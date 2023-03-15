GPT-4 Explained and Exemplified

Massùod Hemmat

GPT-4’s Revolutionary Features and Applications

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vhe4G_0lJgwSMF00
Photo byMassùod Hemmat

In this article, we’ll explore GPT-4, a powerful language model. We’ll explain what it is and highlight some of its key features to help you make the most of it. We’ll also discuss other important information related to GPT-4 and relevant developments.

Salient features of GPT-4

Open AI’s website describes the following features as the salient ones for its new version.

  • GPT-4 stands for “Generative Pre-trained Transformer 4”
  • Upgrade from GPT-3.5 technology
  • Improvements in three areas: creativity, visual comprehension, and context handling
  • Enhanced creativity for various applications, including music, screenplays, and technical writing
  • Increased ability to handle longer context, i.e. “capable of handling over 25,000 words of text, allowing for use cases like long form content creation, extended conversations, and document search and analysis.”
  • Capability to interact with images for better user experience
  • Claimed to be safer, with extensive testing showing 40% more accurate responses and 82% less inappropriate content compared to its predecessor

Still, there is uncertainty regarding video processing capabilities which might be added later on.

ChatGPT-3.5 versus GPT-4

In case you’re not acquainted with the prior edition, allow me to offer you a comparison between the old and new versions to highlight their differences.

OpenAI’s GPT-4 AI model has introduced several improvements over previous versions like ChatGPT and GPT-3.5. Here are five key differences according to Tech Crunch:

  1. GPT-4 can see and understand images, making it a multimodal machine learning system.
  2. GPT-4 is harder to trick due to training on malicious prompts, improving factuality, steerability, and adherence to safeguards.
  3. GPT-4 has a longer memory, with a maximum token count of 32,768, allowing it to remember up to 64,000 words or around 50 pages of text.
  4. GPT-4 is more multilingual, accurately answering thousands of multiple-choice questions across 26 languages.
  5. GPT-4 has different “personalities” with improved steerability, allowing developers to customize verbosity, tone, and style more effectively.

Relevant updates

Based on an article by the Guardian, despite these improvements, researchers acknowledge that the model may still have limitations and encourage users to provide feedback for further development.

At a macro level, OpenAI develops various AI platforms for applications across multiple domains, including robotics for industrial and medical use, autonomous cars, natural language processing, speech recognition, image recognition, virtual assistants, healthcare, and financial services. These AI systems are designed to facilitate more natural interactions with machines, enable accurate and personalized recommendations, improve safety and efficiency in transportation, and provide valuable insights and decision-making support across diverse fields.

Back to GPT-4, the future of search has already changed as Microsoft Bing embraces GPT-4:

“We are happy to confirm that the new Bing is running on GPT-4, which we’ve customized for search. If you’ve used the new Bing preview at any time in the last five weeks, you’ve already experienced an early version of this powerful model.”

And the future of search is going to change drastically. According to the Edge Markets, as Microsoft Corp commits to investing US$10 billion in OpenAI, numerous other technology companies are eager to stake their claim in the AI industry. Alphabet Inc’s Google has introduced its AI service, Bard, to testers, while a multitude of startups are pursuing AI opportunities. In China, Baidu Inc is preparing to launch its bot, Ernie, and companies such as Meituan, Alibaba, and several smaller players are entering the competitive landscape.

If you are totally new to ChatGPT, make sure to read my previous article about ChatGPT which is given below:

What is ChatGPT? Use These 57 Prompts to Understand More About This Revolutionary AI Chatbot

Below are ten examples that showcase the capabilities of this groundbreaking version:

1. Use it for summarizing an article by pasting its URL

I shared a link to an article I authored on NewsBreak, which is about “Unlocking Millionaire Secrets: Insights from Tom Corley’s Study on Wealthy Individuals”. I then requested GPT-4 to generate a summary of the piece followed by a translation into Persian/Farsi language. Here’s the outcome.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32zV5N_0lJgwSMF00
Photo byMassùod Hemmat

2. Use it for bypassing a paywalled article by pasting its URL

I came across an article from The Economist, but as I’m not a registered user or a subscriber, I couldn’t access its content. So, I requested GPT-4 to provide me with an outline and summary of the article. Here is the result.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MRRGa_0lJgwSMF00
Photo byMassùod Hemmat

3. Use it for summarizing Google Books based on the URL

GPT-4 can create a summary for any book found on Google Books. For example, I located the PMBOK on Google, pasted its URL into GPT-4, and requested a 10-point summary. Here is the result.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R1QEK_0lJgwSMF00
Photo byMassùod Hemmat

