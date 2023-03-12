TikTok vs Instagram: How Creative Destruction, Creativity and Innovation Led to TikTok’s Victory

Massùod Hemmat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03p4q0_0lDEh7Jw00
Photo bySolen FeyissaonUnsplash

With its unique and imaginative approach to content creation, the short-form video sharing app TikTok has swept the globe. It has quickly developed into a platform where users can easily create, share, and find intriguing content thanks to its distinctive algorithm that curates personalized material based on users’ interests.

TikTok’s capacity to accept creative destruction is one of the primary reasons it has eclipsed Instagram in popularity. New technologies displace older ones through a process known as “creative destruction,” which causes the collapse of established businesses and the development of fresh ones. Because TikTok challenges the conventional wisdom on the production and consumption of content, it has upended the traditional social media landscape.

TikTok has developed a new genre of entertainment that combines music, dance, and humor into short films that are simple to share, unlike Instagram, which was essentially a photo-sharing software. It has tapped into the yearning of a younger population for rapid and interesting material, allowing them a platform to display their talent and originality.

TikTok’s popularity can also be attributed to its capacity to foster creativity and innovation. The platform offers a number of tools and features that let users enhance, edit, and personalize their films. As a result, a brand-new class of content producers has emerged who are continuously pushing the limits of what is feasible on the platform.

Instagram, in comparison, has lagged behind in terms of innovation, depending instead on its user base and current features to retain its dominance. It has fallen behind the evolving tastes of younger generations, who demand more immersive and engaging experiences.

Reels, Instagram’s version of short-form videos, was really developed in response to TikTok’s growing popularity. This event can be viewed as an illustration of creative destruction in action. In response to TikTok’s possible threat to its market share, Instagram, an established participant in the social media space, innovated and modified its platform to match the shifting needs of its users.

Reels, albeit created as a response to TikTok’s popularity, also exemplifies ingenuity and invention. Instagram was able to take the fundamental idea of short-form video content and effectively incorporate it into its already-existing platform. By doing this, Instagram was able to both give its users a fresh and interesting feature while retaining its market leadership.

But how did Instagram lose ground to TikTok in the first place? One explanation could be that TikTok was able to provide its users with a distinctive and novel experience, with features like duets and challenges that promoted user interaction and engagement. Due to increased material saturation and a lack of the same level of natural interaction that TikTok offered, this novelty was absent from Instagram.

The popularity of TikTok was also greatly influenced by its algorithm. The app’s algorithm was created to present users with content that was interesting and relevant to them, creating a highly customized and enticing user experience. Instagram’s algorithm, in contrast, has come under fire for favoring popular material over relevant content, which leaves users with a less interesting experience.

Examples of creative destruction, creativity, and innovation in action are the rise of TikTok and Instagram’s following launch of Reels. Instagram was able to respond by inventing and adjusting its platform to suit the changing expectations of its users, whereas TikTok was able to surpass Instagram by providing a distinctive and engaging experience for its consumers. It will be interesting to observe how these ideas continue to impact the industry and the platforms that dominate it as the social media landscape changes.

Overall, TikTok is more successful than Instagram because it can embrace creative destruction and promote creativity and innovation. TikTok has made a name for itself in the market by upending the status quo of traditional social media platforms and giving aspiring producers a stage to display their skills. It will be interesting to observe how these ideas of creative destruction, creativity, and innovation impact the future of social media as it continues to develop.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# TikTok# Instagram# Technology# Innovation# Social Media

Comments / 0

Published by

Massùod Hemmat is a versatile writer who specializes in covering a diverse range of topics and news. His areas of expertise include politics, writing, sociology, technology, entertainment, productivity, innovation, business, and entrepreneurship, among others. He can be found on various platforms, including Medium, Vocal, Clubhouse, and Quora under the handle @mhemmat, on Twitter as @masud7h and on Instagram as @masudh7. With a well-traveled background, Massùod has lived in the United States, India, Afghanistan, and Germany and is a polyglot.

50 followers

More from Massùod Hemmat

The Seven ‘Flixes’ of Life: Netflix, Learnflix, Applyflix, Earnflix, Buildflix, Teachflix, And Liveflix

Beyond Binge-Watching: How to Live a Fulfilling and Balanced Life. In today’s fast-paced world, it’s easy to get caught up in the daily routine of work and entertainment. Many of us find ourselves scrolling through Netflix for hours on end, binge-watching our favorite shows and movies to escape the pressures of everyday life. Yes, entertainment can be a great way to unwind and relax, but there are many other ‘flixes’ that can help us live a more fulfilling and balanced life.

Read full story

GPT-4 Explained and Exemplified

In this article, we’ll explore GPT-4, a powerful language model. We’ll explain what it is and highlight some of its key features to help you make the most of it. We’ll also discuss other important information related to GPT-4 and relevant developments.

Read full story

(Opinion) How to Become More Productive by Using ChatGPT

"ChatGPT is a natural language processing tool driven by AI technology that allows you to have human-like conversations and much more with a chatbot. The language model can answer questions, and assist you with tasks such as composing emails, essays, and code."--ZDNET.

Read full story

Haha’s of the World: How to Laugh in 29 Languages?

There are more or less 500,000 words in English language. Of these words, only around 171,000 words are in use. However, a native English-speaker who is educated knows nearly 40,000 words. A native English speaker who is not well-educated knows approximately 15,000 to 20,000 word families or lemmas only. There are around 5000 common words used in formal and informal contexts. So, instead of 500,000 words, learn less than 5000 common words if you want to be fluent.

Read full story

What Can We Learn from Conor McGregor’s Life About Career Building?

