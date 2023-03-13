(Opinion) The Seven Layers of Reading: How Reading Can Affect One’s Life

Photo by Thought Catalog on Unsplash

Joseph Brodsky, a Russian poet and essayist, once said, “There are worse crimes than burning books. One of them is not reading them.” Upon reading it, I wanted to decipher his quote and reflect more on why not reading books is worse than burning them. Then I decided to write, not only on the importance of reading but also upon the various categories of people whose lives might be affected by reading — or lack thereof.

According to Jessica Stillman of Inc.com ,

“Reading isn’t just a way to cram facts into your brain. It’s a way to rewire how your brain works in general. It strengthens your ability to imagine alternative paths, remember details, picture detailed scenes, and think through complex problems.”

The goal of this article is to help you uncover how reading enables you to stay away from ignorance and darkness, but importantly from foolishness and stupidity. I have described the seven layers of reading in the following paragraphs.

1. The Layer of Illiteracy and Ignorance

If you cannot read, you might be not only illiterate but also ignorant. That’s because an ignorant person is clueless and lacks any information related to the subject at hand.

But an illiterate can read. How? When someone teaches him or her to read. When someone helps an illiterate person become a literate person, he or she is elevating the person from the deepest levels of dullness and obscurity to upper levels of brightness and glory.

Even for people who have trouble reading, scientists recommend that they read at home from the early days of childhood. An article published by the Harvard Graduate School of Education titled “Reading to Rewire” suggests: “For children at risk of dyslexia, early reading at home may reroute the brain’s networks, building new capacity.”

When people with underlying conditions can learn to read, why is it hard for those without those conditions to make reading a habit? If you cannot read, then you’re going to remain ignorant for a lifetime.

“Illiteracy is the number one promoter of ignorance.” ― Sunday Adelaja

2. The Layer of Remaining in Ignorance and Foolishness

If you can read but don’t read, you might not only be ignorant but fool too. Why? Because only a fool doesn’t listen to what others say. It’s like spending years trying to learn about making money, but then you refrain from making money.

Why might a literate person be reluctant to reading? It could be anything — from distractions to a lack of interest, from arrogance to closemindedness, and many other reasons. Solution? Make reading a habit. It’s all about discipline.

Reading 20 pages per day would be 7300 pages per year. Let’s say 7300 pages have an average of 15 sentences. It’s going to be 109,500 sentences in a year. In a single year, you come across thousands of phrases and ideas when you build the passion and desire for reading.

“Illiterate is not the one who can’t read and write, illiterate is the one who has no desire to learn.” ― Abhijit Naskar

3. The Layer of Becoming a Persistent Learner

If you can read, and you read, then you’re constantly learning new things and uncovering new horizons. Any student might fall into this category. Of course, all lifelong learners belong to this group too.

If you are in this category, you’re far ahead of the literate who doesn’t read and the illiterate who cannot read. There is one problem learners face: Learning all the time and not applying anything they’ve learned into real-life scenarios. What’s the value of reading one hundred books and not doing anything with it? You either need to change yourself or be the change agent for others.

“The only person who is educated is the one who has learned how to learn and change.” — Carl Rogers

4. The Layer of Becoming Wise and Competent

If you can read, and you read to learn new things, but you also apply whatever you read to your life, you’re a wise person. You read the mistakes of others and do not commit those mistakes. You learn for the sake of getting wise and knowledgeable enough to apply it in any circumstances.

Of course, it is you who is much wiser than any of the above three categories. At least this category cannot be criticized vastly. People can ask you questions, and you give them your insights. That’s because you’ve read, you’ve learned, and you’ve also applied all those lessons. It takes a lot of time to become a wise person, but ignorance is priceless too.

“If you think education is expensive, try estimating the cost of ignorance.” — Howard Gardner

5. The Layer of Becoming a Writer

You can read, you read, you learn, you apply what you’ve read, and also teach others about what you’ve read. You’re a writer. A writer either thinks anew or reflects upon what she or he reads.

The goal of a writer is to write what’s not there — duly having the readers and their vast interests in mind throughout the writing process. Suppose the writings of the ancient philosophers, the scriptures, and anything before the emergence of radio and television did not exist. Would we be able to produce them? Would we be able to produce those writings of Aristotle or Shakespeare, or the words of Buddha and the sayings of the Prophet of Islam, or of Mevlana-e Balkhi (Rumi), and Avicenna?

“The purpose of a writer is to keep civilization from destroying itself.” — Albert Camus

6. The Layer of Becoming a Thinker

You can read, you read, you learn, you apply what you’ve read, and you teach others from what you’ve read. You write, and others read your writings and become wise and knowledgeable.

Your knowledge is so much that people write about your writings. You’re a thinker. Whether you reflect upon the works of other thinkers or do self-reflections, whether you examine the works or experiences of others or respond to them, you’re trying to bring new thoughts to the table. You are creating new narratives, you’re changing old assumptions, and you’re framing new theories.

A genius is born or not born is not the question. The question is this: Can everyone be a thinker? Maybe. But not necessarily all the billions of people. For this reason, only a handful of people become thinkers. That’s because these people are far beyond others when it comes to reading.

“Deep thoughts seldom find refuge in shallow minds.” —Matshona Dhliwayo

7. The Layer of Becoming an Educator

You are just beyond reading. You help the illiterate and ignorant become literate and wise. You persuade a literate who is a fool to read more. You help people learn new things. You convey your teachings through all other forms of communication.

You help people grasp the works of thinkers. You’re a never-ending-and-always-burning candle that enlightens its surroundings. You contribute to the spread of knowledge and wisdom at cross-cutting levels.

Let’s not underestimate the importance of teachers, coaches, mentors, trainers, and educators. All exceptional people that have lived throughout history have had mentors and coaches. As

Kiera MacDonald writes: “Cristiano Ronaldo has a coach. Barack Obama has a coach. Richard Branson, Oprah Winfrey, [and] Tony Robbins have coaches. Even Buddha had a coach.”

What would have happened if Mevlana-e Balkh (Rumi) didn’t meet his master? What would have happened if Socrates didn’t teach Plato and Plato didn’t teach Aristotle?

“Teachers have three loves: love of learning, love of learners, and the love of bringing the first two loves together.” — Scott Hayden

Final Thoughts

Read. Through reading, you delve into things you’ve never come across in your lifetime. Read. Through reading, you come out of darkness, ignorance, and foolishness. Read. Through reading, you learn new things and discover new horizons in cross-cutting areas. Read. Through reading, you become wise and knowledgeable. Read. Through reading, you help people change their lives. Read — so that you’re able to teach what you’ve read. Read— so that you change the lives of millions and billions of people who can neither read nor willing to read.

You only live once in this world. It’s up to you to be ignorant for a lifetime or a lifelong learner. It’s up to you to be only wise or become a teacher and storyteller – teaching from experience to others about not committing the same mistakes. It’s up to you to let others be ignorant or help them find the path towards becoming more valuable in society and the world at large.

“I declare after all there is no enjoyment like reading! How much sooner one tires of anything than of a book! — When I have a house of my own, I shall be miserable if I have not an excellent library.” — Jane Austen

This article was originally published on Medium.