What Can We Learn from Conor McGregor’s Life About Career Building?

From a footballer to a boxer, from a trainee plumber to an MMA fighter, and from a legendary UFC fighter to a CEO

Conor McGregor is an Irish mixed martial artist who is “[…] Officially Stripped of UFC Title Following UFC 223.” Based on UFC’s recent ranking , he is the world’s #9 UFC lightweight champion.

He had a total of 28 mixed martial arts matches, out of which he has lost only 6 — his prominent rivals being Floyd Mayweather, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Dustin Poirier. In 2021, Forbes named him the world’s highest-paid athlete, with an estimated $180 million in earnings .

In the following section, I would like to extract some lessons from some angles of his life — especially his professional career. The goal is to uncover some lessons that can be applied to our own career-building missions. You’re going to see that choosing our passion over what society or luck determines for us is much more fruitful.

Lesson #1: You Don’t Need Higher Education to Build Your Career

Conor McGregor did not pursue any bachelor studies, let alone master’s or Ph.D. He attended primary and secondary schools in South Dublin, Ireland. Later on, he studied at an Irish language secondary school.

He didn’t have any passion for higher education because he had built a passion for two other things: Football (Soccer) and Boxing.

During his primary and secondary school years, he developed a passion for football . In addition to football, he developed a passion for boxing and joined the Crumlin Boxing Club at 12.

Higher education is the key to being in line with the world's new developments, but its lack thereof does not mean that you can’t have a career. Some people make a career through short courses while others through working and experiencing things. Some people let their passion choose their careers, while others let their parents or neighbors choose it for them.

No, you don’t have to do your higher education to build your career. You can build it even without attending college or university — just like Conor McGregor did it. Of course, some jobs require higher education. But who works for others when they are the boss?

Lesson #2: It’s Okay to Hear Others But Don’t Let Them Choose Your Career for You

In one of his old interviews in which he talks about how he chose his career, he said the following:

“I went from gym to gym, kickboxing, boxing, grappling, wrestling, just trying to ultimately, trying to learn different ways the body could move to attack, and to defend, and then if … we can’t obviously become an obsession and before you know it you’re headlining in football stadiums.”

But McGregor did not know of his strengths. If her Mom didn’t step in, he wouldn’t probably have the fame and level of success he has right now. That’s because he said in this interview that before his mother called his mentor John Kavanagh and convinced him to continue practicing mixed martial arts, he considered a different career direction.

He said :

“I was hanging around the wrong people or whatever. You know, I wasn’t as happy […] She just wanted me back in the gym. I’m back, training. I’m back, doing what I love, you know […] [My Mom] reached out to John.”

All in all, he and his Mom knew the intrinsic strengths he had and worked super hard on his strengths. That’s to say, once he found his passion, he worked hard for it. Practice and consistency made him a flawless UFC fighter.

If you have found your passion and field of interest, then you’re lucky, like Conor McGregor. You need to listen to this quote from Bruce Lee too:

“I fear not the man who has practiced 10,000 kicks once, but I fear the man who has practiced one kick 10,000 times.”

Lesson #3: Say a Big ‘No’ to the Government Support and Temporary Jobs, and Build A Career

In his article titled, ‘How Conor McGregor went from cashing welfare checks to a nine-figure payday,’ Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports writes:

“This was a man who but a week earlier had accepted public assistance — about $235 — in his native Ireland. He was struggling to make ends meet and needed help from the government to make his way.”

McGregor was on government paycheck eight years ago. Can you believe it? According to Business Insider , “Days before booking a flight to Stockholm for the fight, McGregor had collected a welfare check from the Irish government.”

He was reliant on government support because he “was working as an apprentice plumber.” The pay from the government and his apprenticeship was not enough. So he was consistently looking for long-term options.

Of course, government support is crucial at challenging times. Even temporary jobs are needed to survive. However, it is much more productive and helpful if you ramp down the government support and temporary employment and instead ramp up your career — whether it is a single career or multiple.

In the following sections, you’ll get to know how Conor McGregor has multiple careers.

Lesson #4: Quit or Change Your Job and Career If You Hate It

So far, it became evident that McGregor wished for new long-term and high-paying jobs and careers, but what made him take this decision and what was the reason he quit plumbing?

In #3, I discussed the importance of knowing your strengths. In McGregor’s case, his Mom cared about him but wasn't sure about his strengths and potentials. His Mom pushed him to find a job and advised him not to quit jobs, even if they were temporary, and get rid of bad friends.

In one of his interviews , he said:

“After school, you go to college or get a trade. You don’t sit around doing nothing. My parents dragged me out of bed but I was unsure what I wanted to do. Then my mother found me this place in the plumbing industry. It’s weird how society works. Rather than allowing you time to find the thing you love and can pursue with complete conviction, we’re told: ‘You must work — no matter how much you dislike it.’ I just felt I was going to be the person I wanted to be, regardless of what anyone said.”

The main reason why he left his old career or a soon-to-be career was that he hated it so much. He didn’t want to become a plumber, although he acknowledges that this is an excellent profession for others.

If you hate your job, try to change it. But any change does not happen overnight. It would help if you planned deliberately for it. You need to enrich your knowledge about the career you want to choose and then continue pursuing it.

McGregor once said :

“I was waking at 5 a.m. and walking in the dark, freezing cold until I reached the motorway and waited for a guy I didn’t even know to take me to the site, where I worked for 12 hours and then got driven back and walked home. I know there are passionate, skilled plumbers. But I had no love for plumbing.”

Lesson #5: You Can Use One Career to Grow In Other Careers

As reported by The Guardian , he once said: “I am capitalizing on every single opportunity. It’s a strong word, one of my favorite words: capitalize. I’m ready to capitalize on everything.”

Although he has built a career in boxing, martial arts and is the UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, he never stopped his dream of becoming more affluent.

He has established an alcoholic drink brand and a fashion brand known as ‘August McGregor.’

He once said :

“I’m 30 now, say by about 35, I’ll be a billionaire.”

Whether you love his character or hate his self-publicist, trash-talking or boastful habits, the above life lessons might have given you some new perspectives not only about him but your career-building journey.

The goal is not to copy him but to learn from the hardships he went through. In 2013, he was a man who was reliant on government money, but eight years later, he is as rich as he bought a $1 million Jacob & Co. Astronomia Watch .

Final Thoughts

I wrote this article to help you choose a perfect career for yourself, based on the lessons derived from Conor McGregor’s professional life.

As we saw, society, especially his parents, advised him to do temporary jobs to survive. But once he found his passion, he became the man of success. Although his Mom’s support was crucial in finding or keeping up with his current career, his self-discipline, dedication, and passion led him to high peaks of success in this field.

Conor McGregor did not do any bachelor's or master's studies, but he is now running not only his professional career but some businesses of his own. He quit the job that he hated the most. For that reason, his life saw a drastic change. He was no longer interested in governmental support or temporary jobs. Instead, he chose his career to make more fame and money. He didn’t let others choose his career, although his Mom’s continuous advice and support helped him a lot.

In this article, it became evident that an ordinary person who was on government support and later hated his job — duly being accompanied by bad friends, became an amateur footballer (soccer player) and then became a boxer. By quitting his job as a trainee plumber and working hard on his passion, he became an MMA fighter and a legendary UFC fighter. Even then, he chose to become an entrepreneur and CEO of his own brands, duly expanding his empire.

How about ending this article with a quote that might help you digest all of the above material?

“Desire! That’s the one secret of every man’s career. Not education. Not being born with hidden talents. Desire.” — Johnny Carson

This article was originally published on Medium.