From a footballer to a boxer, from a trainee plumber to an MMA fighter, and from a legendary UFC fighter to a CEO. Conor McGregor is an Irish mixed martial artist who is “[…] Officially Stripped of UFC Title Following UFC 223.” Based on UFC’s recent ranking, he is the world’s #9 UFC lightweight champion.

Read full story

How They Coined “Google,” “Spider-Man,” and “Coca-Cola” Through Wordplay

Before 1997, neither the Google search engine nor the word “Google” existed. But now, Google is one of the most powerful search engines in the world. It is not only a noun but a verb.

Read full story

(Opinion) An Ax, a Razor, a Scissor, and a Knife Taught Me Problem-Solving Techniques

We use an ax (also written as ‘axe’) to cut the woods and trees. A knife is one of the oldest tools human beings use. Who doesn’t know when to use a razor? And the scissor? It’s one of those essential household items.

Read full story

What Does Stephen King’s Million-copy Bestseller Teach Us About Writing?

Renowned author Stephen King has published “at least 90 novels, more than 200 short stories,” and a few non-fiction books — “selling 350 million copies.”. In his million-copy bestseller “On Writing: A Memoir of the Craft,” King provides valuable lessons for aspiring writers. I found the following seven essential lessons which might help you become a good writer.

Read full story
9 comments

(Opinion) The Seven Layers of Reading: How Reading Can Affect One’s Life

Joseph Brodsky, a Russian poet and essayist, once said, “There are worse crimes than burning books. One of them is not reading them.” Upon reading it, I wanted to decipher his quote and reflect more on why not reading books is worse than burning them. Then I decided to write, not only on the importance of reading but also upon the various categories of people whose lives might be affected by reading — or lack thereof.

Read full story

Is Your Salary the Bribe They Give You to Forget Your Dreams?

Ten million colors, but your favorite is only one?. Jeff Bezos, the CEO of Amazon, is worth over $200 billion and is considered the first centibillionaire in the world. What if Jeff Bezos was an employee of a company that paid him $10,000 per day, starting from 1994 until now, i.e., for 26 years?

Read full story

Explore the Wide Range of Job Search Websites Across the US

Looking for a job can be a daunting task, but fortunately, there are many job search websites available to make the process easier. From popular job search engines to websites specializing in certain industries or job types, there is a wealth of resources available to job seekers across the US.

Read full story

An Innovation Expert's Perspective on World's Game-Changing Innovators

Uncovering key traits of Albert Einstein, Benjamin Franklin, Elon Musk, Dean Kamen, Nikola Tesla, Marie Curie, Thomas Edison, and Steve Jobs. Melissa A. Schilling is “an American innovation scholar and professor.” She is “the Herzog Family Professor of Management at New York University Stern School of Business,” with a Ph.D. in strategic management from Washington University.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Six Times the New York Times Got it Wrong: A Retrospective of Incorrect Predictions

The New York Times is one of the prominent American daily newspapers with millions of readers in the US and across the globe. During his tenure as the President of the United States, Donald Trump attacked the New York Times and other media outlets, consistently labeling them “fake news.” In contrast to his remarks, the New York Times has won 130 Pulitzer Prizes — more than any other newspaper. Established in 1851, it has been an influential newspaper in the US and around the world for decades. It’s known as a national “newspaper of record,” based on the Encyclopedia Britannica.

Read full story
1 comments

Warren Buffett, the Fifth Wealthiest Person in the World, Teaches Us Some Crucial Life Lessons

In this article, I shed light upon the life of Warren Buffett, “the most successful investor of all times,” the world’s 5th billionaire, and the man who owns over 60 companies. He is so rich that he “earned $37 million a day” even in 2013.

Read full story

Educational Websites to Expand Your Knowledge and Learn Something New

Thousands of courses, skills, tips, tricks, ideas, and lessons can be learned through these websites. I am not a fan of listicles, but there is no choice for things of this nature. In the following paragraphs, I provide a list of 53 websites that can help you learn something new. Most of them are free of cost.

Read full story

Unlocking Millionaire Secrets: Insights from Tom Corley's Study on Wealthy Individuals

Tom Corley is a published author, financial planner, and accountant known for his book titled “Rich Habits: The Daily Success Habits of Wealthy Individuals.” His extensive research on the daily habits of wealthy individuals has helped many people achieve financial success. As a published author, financial planner, and accountant, he spent five years studying 233 millionaires to understand the factors that contributed to their success. If you're looking to become a millionaire, his insights can be incredibly valuable.

Read full story

Four Lines of Wisdom from Twenty Eight Bestselling Books

Key Ideas and Wisdom from Top Books to Help You Succeed in Life and Business. In a world where we are constantly bombarded with information, it can be overwhelming to decide which books to read to gain valuable knowledge and insights. This article summarizes 28 best-selling books, with each book distilled down to one key paragraph of its main ideas and wisdom. From personal finance to self-help to business, these books cover a wide range of topics that can help you succeed in life and in your career.

Read full story

Let’s Argue Against Famous Quotes on ‘Change’ for the Sake of Girls in Afghanistan

The Urgent Need for Action to Support Girls in Afghanistan. The Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan has brought immense devastation to the country, particularly for the education and future of millions of girls and women. Despite significant progress in recent years, an estimated 3.7 million children, with 60% being girls, were still out of school in Afghanistan as of 2018.

Read full story

Afghanistan's Economic Freefall: Neither Giving Fish, Nor Showing How to Fish Might Help Now | Opinion

You might have heard the famous saying, "Give a man a fish, and you feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish, and you feed him for a lifetime." The world has given fish to Afghanistan for the last 20 years. They showed the Afghan government how to fish, too. However, once the Taliban took over, the fish, the knowledge of fishing, and even the anglers disappeared instantly.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy