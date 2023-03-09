Warren Buffett, the Fifth Wealthiest Person in the World, Teaches Us Some Crucial Life Lessons

Photo by Jason Leung on Unsplash

In this article, I shed light upon the life of Warren Buffett, “ the most successful investor of all times ,” the world’s 5th billionaire, and the man who owns over 60 companies . He is so rich that he “earned $37 million a day” even in 2013.

Buffett is one of the top billionaires with more than $100.6 billion of net worth , but his lifestyle and habits are like those of an ordinary person. You might have heard about him from the lens of investments all the time. How about learning some points about some other areas of his life?

These points about him might change your mindset about money, life, and anything between them. This article is limited to some facts about a few dimensions of his life only.

1. He started investing at 11 and didn’t stop at 65 — reading being one of the main drivers.

Myth: You’ve to do your Ph.D. to begin investing. You can’t make money if you’re all the time busy reading books.

Warren Buffett was inspired by a book he borrowed from the Omaha public library at age seven. The book titled “One Thousand Ways to Make $1000” helped him learn the rules of the game.

According to “A Chronological History of the Oracle of Omaha: 1930–2021,” Buffett and a friend spent $25 on an old pinball machine in a neighborhood barbershop when they were high school sophomores in 1945. They had several machines in three different barbershops across Omaha within a few months. Later that year, they sold the company to a military veteran for $1,200.

Just as reading was game-changing for him when he was a child, he spends 80% of his time reading even now. He was rejected by Harvard Business school , but that didn’t stop him from becoming a person that even Harvard has not produced.

“Read 500 pages like this every day. That’s how knowledge works. It builds up, like compound interest.” — Warren Buffett

What his life teaches us is that it is possible and much better to start early. But starting late is also plausible. According to a study published via Harvard Business Review, the average rate of successful startup owners is 45.

Not only starting early but also moving on and working beyond the age of retirement pays off. What if he stopped working at the age of 65? Is Warren Buffett a synonym for hard work? You decide. Wait: “Nearly 94 percent of his wealth was earned after he turned 60.”

2. He saved $120 in five years, sold chewing gums & Coca-Cola bottles, and delivered newspapers door-to-door.

Myth: You’ve to save thousands of dollars in one month or a few months. You've to earn a decent salary to be able to save or invest.

According to an article published via the BBC , Buffett sold chewing gum, Coca-Cola bottles, and monthly magazines door to door as one of his early business operations.

When he was a child, he used to work at the grocery shop owned by his grandpa. According to the BBC , Warren Buffett earned money by delivering newspapers, selling golf balls and stamps, and detailing automobiles while still in high school.

He made more than $175 per month distributing Washington Post newspapers when he was 15 years old. Yet, he could only save $120 over five years .

But when he was 16, he made $53,000 . Let’s not underestimate the power of pennies because 100 cents is one dollar, 10000 cents are $100. And let’s begin with the mindset that patience and consistency are essential. A newspaper delivery person vs. a 7th billionaire? Are they even comparable? You don’t have to be ashamed of any work that brings you income.

3. He neither eats fancy food nor is interested in showing it off to others via social media.

Myth: You’re poor if you don’t eat fancy food. Your food doesn't digest itself if you don’t put it on social media.

Millions of people show what food they eat on Instagram and other social media platforms. It’s okay, and I don’t want to discuss its ethicality, but many people want to look rich instead of being rich.

Warren Buffett once said, “I don’t eat fancy food.” What does he eat then? Ordinary food. Based on The Street , “Warren Buffett’s Junk-Food Diet Has Gotten Him to 88.” Now, he is 90 , and his life goes on.

Let’s look at his breakfast :

“For breakfast, Buffett often frequents McDonald’s for a bacon, egg and cheese biscuit if the market is up, or an austere two sausage patties if the market is down.”

It’s up to you to eat fancy food or healthy food. It’s up to you to be rich or look rich. It’s up to you to show off your food to your starving fans across your social media platforms — making them more hungry or suffice your own hunger first.

He doesn’t talk about fancy food, but he urges us to have fancy friends — fancy minds, not appearance:

“It’s better to hang out with people better than you. Pick out associates whose behavior is better than yours and you’ll drift in that direction.” — Warren Buffett

4. He does not need fancy clothes and doesn’t want to impress others by wearing branded clothes.

Myth: You must put on fancy clothes, shoes, and accessories if you’re rich.

Tim Cook of Apple, Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook, myself, and a friend I know have different lifestyles. We wear fancy clothes. They don’t. They’re rich; we’re poor. But we want to look rich. Who posts their photo with the same outfit for the second or third time nowadays? The CEO of Facebook does.

And Warren Buffett?

“I’m happy in a pair of khakis and a sweater,” he once said .

I once heard from a friend that he bought a suit for $1400, during the same time or probably plus-minus one year CNN had already reported this:

“[Buffett’s] made-to-measure suits cost $700.”

Do you wear clothes to look good or because it’s expensive or one of the most famous brands? If you do that, you’re living a miserable life. Of course, quality clothing matters, but trying to look fancy or showing off or spending beyond your means?

5. He didn’t have an iPhone until 2020.

Myth: If you don’t buy the latest iPhone, you’re not rich.

You might have seen hundreds of selfies in which people show their two-camera, three-camera, and even four-camera iPhones. It’s okay. But why would you need to show other people that you have the latest version of the iPhone? Buffett didn’t even have an iPhone. How many iPhones can he buy? Let’s do the math: 106 billion / $1000 = 106 million iPhones.

He didn’t have an iPhone for many years:

“Once a fan of the $20 Samsung SCH-U320, Buffett is now using Apple’s latest iPhone 11. He’s been a longtime user of the flip phone, even though Apple is Berkshire Hathaway’s third-largest business, behind insurance and railroads.”

Suppose you continuously bought the latest versions of the iPhone because of its camera for the last five years. In that case, you could have saved thousands by purchasing a professional photography camera that’s ten times more powerful than any phone camera in the world. If you’ve some underlying needs or reasons to buy it for work or other purposes, that's a different scenario. But I’ve asked dozens of people about their new iPhones, and their response has been somewhat identical: “Well, the camera is great, the graphic is ….”

6. He does not have a Supercar or a luxurious one, and he prefers the driver’s seat.

Myth: If you don’t drive a Ferrari or Bugatti, you’re not rich. If you don’t have dozens of bodyguards, drivers, and follow-up vehicles, you’re not rich.

Just as Jeff Bezos was asked by an interviewer decades ago about his Honda car when he was a billionaire, Buffett was asked too. Surprisingly, the answer was the same. For both of them, the ordinary cars were perfect ones. Based on CNBC :

“In 2014, he reportedly bought a Cadillac XTS, a car with a retail price of around $45,000. It was an upgrade from his previous car: a 2006 Cadillac DTS, which he decided to get rid of when his daughter Susie told him it was embarrassing.”

In 2013, an interviewer from CNBC interviewed him while he was seated in the driver’s seat. He said that he drivers the car himself and doesn’t need a driver.

Who doesn’t like owning a Supercar or a luxurious one, but why do you think you need to drive a fancy car when you’re not able to support your essential finances in six months from now — let alone next year? I’ll leave that to you if you really need a driver or you prefer being in the driver's seat. At least, don’t let others drive your life, even if you let them drive the car.

7. He does not live in a palace and has pledged to give away 99% of his money to charity.

Myth: If you don’t have a mansion in LA or a palace in the wealthiest suburbs of the US, you’re not rich. If you give away money, you become broke and poor.

As of 2020, Warren Buffett made a total donation of $37 billion to charity. Based on CNBC , “he will give away more than 99% of his fortune.”

There are more than 2200 people in the world who are worth more than 2.3 billion people. What would happen if all of them contributed a portion of their money to charity?

Since 1958, he’s resided in the same residence :

“Buffett has lived in the same Omaha house since 1958 that he originally bought for $31,500. The house is a simple five-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom house.”

In his interview , he said that he could buy any house in the world but prefers to live in the one he is in right now.

It’s up to you to eat to live or live to eat. It’s up to you to live in a palace or make your mind a palace of the richest ideas. It’s up to you to live a life earning money to build your mansion or live in a place just to survive and contribute to humanity's sustainable development.

“We have learned to turn out lots of goods and services, but we haven’t learned as well how to have everybody share in the bounty. The obligation of a society as prosperous as ours is to figure out how nobody gets left too far behind.” — Warren Buffett

Bonus Point: Warren Buffett did all these, neither to be rich nor to look rich. So, what did he want?

In his exclusive interview with CNBC , he said that he wanted to be rich from the early days, but the goal was to become independent.

Reporter: “What appealed to you about being rich?”

Warren Buffett: “Well, I would like to be independent. I want to do what I want to do every day. […] And money lets you do that.”

What did he want? He wanted to be independent. 🙂

Final Thoughts

The man who is worth over $100 billion started investing at 11 because he had a dream to become rich from childhood. Warren Buffett’s dream was not about money. He wanted to become independent. He started investing after reading about it. He spends almost 80 percent of his time reading books on various topics. For him, hard work means working consistently beyond the age of retirement till his 90s and probably beyond that.

Unlike the general trend, he doesn’t buy an iPhone every year, although he can buy millions of iPhones. He only bought one recently in 2020. What’s more, neither his food nor his clothes are fancy.

He made over $175 monthly delivering newspapers but managed to save $120 in five years. He is worth a billion times more than he was worth in his childhood as a delivery guy, but he is now driving the car himself. His goal was not to become rich and have a fancy car but to diminish his dependence on anyone else — even a driver.

He has got a lot of money that he can buy any palace in the world, but he prefers his ordinary house because he has got so many palaces inside his mind. Those palaces are the books that he reads every single day. Those are concrete thoughts that are more profound than the pillars of any golden palace in the world.

He won’t lose anything by giving away 99% of his charity. Instead, he is helping others and engraving his name on the minds of future generations as one of the most influential figures of all time — as a person whose billions helped billions.

Let’s end this discussion with a piece of wisdom from him:

“Games are won by players who focus on the playing field — not by those whose eyes are glued to the scoreboard.”― Warren Buffett

This article was originally published on Medium.