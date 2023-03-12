How They Coined “Google,” “Spider-Man,” and “Coca-Cola” Through Wordplay

Massùod Hemmat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12bWdq_0lGV57M100
Photo byMassùod Hemmat

Before 1997, neither the Google search engine nor the word “Google” existed. But now, Google is one of the most powerful search engines in the world. It is not only a noun but a verb.

The fictional hero Spider-Man and the word “Spider-Man” did not exist until 1962. Now, the fictional character has made its way into our daily lives. It has come from fiction to the real world.

They invented Coca-Cola in 1885. The word “Coca-Cola” did not exist either. Now, it is one of the most popular brands.

Their founders and creators coined these prominent names through wordplay.

What’s Wordplay?

Brad Flowers of Bullhorn Creative, in his article titled “7 Ways to Make Your New Business Name Unforgettable,” describes wordplay as “a type of joke that plays on the fact that some words sound similar but have very different meanings.”

In the following article, I want to discuss how they coined Google, Spider-Man, and Coca-Cola through puns or wordplay. It might help create distinct names for your startup, fiction, or whatever you’d like to make.

Google

It wasn’t Google, but “googol.” They misspelled it on the domain name registry database.

Before they registered their domain name in 1997, there was no such word as “Google.” The only word that existed was “googol,” which means 10 to the power of 100. They picked the word “googol” because they wanted “to signify that the search engine was intended to provide large quantities of information.”

According to David Koller of Stanford University, the word Google appeared because one founder misspelled “googol” in the internet domain name registry:

“Sean is not an infallible speller, and he made the mistake of searching for the name [googol.com] spelled as ‘google.com,’ which he found to be available. Larry liked the name, and within hours he took the step of registering the name ‘google.com.’”

You might be careful while searching for things on Google to show you the right results, but the word “Google” emerged by a typing mistake.

Spider-Man

Its creator saw a fly falling down a wall and thought of a mighty character name who could stick to the wall.

There was no word in the English language as “Spider-Man.” Stan Lee coined the term by joining the words “spider” and “man” to imply a new fictional character. How he came up with this name is fascinating.

Speaking to the crowd of UCLA students, Stan Lee once said that his publisher rejected many of his superheroes until he coined this unique name:

“My publisher came to me, and he said, ‘Stan, I want you to come up with another superhero […]’ I saw a fly crawling on the wall, and I said, ‘Hey, if I can get a superhero that could stick to walls and crawl [..] Man! That would be cool. […] So I thought that was good. Now, I needed a name. So, I said, ‘Let’s see, Fly Man! Mosquito Man!’ I got down to Spider-Man. Spider-Man! It just sounded dramatic. So, OK. I had my hero; I had his power, his name.”

He also said that the publisher discouraged him much and didn’t accept this fictional character. It wasn’t until publishing it in a magazine that it got famous:

“We were about to kill the magazine. I think it was called Amazing Fantasy. It wasn’t selling well, and we were sending the last issue to the press. When you do the last issue of a magazine, nobody cares what you put in it because the book is dying. Just to get it out of my system, I put spider-man, on Amazing Fantasy, featured him on the cover, forgot about it. A month later, all the sales figures came in. My publisher came racing into my office. Stan! Stan! You remember that character we both loved so much? Spider-man! Let’s do him as a series.”

This was not the end of the story but the beginning of many other beginnings. In due time, Stan Lee created many other fictional characters.

Here is a list of some other fictional characters and superheroes he created using this technique:

  • X-Men
  • Iron Man
  • Ant-Man
  • Black Panther
  • Daredevil
  • Scarlet Witch
  • Black Widow

Coca-Cola

Three scenarios influenced its creator to choose this name. They had some elements of wordplay.

According to the Business Insider:

“Coca-Cola was created in 1886 by Dr. John Pemberton, a pharmacist who wanted to create an elixir that would give people a moment of refreshment and uplift, a moment of happiness. And thus [the] why was evident: to make the world happier.”

He wanted to choose a unique name too. For this reason, he came up with a creative name. Here are the three scenarios that helped him choose ‘Coca-Cola.’

1. Spanish “Kola Coca”

According to USA Today, one year before the birth of Coca-Cola, they presented a Spanish drink in a contest in Philadelphia in 1885 — known as “Kola Coca.”

Dr. Pemberton was addicted to morphine and wanted to invent a drug. That’s how he came up with the ingredients of Coca-Cola. The name of the Spanish drink might have inspired him. Maybe he reshuffled word positions and turned it into “Coca-Cola” from “Kola Coca.”

But this is not one of the major reasons, because there is no further evidence to support this claim. There are two more other scenarios.

2. Cocaine and Kola

The original Coca-Cola ingredients contained cocaine. That’s because the “two key ingredients of [the early Coca-Cola] were cocaine and caffeine, […] derived from the coca leaf and the caffeine from kola nut [respectively].”