4. Use it for describing a photo in a URL

GPT-4 has the ability to interpret images. As an example, I provided a URL featuring crispy egg rolls, which it successfully recognized. Subsequently, I inquired, “How to bake something like this,” and it proceeded to offer an explanation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I0zvp_0lJgwSMF00
Photo byMassùod Hemmat

5. Use it for locating text within a URL

For example, I requested GPT-4 to check if the term “450 books” appears on Avicenna’s Wikipedia page. In response, it presented the entire sentence containing the specified phrase.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p3MBI_0lJgwSMF00
Photo byMassùod Hemmat

6. Use it for comparing insights from different articles

I provided GPT-4 with URLs from two separate articles, one from CNN and another from The Economist, and requested it to identify the distinct insights each piece offers. The resulting summary was impressive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HXY5G_0lJgwSMF00
Photo byMassùod Hemmat

7. Use it for text summarization and enhanced language translation

I shared an article URL with it and requested a summary translated into Hindi. GPT-4 successfully completed the task, showcasing its ability to combine language translations. While this feature was present in the previous version, GPT-4 now offers increased accuracy and supports more languages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tu57V_0lJgwSMF00
Photo byMassùod Hemmat

8. Use it for research and text generation

GPT-4 boasts an impressive array of linguistic abilities, including generating coherent text, understanding natural language, translating text with remarkable accuracy, and summarizing long passages. It can also compose poetry and seamlessly integrate various text-generating capabilities to produce desired outcomes.

It can also show the URL of a claim it makes — provided that it is older than September 2021, in case you use it for research purpose.

Back to GPT-4, as an example, I asked GPT-4 to present five quotes starting with the letter “D” and then condense them into a single paragraph, which it accomplished successfully. This feature, also present in the previous version, now performs with greater accuracy and fewer errors. I could have written, “and change it into a rhymical poem too.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2biZVi_0lJgwSMF00
Photo byMassùod Hemmat

9. Use it as your savior before you click the “I Agree” button

I provided GPT-4 with a 2,000-word Terms and Conditions document from an AI-generated image website and asked if I could create art for free and sell it commercially without violating any terms. GPT-4 diligently reviewed all clauses and confirmed that such actions were permissible within the given conditions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LqnGi_0lJgwSMF00
Photo byMassùod Hemmat

10. Use it for text extraction, translation and poem generation

They say, “Life is too short to learn German,” but with GPT-4 by your side, you’ll be speaking any language faster than a chatty parrot on an espresso binge!

I provided ChatGPT with a URL featuring amusing German idioms and requested it to pick two, translate them into French, and craft a poem. Voilà, this is the result.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U21S5_0lJgwSMF00
Photo byMassùod Hemmat

11. Use it as a Developer to build customized chatbots and tools

As a developer, you can harness the power of GPT-4 to create services and tools. To learn more, watch the Open AI’s live demo of GPT-4 for developers on YouTube, which was recently broadcasted. To avoid getting too technical in this article, I’ll leave it at that. For programmers and coders interested in seeing how others utilize ChatGPT to develop games and various applications across diverse fields, YouTube is also an excellent resource.

According to the Guardian, Open AI has:

“worked with commercial partners to offer GPT-4-powered services. A new subscription tier of the language learning app Duolingo, Duolingo Max, will now offer English-speaking users AI-powered conversations in French or Spanish, and can use GPT-4 to explain the mistakes language learners have made. At the other end of the spectrum, payment processing company Stripe is using GPT-4 to answer support questions from corporate users and to help flag potential scammers in the company’s support forums.”
Watch this video if you want to use ChatGPT for building customized chatbots

Final Remarks and Takeaways:

GPT-4 is revolutionizing the world of artificial intelligence with its cutting-edge features and diverse applications. Its advanced capabilities allow users to harness the power of AI in ways never imagined before. From summarizing articles to translating languages, GPT-4’s potential is vast and continues to grow. As we delved into the above 11 examples of how GPT-4 can blow your mind, prepare to be amazed by this remarkable AI model and its extraordinary abilities.

Key Takeaways:

  • GPT-4 is a powerful language model with significant improvements over previous versions.
  • It offers enhanced creativity, visual comprehension, and context handling capabilities.
  • GPT-4 can summarize articles, even paywalled ones, by pasting their URLs.
  • It can summarize books available on Google Books and describe images within URLs.
  • GPT-4 can locate specific text within a URL and compare insights from different articles.
  • It has enhanced language translation abilities and can combine various text-generating capabilities.
  • GPT-4 can be used to review lengthy documents, such as Terms and Conditions, to ensure compliance.
  • Developers can harness the power of GPT-4 to create services, tools, and applications.
  • Commercial partners are already using GPT-4 to enhance their services, such as Duolingo Max and Stripe.
  • YouTube can be a valuable resource for developers to explore how others utilize ChatGPT in their projects.

GPT-4 offers a plethora of functionalities beyond its primary features, allowing users to tailor it to their specific needs. However, theoretical knowledge alone is insufficient; hands-on experience is essential. To get started, access GPT-4 and engage in practical exercises. If you’re not a paid subscriber or are awaiting access, be patient until the free version becomes accessible to everyone.

This article was originally published on Medium.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# ChatGPT# GPT4# Artificial Intelligence# AI# AI Chatbot

Comments / 0

Published by

Massùod Hemmat is a versatile writer who specializes in covering a diverse range of topics and news. His areas of expertise include politics, writing, sociology, technology, entertainment, productivity, innovation, business, and entrepreneurship, among others. He can be found on various platforms, including Medium, Vocal, Clubhouse, and Quora under the handle @mhemmat, on Twitter as @masud7h and on Instagram as @masudh7. With a well-traveled background, Massùod has lived in the United States, India, Afghanistan, and Germany and is a polyglot.

50 followers

More from Massùod Hemmat

(Opinion) The Seven ‘Flixes’ of Life: Netflix, Learnflix, Applyflix, Earnflix, Buildflix, Teachflix, And Liveflix

Beyond Binge-Watching: How to Live a Fulfilling and Balanced Life. In today’s fast-paced world, it’s easy to get caught up in the daily routine of work and entertainment. Many of us find ourselves scrolling through Netflix for hours on end, binge-watching our favorite shows and movies to escape the pressures of everyday life. Yes, entertainment can be a great way to unwind and relax, but there are many other ‘flixes’ that can help us live a more fulfilling and balanced life.

Read full story

(Opinion) How to Become More Productive by Using ChatGPT

"ChatGPT is a natural language processing tool driven by AI technology that allows you to have human-like conversations and much more with a chatbot. The language model can answer questions, and assist you with tasks such as composing emails, essays, and code."--ZDNET.

Read full story

Haha’s of the World: How to Laugh in 29 Languages?

There are more or less 500,000 words in English language. Of these words, only around 171,000 words are in use. However, a native English-speaker who is educated knows nearly 40,000 words. A native English speaker who is not well-educated knows approximately 15,000 to 20,000 word families or lemmas only. There are around 5000 common words used in formal and informal contexts. So, instead of 500,000 words, learn less than 5000 common words if you want to be fluent.

Read full story

What Can We Learn from Conor McGregor’s Life About Career Building?

From a footballer to a boxer, from a trainee plumber to an MMA fighter, and from a legendary UFC fighter to a CEO. Conor McGregor is an Irish mixed martial artist who is “[…] Officially Stripped of UFC Title Following UFC 223.” Based on UFC’s recent ranking, he is the world’s #9 UFC lightweight champion.

Read full story

How They Coined “Google,” “Spider-Man,” and “Coca-Cola” Through Wordplay

Before 1997, neither the Google search engine nor the word “Google” existed. But now, Google is one of the most powerful search engines in the world. It is not only a noun but a verb.

Read full story

(Opinion) An Ax, a Razor, a Scissor, and a Knife Taught Me Problem-Solving Techniques

We use an ax (also written as ‘axe’) to cut the woods and trees. A knife is one of the oldest tools human beings use. Who doesn’t know when to use a razor? And the scissor? It’s one of those essential household items.

Read full story

What Does Stephen King’s Million-copy Bestseller Teach Us About Writing?

Renowned author Stephen King has published “at least 90 novels, more than 200 short stories,” and a few non-fiction books — “selling 350 million copies.”. In his million-copy bestseller “On Writing: A Memoir of the Craft,” King provides valuable lessons for aspiring writers. I found the following seven essential lessons which might help you become a good writer.

Read full story
10 comments

(Opinion) The Seven Layers of Reading: How Reading Can Affect One’s Life

Joseph Brodsky, a Russian poet and essayist, once said, “There are worse crimes than burning books. One of them is not reading them.” Upon reading it, I wanted to decipher his quote and reflect more on why not reading books is worse than burning them. Then I decided to write, not only on the importance of reading but also upon the various categories of people whose lives might be affected by reading — or lack thereof.

Read full story

Is Your Salary the Bribe They Give You to Forget Your Dreams?

Ten million colors, but your favorite is only one?. Jeff Bezos, the CEO of Amazon, is worth over $200 billion and is considered the first centibillionaire in the world. What if Jeff Bezos was an employee of a company that paid him $10,000 per day, starting from 1994 until now, i.e., for 26 years?

Read full story

Explore the Wide Range of Job Search Websites Across the US

Looking for a job can be a daunting task, but fortunately, there are many job search websites available to make the process easier. From popular job search engines to websites specializing in certain industries or job types, there is a wealth of resources available to job seekers across the US.

Read full story

An Innovation Expert's Perspective on World's Game-Changing Innovators

Uncovering key traits of Albert Einstein, Benjamin Franklin, Elon Musk, Dean Kamen, Nikola Tesla, Marie Curie, Thomas Edison, and Steve Jobs. Melissa A. Schilling is “an American innovation scholar and professor.” She is “the Herzog Family Professor of Management at New York University Stern School of Business,” with a Ph.D. in strategic management from Washington University.

Read full story

TikTok vs Instagram: How Creative Destruction, Creativity and Innovation Led to TikTok’s Victory

With its unique and imaginative approach to content creation, the short-form video sharing app TikTok has swept the globe. It has quickly developed into a platform where users can easily create, share, and find intriguing content thanks to its distinctive algorithm that curates personalized material based on users’ interests.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Six Times the New York Times Got it Wrong: A Retrospective of Incorrect Predictions

The New York Times is one of the prominent American daily newspapers with millions of readers in the US and across the globe. During his tenure as the President of the United States, Donald Trump attacked the New York Times and other media outlets, consistently labeling them “fake news.” In contrast to his remarks, the New York Times has won 130 Pulitzer Prizes — more than any other newspaper. Established in 1851, it has been an influential newspaper in the US and around the world for decades. It’s known as a national “newspaper of record,” based on the Encyclopedia Britannica.

Read full story
1 comments

Warren Buffett, the Fifth Wealthiest Person in the World, Teaches Us Some Crucial Life Lessons

In this article, I shed light upon the life of Warren Buffett, “the most successful investor of all times,” the world’s 5th billionaire, and the man who owns over 60 companies. He is so rich that he “earned $37 million a day” even in 2013.

Read full story
1 comments

Educational Websites to Expand Your Knowledge and Learn Something New

Thousands of courses, skills, tips, tricks, ideas, and lessons can be learned through these websites. I am not a fan of listicles, but there is no choice for things of this nature. In the following paragraphs, I provide a list of 53 websites that can help you learn something new. Most of them are free of cost.

Read full story

Unlocking Millionaire Secrets: Insights from Tom Corley's Study on Wealthy Individuals

Tom Corley is a published author, financial planner, and accountant known for his book titled “Rich Habits: The Daily Success Habits of Wealthy Individuals.” His extensive research on the daily habits of wealthy individuals has helped many people achieve financial success. As a published author, financial planner, and accountant, he spent five years studying 233 millionaires to understand the factors that contributed to their success. If you're looking to become a millionaire, his insights can be incredibly valuable.

Read full story

Four Lines of Wisdom from Twenty Eight Bestselling Books

Key Ideas and Wisdom from Top Books to Help You Succeed in Life and Business. In a world where we are constantly bombarded with information, it can be overwhelming to decide which books to read to gain valuable knowledge and insights. This article summarizes 28 best-selling books, with each book distilled down to one key paragraph of its main ideas and wisdom. From personal finance to self-help to business, these books cover a wide range of topics that can help you succeed in life and in your career.

Read full story

Let’s Argue Against Famous Quotes on ‘Change’ for the Sake of Girls in Afghanistan

The Urgent Need for Action to Support Girls in Afghanistan. The Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan has brought immense devastation to the country, particularly for the education and future of millions of girls and women. Despite significant progress in recent years, an estimated 3.7 million children, with 60% being girls, were still out of school in Afghanistan as of 2018.

Read full story

Afghanistan's Economic Freefall: Neither Giving Fish, Nor Showing How to Fish Might Help Now | Opinion

You might have heard the famous saying, "Give a man a fish, and you feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish, and you feed him for a lifetime." The world has given fish to Afghanistan for the last 20 years. They showed the Afghan government how to fish, too. However, once the Taliban took over, the fish, the knowledge of fishing, and even the anglers disappeared instantly.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy