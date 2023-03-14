(Opinion) How to Become More Productive by Using ChatGPT

What is ChatGPT?

"ChatGPT is a natural language processing tool driven by AI technology that allows you to have human-like conversations and much more with a chatbot. The language model can answer questions, and assist you with tasks such as composing emails, essays, and code."--ZDNET

Today, Open AI introduced the new version of ChatGPT known as GPT-4. This version is much more powerful than the previous versions as it:

"is more creative and collaborative than ever before. It can generate, edit, and iterate with users on creative and technical writing tasks, such as composing songs, writing screenplays, or learning a user’s writing style."
can accept images as inputs and generate captions, classifications, and analyses."
"is capable of handling over 25,000 words of text, allowing for use cases like long form content creation, extended conversations, and document search and analysis."

Learning how to write prompts (the way we give directions to ChatGPT) is important. It helps you maximize the benefits of this tool and other similar tools in the market, regardless of whether or not you have used its previous version.

I have listed the 57 examples but you can type them in the form of a command or prompt so that ChatGPT provides the answer for you.

Here are 57 ways you can use ChatGPT to increase your productivity:

  • Composing an essay regarding the significance of alligators in their natural habitats, including two specific examples, for a 14-year-old audience.
  • Creating a unique song and providing the guitar notes for it.
  • Transforming tragic sentences about a topic or theme into a rhyming poem.
  • Asking to share a joke that has never been told before.
  • Crafting a resume/CV using your personal details provided.
  • Explaining a specific Microsoft Excel formula and illustrating its use with an example.
  • Writing a letter expressing your interest in a particular university using the information provided.
  • Composing an email to your landlord in Spanish, explaining your inability to pay rent on time and requesting an extension until the end of the month.
  • Writing a job application letter for an engineering position based on the provided job description and qualifications.
  • Creating a simple short story featuring a sheep and a wolf, understandable for a 7-year-old.
  • Offering advice on alleviating heartburn and managing stomach acidity.
  • Asking to provide guidance on whether or not to unblock a friend on Facebook.
  • Introducing a website to find inexpensive air tickets.
  • Recommending a free website where you can create a painting using artificial intelligence.
  • Explaining how to make a calculator in Notepad.
  • Writing a Shakespearean-style poem based on a specific text and translating it into French and Spanish.
  • Displaying the letters of the Indian/Hindi alphabet along with their pronunciations.
  • Solving a given mathematical formula and describing the process step by step.
  • Creating a funny riddle or puzzle to share with a friend and providing the answer.
  • Identifying errors in a provided computer code.
  • Recommending websites for building a personal website for free.
  • Engaging in conversation when you're feeling tired.
  • Comparing the differences between Futures trading and Forex trading.
  • Crafting an angry response to a specific tweet on Twitter.
  • Assisting with app development for iPhone, including a step-by-step guide or recommended tools.
  • Explaining the creation of the Universe to a 10-year-old.
  • Suggesting party and gift ideas for a friend's birthday.
  • Separating the numbers from a given text.
  • Modifying a tweet to resemble the style of Elon Musk's tweets.
  • Posing five interview questions for a chief engineer position.
  • Developing a draft contract for hiring an accountant.
  • Guiding you on starting a small company/LLC in the US.
  • Recommending the best books about artificial intelligence.
  • Providing information and a possible summary of the first book mentioned above.
  • Writing a 250-word essay arguing against the Internet as a tool for people due to government and organizational surveillance.
  • Outlining the first steps to becoming an electrician.
  • Proposing an intriguing plot or story for a blockbuster Hollywood movie.
  • Teaching the theory of human evolution, then providing feedback on an exam without revealing answers.
  • Explaining how to bake a homemade cake.
  • Assisting with a mock SAT exam for Harvard University admission.
  • Suggesting ideas for a commercial ad for your company.
  • Offering help with writing a book on a specific topic.
  • Recommending appropriate hashtags for an Instagram post.
  • Drafting a main title and subtitle for an article on a specific topic and suggesting a website for finding photos.
  • Rewriting or summarizing a news article without changing its meaning.
  • Calculating how long it would take nine people to paint a house if three people can do it in 14 days.
  • Checking the spelling and grammar of a provided text.
  • Locating credible sources for an argument in a small section of a bachelor thesis and drafting a write-up based on that.
  • Listing the necessary steps to create a YouTube channel.
  • Rewriting a given sentence in 10 different ways.
  • Identifying potential reasons for a car not starting.
  • Comparing the cost of living between Germany and the US.
  • Offering solutions for freeing up storage space on an iPhone.
  • Discussing the potential harm of consuming energy drinks.
  • Highlighting key differences between MacBooks and Dell laptops.
  • Conducting a sentiment analysis of a specific Facebook post.
  • Using a given text to answer a set of related questions.

You can write any of the above points in the form of commands to ChatGPT to produce the results for you. For instance, paste a Facebook post and then type "Summarize this post."

Part of this article was already shared on Medium via another long article by the author.