Kola also spelled as Cola, existed as a word. Cocaine as a word and substance existed too. Because the original Coca-Cola contained cocaine, its creator found it easier to coin it as “Coca-Cola.” So, he omitted “ine” in “cocaine” and replaced the “k” of “kola” with a “C.”

Apart from the above two scenarios, the key reason that led its creator to choose the name relates to the following scenario.

3. The power of two Cs

The bookkeeper of its inventor penned down this name by joining coca leaf and kola nut:

“The name of Coca-Cola was a suggestion given by Pemberton’s bookkeeper Frank Robinson. As the recipe for the syrup called for coca leaf extract and caffeine from the kola nut, the name Coca Kola was easy to come up with. However, Robinson, who was known for having excellent penmanship, thought that using two Cs in the name would look striking in advertising.”

Takeaways

If you want to establish a startup, create a fictional hero, name your brand or create a new thing in the market, you can use this technique to create unique names. You can even achieve it by misspelling the word(s), as the founders of Google did.

  • It doesn’t matter if your startup is small. Maybe it is as big as Google in the next few decades when you give it a mighty name.
  • If your fictional hero or superhero is unknown, it might become as famous as the Spider-Man in a few years. As long as you envision a powerful name, it might become a best-seller.
  • The drink you create might be as addictive as Coca-Cola, but it might be more addictive if you choose a unique and powerful name.

It’s not only about the name. It’s about the vision, mission, and scope inside the name that makes the name sound more powerful. Why? Well, Google’s founders chose “googol” to convey a massive informational website. Stan Lee chose “Spider-Man” because this name sounded dramatic. Dr. Pemberton chose “Coca-Cola” to appear somewhat appealing to the customers — given the ingredients he chose. The slogan of “make the world happier” was inherent in this name too.

Before ending the discussion, let us ponder upon this saying of Lao Tzu:

“The journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.”

So, take the first step and choose a compelling name for your mission, startup, book, product, or anything you’re thinking to develop. You never know. That name might dominate the world in a few years.

This article was originally published on Medium.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Google# Coca Cola# Spiderman# Branding# Business

Comments / 0

Published by

Massùod Hemmat is a versatile writer who specializes in covering a diverse range of topics and news. His areas of expertise include politics, writing, sociology, technology, entertainment, productivity, innovation, business, and entrepreneurship, among others. He can be found on various platforms, including Medium, Vocal, Clubhouse, and Quora under the handle @mhemmat, on Twitter as @masud7h and on Instagram as @masudh7. With a well-traveled background, Massùod has lived in the United States, India, Afghanistan, and Germany and is a polyglot.

50 followers

More from Massùod Hemmat

GPT-4 Explained and Exemplified

In this article, we’ll explore GPT-4, a powerful language model. We’ll explain what it is and highlight some of its key features to help you make the most of it. We’ll also discuss other important information related to GPT-4 and relevant developments.

Read full story

(Opinion) How to Become More Productive by Using ChatGPT

"ChatGPT is a natural language processing tool driven by AI technology that allows you to have human-like conversations and much more with a chatbot. The language model can answer questions, and assist you with tasks such as composing emails, essays, and code."--ZDNET.

Read full story

Haha’s of the World: How to Laugh in 29 Languages?

There are more or less 500,000 words in English language. Of these words, only around 171,000 words are in use. However, a native English-speaker who is educated knows nearly 40,000 words. A native English speaker who is not well-educated knows approximately 15,000 to 20,000 word families or lemmas only. There are around 5000 common words used in formal and informal contexts. So, instead of 500,000 words, learn less than 5000 common words if you want to be fluent.

Read full story

What Can We Learn from Conor McGregor’s Life About Career Building?

From a footballer to a boxer, from a trainee plumber to an MMA fighter, and from a legendary UFC fighter to a CEO. Conor McGregor is an Irish mixed martial artist who is “[…] Officially Stripped of UFC Title Following UFC 223.” Based on UFC’s recent ranking, he is the world’s #9 UFC lightweight champion.

Read full story

(Opinion) An Ax, a Razor, a Scissor, and a Knife Taught Me Problem-Solving Techniques

We use an ax (also written as ‘axe’) to cut the woods and trees. A knife is one of the oldest tools human beings use. Who doesn’t know when to use a razor? And the scissor? It’s one of those essential household items.

Read full story

What Does Stephen King’s Million-copy Bestseller Teach Us About Writing?

Renowned author Stephen King has published “at least 90 novels, more than 200 short stories,” and a few non-fiction books — “selling 350 million copies.”. In his million-copy bestseller “On Writing: A Memoir of the Craft,” King provides valuable lessons for aspiring writers. I found the following seven essential lessons which might help you become a good writer.

Read full story
9 comments

(Opinion) The Seven Layers of Reading: How Reading Can Affect One’s Life

Joseph Brodsky, a Russian poet and essayist, once said, “There are worse crimes than burning books. One of them is not reading them.” Upon reading it, I wanted to decipher his quote and reflect more on why not reading books is worse than burning them. Then I decided to write, not only on the importance of reading but also upon the various categories of people whose lives might be affected by reading — or lack thereof.

Read full story

Is Your Salary the Bribe They Give You to Forget Your Dreams?

Ten million colors, but your favorite is only one?. Jeff Bezos, the CEO of Amazon, is worth over $200 billion and is considered the first centibillionaire in the world. What if Jeff Bezos was an employee of a company that paid him $10,000 per day, starting from 1994 until now, i.e., for 26 years?

Read full story

Explore the Wide Range of Job Search Websites Across the US

Looking for a job can be a daunting task, but fortunately, there are many job search websites available to make the process easier. From popular job search engines to websites specializing in certain industries or job types, there is a wealth of resources available to job seekers across the US.

Read full story

An Innovation Expert's Perspective on World's Game-Changing Innovators

Uncovering key traits of Albert Einstein, Benjamin Franklin, Elon Musk, Dean Kamen, Nikola Tesla, Marie Curie, Thomas Edison, and Steve Jobs. Melissa A. Schilling is “an American innovation scholar and professor.” She is “the Herzog Family Professor of Management at New York University Stern School of Business,” with a Ph.D. in strategic management from Washington University.

Read full story

TikTok vs Instagram: How Creative Destruction, Creativity and Innovation Led to TikTok’s Victory

With its unique and imaginative approach to content creation, the short-form video sharing app TikTok has swept the globe. It has quickly developed into a platform where users can easily create, share, and find intriguing content thanks to its distinctive algorithm that curates personalized material based on users’ interests.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Six Times the New York Times Got it Wrong: A Retrospective of Incorrect Predictions

The New York Times is one of the prominent American daily newspapers with millions of readers in the US and across the globe. During his tenure as the President of the United States, Donald Trump attacked the New York Times and other media outlets, consistently labeling them “fake news.” In contrast to his remarks, the New York Times has won 130 Pulitzer Prizes — more than any other newspaper. Established in 1851, it has been an influential newspaper in the US and around the world for decades. It’s known as a national “newspaper of record,” based on the Encyclopedia Britannica.

Read full story
1 comments

Warren Buffett, the Fifth Wealthiest Person in the World, Teaches Us Some Crucial Life Lessons

In this article, I shed light upon the life of Warren Buffett, “the most successful investor of all times,” the world’s 5th billionaire, and the man who owns over 60 companies. He is so rich that he “earned $37 million a day” even in 2013.

Read full story

Educational Websites to Expand Your Knowledge and Learn Something New

Thousands of courses, skills, tips, tricks, ideas, and lessons can be learned through these websites. I am not a fan of listicles, but there is no choice for things of this nature. In the following paragraphs, I provide a list of 53 websites that can help you learn something new. Most of them are free of cost.

Read full story

Unlocking Millionaire Secrets: Insights from Tom Corley's Study on Wealthy Individuals

Tom Corley is a published author, financial planner, and accountant known for his book titled “Rich Habits: The Daily Success Habits of Wealthy Individuals.” His extensive research on the daily habits of wealthy individuals has helped many people achieve financial success. As a published author, financial planner, and accountant, he spent five years studying 233 millionaires to understand the factors that contributed to their success. If you're looking to become a millionaire, his insights can be incredibly valuable.

Read full story

Four Lines of Wisdom from Twenty Eight Bestselling Books

Key Ideas and Wisdom from Top Books to Help You Succeed in Life and Business. In a world where we are constantly bombarded with information, it can be overwhelming to decide which books to read to gain valuable knowledge and insights. This article summarizes 28 best-selling books, with each book distilled down to one key paragraph of its main ideas and wisdom. From personal finance to self-help to business, these books cover a wide range of topics that can help you succeed in life and in your career.

Read full story

Let’s Argue Against Famous Quotes on ‘Change’ for the Sake of Girls in Afghanistan

The Urgent Need for Action to Support Girls in Afghanistan. The Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan has brought immense devastation to the country, particularly for the education and future of millions of girls and women. Despite significant progress in recent years, an estimated 3.7 million children, with 60% being girls, were still out of school in Afghanistan as of 2018.

Read full story

Afghanistan's Economic Freefall: Neither Giving Fish, Nor Showing How to Fish Might Help Now | Opinion

You might have heard the famous saying, "Give a man a fish, and you feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish, and you feed him for a lifetime." The world has given fish to Afghanistan for the last 20 years. They showed the Afghan government how to fish, too. However, once the Taliban took over, the fish, the knowledge of fishing, and even the anglers disappeared instantly.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy