(Opinion) The Seven Layers of Reading: How Reading Can Affect One’s Life

Massùod Hemmat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rzfdy_0lGUI6cP00
Photo byThought CatalogonUnsplash

Joseph Brodsky, a Russian poet and essayist, once said, “There are worse crimes than burning books. One of them is not reading them.” Upon reading it, I wanted to decipher his quote and reflect more on why not reading books is worse than burning them. Then I decided to write, not only on the importance of reading but also upon the various categories of people whose lives might be affected by reading — or lack thereof.

According to Jessica Stillman of Inc.com,

“Reading isn’t just a way to cram facts into your brain. It’s a way to rewire how your brain works in general. It strengthens your ability to imagine alternative paths, remember details, picture detailed scenes, and think through complex problems.”

The goal of this article is to help you uncover how reading enables you to stay away from ignorance and darkness, but importantly from foolishness and stupidity. I have described the seven layers of reading in the following paragraphs.

1. The Layer of Illiteracy and Ignorance

If you cannot read, you might be not only illiterate but also ignorant. That’s because an ignorant person is clueless and lacks any information related to the subject at hand.

But an illiterate can read. How? When someone teaches him or her to read. When someone helps an illiterate person become a literate person, he or she is elevating the person from the deepest levels of dullness and obscurity to upper levels of brightness and glory.

Even for people who have trouble reading, scientists recommend that they read at home from the early days of childhood. An article published by the Harvard Graduate School of Education titled “Reading to Rewire” suggests: “For children at risk of dyslexia, early reading at home may reroute the brain’s networks, building new capacity.”

When people with underlying conditions can learn to read, why is it hard for those without those conditions to make reading a habit? If you cannot read, then you’re going to remain ignorant for a lifetime.

“Illiteracy is the number one promoter of ignorance.” ― Sunday Adelaja

2. The Layer of Remaining in Ignorance and Foolishness

If you can read but don’t read, you might not only be ignorant but fool too. Why? Because only a fool doesn’t listen to what others say. It’s like spending years trying to learn about making money, but then you refrain from making money.

Why might a literate person be reluctant to reading? It could be anything — from distractions to a lack of interest, from arrogance to closemindedness, and many other reasons. Solution? Make reading a habit. It’s all about discipline.

Reading 20 pages per day would be 7300 pages per year. Let’s say 7300 pages have an average of 15 sentences. It’s going to be 109,500 sentences in a year. In a single year, you come across thousands of phrases and ideas when you build the passion and desire for reading.

“Illiterate is not the one who can’t read and write, illiterate is the one who has no desire to learn.” ― Abhijit Naskar

3. The Layer of Becoming a Persistent Learner

If you can read, and you read, then you’re constantly learning new things and uncovering new horizons. Any student might fall into this category. Of course, all lifelong learners belong to this group too.

If you are in this category, you’re far ahead of the literate who doesn’t read and the illiterate who cannot read. There is one problem learners face: Learning all the time and not applying anything they’ve learned into real-life scenarios. What’s the value of reading one hundred books and not doing anything with it? You either need to change yourself or be the change agent for others.

“The only person who is educated is the one who has learned how to learn and change.” — Carl Rogers

4. The Layer of Becoming Wise and Competent

If you can read, and you read to learn new things, but you also apply whatever you read to your life, you’re a wise person. You read the mistakes of others and do not commit those mistakes. You learn for the sake of getting wise and knowledgeable enough to apply it in any circumstances.

Of course, it is you who is much wiser than any of the above three categories. At least this category cannot be criticized vastly. People can ask you questions, and you give them your insights. That’s because you’ve read, you’ve learned, and you’ve also applied all those lessons. It takes a lot of time to become a wise person, but ignorance is priceless too.

“If you think education is expensive, try estimating the cost of ignorance.” — Howard Gardner

5. The Layer of Becoming a Writer

You can read, you read, you learn, you apply what you’ve read, and also teach others about what you’ve read. You’re a writer. A writer either thinks anew or reflects upon what she or he reads.

The goal of a writer is to write what’s not there — duly having the readers and their vast interests in mind throughout the writing process. Suppose the writings of the ancient philosophers, the scriptures, and anything before the emergence of radio and television did not exist. Would we be able to produce them? Would we be able to produce those writings of Aristotle or Shakespeare, or the words of Buddha and the sayings of the Prophet of Islam, or of Mevlana-e Balkhi (Rumi), and Avicenna?

“The purpose of a writer is to keep civilization from destroying itself.” Albert Camus

6. The Layer of Becoming a Thinker

You can read, you read, you learn, you apply what you’ve read, and you teach others from what you’ve read. You write, and others read your writings and become wise and knowledgeable.

Your knowledge is so much that people write about your writings. You’re a thinker. Whether you reflect upon the works of other thinkers or do self-reflections, whether you examine the works or experiences of others or respond to them, you’re trying to bring new thoughts to the table. You are creating new narratives, you’re changing old assumptions, and you’re framing new theories.

A genius is born or not born is not the question. The question is this: Can everyone be a thinker? Maybe. But not necessarily all the billions of people. For this reason, only a handful of people become thinkers. That’s because these people are far beyond others when it comes to reading.

“Deep thoughts seldom find refuge in shallow minds.” —Matshona Dhliwayo

7. The Layer of Becoming an Educator

You are just beyond reading. You help the illiterate and ignorant become literate and wise. You persuade a literate who is a fool to read more. You help people learn new things. You convey your teachings through all other forms of communication.

You help people grasp the works of thinkers. You’re a never-ending-and-always-burning candle that enlightens its surroundings. You contribute to the spread of knowledge and wisdom at cross-cutting levels.

Let’s not underestimate the importance of teachers, coaches, mentors, trainers, and educators. All exceptional people that have lived throughout history have had mentors and coaches. As

Kiera MacDonald writes: “Cristiano Ronaldo has a coach. Barack Obama has a coach. Richard Branson, Oprah Winfrey, [and] Tony Robbins have coaches. Even Buddha had a coach.”

What would have happened if Mevlana-e Balkh (Rumi) didn’t meet his master? What would have happened if Socrates didn’t teach Plato and Plato didn’t teach Aristotle?

“Teachers have three loves: love of learning, love of learners, and the love of bringing the first two loves together.” Scott Hayden

Final Thoughts

Read. Through reading, you delve into things you’ve never come across in your lifetime. Read. Through reading, you come out of darkness, ignorance, and foolishness. Read. Through reading, you learn new things and discover new horizons in cross-cutting areas. Read. Through reading, you become wise and knowledgeable. Read. Through reading, you help people change their lives. Read — so that you’re able to teach what you’ve read. Read— so that you change the lives of millions and billions of people who can neither read nor willing to read.

You only live once in this world. It’s up to you to be ignorant for a lifetime or a lifelong learner. It’s up to you to be only wise or become a teacher and storyteller – teaching from experience to others about not committing the same mistakes. It’s up to you to let others be ignorant or help them find the path towards becoming more valuable in society and the world at large.

“I declare after all there is no enjoyment like reading! How much sooner one tires of anything than of a book! — When I have a house of my own, I shall be miserable if I have not an excellent library.” Jane Austen

This article was originally published on Medium.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# reading# books# information# knowledge# wisdom

Comments / 0

Published by

Massùod Hemmat is a versatile writer who specializes in covering a diverse range of topics and news. His areas of expertise include politics, writing, sociology, technology, entertainment, productivity, innovation, business, and entrepreneurship, among others. He can be found on various platforms, including Medium, Vocal, Clubhouse, and Quora under the handle @mhemmat, on Twitter as @masud7h and on Instagram as @masudh7. With a well-traveled background, Massùod has lived in the United States, India, Afghanistan, and Germany and is a polyglot.

50 followers

More from Massùod Hemmat

GPT-4 Explained and Exemplified

In this article, we’ll explore GPT-4, a powerful language model. We’ll explain what it is and highlight some of its key features to help you make the most of it. We’ll also discuss other important information related to GPT-4 and relevant developments.

Read full story

(Opinion) How to Become More Productive by Using ChatGPT

"ChatGPT is a natural language processing tool driven by AI technology that allows you to have human-like conversations and much more with a chatbot. The language model can answer questions, and assist you with tasks such as composing emails, essays, and code."--ZDNET.

Read full story

Haha’s of the World: How to Laugh in 29 Languages?

There are more or less 500,000 words in English language. Of these words, only around 171,000 words are in use. However, a native English-speaker who is educated knows nearly 40,000 words. A native English speaker who is not well-educated knows approximately 15,000 to 20,000 word families or lemmas only. There are around 5000 common words used in formal and informal contexts. So, instead of 500,000 words, learn less than 5000 common words if you want to be fluent.

Read full story

What Can We Learn from Conor McGregor’s Life About Career Building?

From a footballer to a boxer, from a trainee plumber to an MMA fighter, and from a legendary UFC fighter to a CEO. Conor McGregor is an Irish mixed martial artist who is “[…] Officially Stripped of UFC Title Following UFC 223.” Based on UFC’s recent ranking, he is the world’s #9 UFC lightweight champion.

Read full story

How They Coined “Google,” “Spider-Man,” and “Coca-Cola” Through Wordplay

Before 1997, neither the Google search engine nor the word “Google” existed. But now, Google is one of the most powerful search engines in the world. It is not only a noun but a verb.

Read full story

(Opinion) An Ax, a Razor, a Scissor, and a Knife Taught Me Problem-Solving Techniques

We use an ax (also written as ‘axe’) to cut the woods and trees. A knife is one of the oldest tools human beings use. Who doesn’t know when to use a razor? And the scissor? It’s one of those essential household items.

Read full story

What Does Stephen King’s Million-copy Bestseller Teach Us About Writing?

Renowned author Stephen King has published “at least 90 novels, more than 200 short stories,” and a few non-fiction books — “selling 350 million copies.”. In his million-copy bestseller “On Writing: A Memoir of the Craft,” King provides valuable lessons for aspiring writers. I found the following seven essential lessons which might help you become a good writer.

Read full story
9 comments

Is Your Salary the Bribe They Give You to Forget Your Dreams?

Ten million colors, but your favorite is only one?. Jeff Bezos, the CEO of Amazon, is worth over $200 billion and is considered the first centibillionaire in the world. What if Jeff Bezos was an employee of a company that paid him $10,000 per day, starting from 1994 until now, i.e., for 26 years?

Read full story

Explore the Wide Range of Job Search Websites Across the US

Looking for a job can be a daunting task, but fortunately, there are many job search websites available to make the process easier. From popular job search engines to websites specializing in certain industries or job types, there is a wealth of resources available to job seekers across the US.

Read full story

An Innovation Expert's Perspective on World's Game-Changing Innovators

Uncovering key traits of Albert Einstein, Benjamin Franklin, Elon Musk, Dean Kamen, Nikola Tesla, Marie Curie, Thomas Edison, and Steve Jobs. Melissa A. Schilling is “an American innovation scholar and professor.” She is “the Herzog Family Professor of Management at New York University Stern School of Business,” with a Ph.D. in strategic management from Washington University.

Read full story

TikTok vs Instagram: How Creative Destruction, Creativity and Innovation Led to TikTok’s Victory

With its unique and imaginative approach to content creation, the short-form video sharing app TikTok has swept the globe. It has quickly developed into a platform where users can easily create, share, and find intriguing content thanks to its distinctive algorithm that curates personalized material based on users’ interests.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Six Times the New York Times Got it Wrong: A Retrospective of Incorrect Predictions

The New York Times is one of the prominent American daily newspapers with millions of readers in the US and across the globe. During his tenure as the President of the United States, Donald Trump attacked the New York Times and other media outlets, consistently labeling them “fake news.” In contrast to his remarks, the New York Times has won 130 Pulitzer Prizes — more than any other newspaper. Established in 1851, it has been an influential newspaper in the US and around the world for decades. It’s known as a national “newspaper of record,” based on the Encyclopedia Britannica.

Read full story
1 comments

Warren Buffett, the Fifth Wealthiest Person in the World, Teaches Us Some Crucial Life Lessons

In this article, I shed light upon the life of Warren Buffett, “the most successful investor of all times,” the world’s 5th billionaire, and the man who owns over 60 companies. He is so rich that he “earned $37 million a day” even in 2013.

Read full story

Educational Websites to Expand Your Knowledge and Learn Something New

Thousands of courses, skills, tips, tricks, ideas, and lessons can be learned through these websites. I am not a fan of listicles, but there is no choice for things of this nature. In the following paragraphs, I provide a list of 53 websites that can help you learn something new. Most of them are free of cost.

Read full story

Unlocking Millionaire Secrets: Insights from Tom Corley's Study on Wealthy Individuals

Tom Corley is a published author, financial planner, and accountant known for his book titled “Rich Habits: The Daily Success Habits of Wealthy Individuals.” His extensive research on the daily habits of wealthy individuals has helped many people achieve financial success. As a published author, financial planner, and accountant, he spent five years studying 233 millionaires to understand the factors that contributed to their success. If you're looking to become a millionaire, his insights can be incredibly valuable.

Read full story

Four Lines of Wisdom from Twenty Eight Bestselling Books

Key Ideas and Wisdom from Top Books to Help You Succeed in Life and Business. In a world where we are constantly bombarded with information, it can be overwhelming to decide which books to read to gain valuable knowledge and insights. This article summarizes 28 best-selling books, with each book distilled down to one key paragraph of its main ideas and wisdom. From personal finance to self-help to business, these books cover a wide range of topics that can help you succeed in life and in your career.

Read full story

Let’s Argue Against Famous Quotes on ‘Change’ for the Sake of Girls in Afghanistan

The Urgent Need for Action to Support Girls in Afghanistan. The Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan has brought immense devastation to the country, particularly for the education and future of millions of girls and women. Despite significant progress in recent years, an estimated 3.7 million children, with 60% being girls, were still out of school in Afghanistan as of 2018.

Read full story

Afghanistan's Economic Freefall: Neither Giving Fish, Nor Showing How to Fish Might Help Now | Opinion

You might have heard the famous saying, "Give a man a fish, and you feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish, and you feed him for a lifetime." The world has given fish to Afghanistan for the last 20 years. They showed the Afghan government how to fish, too. However, once the Taliban took over, the fish, the knowledge of fishing, and even the anglers disappeared instantly.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy