

It can also show the URL of a claim it makes — provided that it is older than September 2021, in case you use it for research purpose.

Back to GPT-4, as an example, I asked GPT-4 to present five quotes starting with the letter “D” and then condense them into a single paragraph, which it accomplished successfully. This feature, also present in the previous version, now performs with greater accuracy and fewer errors. I could have written, “and change it into a rhymical poem too.”

9. Use it as your savior before you click the “I Agree” button

I provided GPT-4 with a 2,000-word Terms and Conditions document from an AI-generated image website and asked if I could create art for free and sell it commercially without violating any terms. GPT-4 diligently reviewed all clauses and confirmed that such actions were permissible within the given conditions.

10. Use it for text extraction, translation and poem generation

They say, “Life is too short to learn German,” but with GPT-4 by your side, you’ll be speaking any language faster than a chatty parrot on an espresso binge!

I provided ChatGPT with a URL featuring amusing German idioms and requested it to pick two, translate them into French, and craft a poem. Voilà, this is the result.

11. Use it as a Developer to build customized chatbots and tools

As a developer, you can harness the power of GPT-4 to create services and tools. To learn more, watch the Open AI’s live demo of GPT-4 for developers on YouTube, which was recently broadcasted. To avoid getting too technical in this article, I’ll leave it at that. For programmers and coders interested in seeing how others utilize ChatGPT to develop games and various applications across diverse fields, YouTube is also an excellent resource.

According to the Guardian, Open AI has:

“worked with commercial partners to offer GPT-4-powered services. A new subscription tier of the language learning app Duolingo, Duolingo Max, will now offer English-speaking users AI-powered conversations in French or Spanish, and can use GPT-4 to explain the mistakes language learners have made. At the other end of the spectrum, payment processing company Stripe is using GPT-4 to answer support questions from corporate users and to help flag potential scammers in the company’s support forums.”

Watch this video if you want to use ChatGPT for building customized chatbots

Final Remarks and Takeaways:

GPT-4 is revolutionizing the world of artificial intelligence with its cutting-edge features and diverse applications. Its advanced capabilities allow users to harness the power of AI in ways never imagined before. From summarizing articles to translating languages, GPT-4’s potential is vast and continues to grow. As we delved into the above 11 examples of how GPT-4 can blow your mind, prepare to be amazed by this remarkable AI model and its extraordinary abilities.

Key Takeaways:

GPT-4 is a powerful language model with significant improvements over previous versions.

It offers enhanced creativity, visual comprehension, and context handling capabilities.

GPT-4 can summarize articles, even paywalled ones, by pasting their URLs.

It can summarize books available on Google Books and describe images within URLs.

GPT-4 can locate specific text within a URL and compare insights from different articles.

It has enhanced language translation abilities and can combine various text-generating capabilities.

GPT-4 can be used to review lengthy documents, such as Terms and Conditions, to ensure compliance.

Developers can harness the power of GPT-4 to create services, tools, and applications.

Commercial partners are already using GPT-4 to enhance their services, such as Duolingo Max and Stripe.

YouTube can be a valuable resource for developers to explore how others utilize ChatGPT in their projects.

GPT-4 offers a plethora of functionalities beyond its primary features, allowing users to tailor it to their specific needs. However, theoretical knowledge alone is insufficient; hands-on experience is essential. To get started, access GPT-4 and engage in practical exercises. If you’re not a paid subscriber or are awaiting access, be patient until the free version becomes accessible to everyone.

