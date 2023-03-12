How They Coined “Google,” “Spider-Man,” and “Coca-Cola” Through Wordplay

Photo by Massùod Hemmat

Before 1997, neither the Google search engine nor the word “Google” existed . But now, Google is one of the most powerful search engines in the world. It is not only a noun but a verb.

The fictional hero Spider-Man and the word “Spider-Man” did not exist until 1962. Now, the fictional character has made its way into our daily lives. It has come from fiction to the real world.

They invented Coca-Cola in 1885. The word “Coca-Cola” did not exist either. Now, it is one of the most popular brands.

Their founders and creators coined these prominent names through wordplay.

What’s Wordplay?

Brad Flowers of Bullhorn Creative, in his article titled “ 7 Ways to Make Your New Business Name Unforgettable ,” describes wordplay as “a type of joke that plays on the fact that some words sound similar but have very different meanings.”

In the following article, I want to discuss how they coined Google, Spider-Man, and Coca-Cola through puns or wordplay. It might help create distinct names for your startup, fiction, or whatever you’d like to make.

Google

It wasn’t Google, but “googol.” They misspelled it on the domain name registry database.

Before they registered their domain name in 1997, there was no such word as “Google.” The only word that existed was “googol,” which means 10 to the power of 100. They picked the word “googol” because they wanted “to signify that the search engine was intended to provide large quantities of information.”

According to David Koller of Stanford University , the word Google appeared because one founder misspelled “googol” in the internet domain name registry:

“Sean is not an infallible speller, and he made the mistake of searching for the name [googol.com] spelled as ‘google.com,’ which he found to be available. Larry liked the name, and within hours he took the step of registering the name ‘google.com.’”

You might be careful while searching for things on Google to show you the right results, but the word “Google” emerged by a typing mistake.

Spider-Man

Its creator saw a fly falling down a wall and thought of a mighty character name who could stick to the wall.

There was no word in the English language as “Spider-Man.” Stan Lee coined the term by joining the words “spider” and “man” to imply a new fictional character. How he came up with this name is fascinating.

Speaking to the crowd of UCLA students, Stan Lee once said that his publisher rejected many of his superheroes until he coined this unique name:

“My publisher came to me, and he said, ‘Stan, I want you to come up with another superhero […]’ I saw a fly crawling on the wall, and I said, ‘Hey, if I can get a superhero that could stick to walls and crawl [..] Man! That would be cool. […] So I thought that was good. Now, I needed a name. So, I said, ‘Let’s see, Fly Man! Mosquito Man!’ I got down to Spider-Man. Spider-Man! It just sounded dramatic. So, OK. I had my hero; I had his power, his name.”

He also said that the publisher discouraged him much and didn’t accept this fictional character. It wasn’t until publishing it in a magazine that it got famous:

“We were about to kill the magazine. I think it was called Amazing Fantasy. It wasn’t selling well, and we were sending the last issue to the press. When you do the last issue of a magazine, nobody cares what you put in it because the book is dying. Just to get it out of my system, I put spider-man, on Amazing Fantasy, featured him on the cover, forgot about it. A month later, all the sales figures came in. My publisher came racing into my office. Stan! Stan! You remember that character we both loved so much? Spider-man! Let’s do him as a series.”

This was not the end of the story but the beginning of many other beginnings. In due time, Stan Lee created many other fictional characters.

Here is a list of some other fictional characters and superheroes he created using this technique:

X-Men

Iron Man

Ant-Man

Black Panther

Daredevil

Scarlet Witch

Black Widow

Coca-Cola

Three scenarios influenced its creator to choose this name. They had some elements of wordplay.

According to the Business Insider :

“Coca-Cola was created in 1886 by Dr. John Pemberton, a pharmacist who wanted to create an elixir that would give people a moment of refreshment and uplift, a moment of happiness. And thus [the] why was evident: to make the world happier.”

He wanted to choose a unique name too. For this reason, he came up with a creative name. Here are the three scenarios that helped him choose ‘Coca-Cola.’

1. Spanish “Kola Coca”

According to USA Today, one year before the birth of Coca-Cola, they presented a Spanish drink in a contest in Philadelphia in 1885 — known as “Kola Coca.”

Dr. Pemberton was addicted to morphine and wanted to invent a drug. That’s how he came up with the ingredients of Coca-Cola. The name of the Spanish drink might have inspired him. Maybe he reshuffled word positions and turned it into “Coca-Cola” from “Kola Coca.”

But this is not one of the major reasons, because there is no further evidence to support this claim. There are two more other scenarios.

2. Cocaine and Kola

The original Coca-Cola ingredients contained cocaine. That’s because the “two key ingredients of [the early Coca-Cola] were cocaine and caffeine, […] derived from the coca leaf and the caffeine from kola nut [respectively].”

Kola also spelled as Cola, existed as a word. Cocaine as a word and substance existed too. Because the original Coca-Cola contained cocaine, its creator found it easier to coin it as “Coca-Cola.” So, he omitted “ine” in “cocaine” and replaced the “k” of “kola” with a “C.”

Apart from the above two scenarios, the key reason that led its creator to choose the name relates to the following scenario.

3. The power of two Cs

The bookkeeper of its inventor penned down this name by joining coca leaf and kola nut:

“The name of Coca-Cola was a suggestion given by Pemberton’s bookkeeper Frank Robinson. As the recipe for the syrup called for coca leaf extract and caffeine from the kola nut, the name Coca Kola was easy to come up with. However, Robinson, who was known for having excellent penmanship, thought that using two Cs in the name would look striking in advertising.”

Takeaways

If you want to establish a startup, create a fictional hero, name your brand or create a new thing in the market, you can use this technique to create unique names. You can even achieve it by misspelling the word(s), as the founders of Google did.

It doesn’t matter if your startup is small. Maybe it is as big as Google in the next few decades when you give it a mighty name.

If your fictional hero or superhero is unknown, it might become as famous as the Spider-Man in a few years. As long as you envision a powerful name, it might become a best-seller.

The drink you create might be as addictive as Coca-Cola, but it might be more addictive if you choose a unique and powerful name.

It’s not only about the name. It’s about the vision, mission, and scope inside the name that makes the name sound more powerful. Why? Well, Google’s founders chose “googol” to convey a massive informational website. Stan Lee chose “Spider-Man” because this name sounded dramatic. Dr. Pemberton chose “Coca-Cola” to appear somewhat appealing to the customers — given the ingredients he chose. The slogan of “make the world happier” was inherent in this name too.

Before ending the discussion, let us ponder upon this saying of Lao Tzu:

“The journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.”

So, take the first step and choose a compelling name for your mission, startup, book, product, or anything you’re thinking to develop. You never know. That name might dominate the world in a few years.

This article was originally published on Medium.