Educational Websites to Expand Your Knowledge and Learn Something New

Massùod Hemmat

Photo bySvetlana Mardyban

Thousands of courses, skills, tips, tricks, ideas, and lessons can be learned through these websites.

I am not a fan of listicles, but there is no choice for things of this nature. In the following paragraphs, I provide a list of 53 websites that can help you learn something new. Most of them are free of cost.

Adjacent to each website, there is an overview—to give you some clue about the website, foundation, company, tool, app, or platform.

Before navigating the links, let's ponder upon this quote of René Descartes, a renowned French Philosopher:

“For the very fact that my knowledge is increasing little by little is the most certain argument for its imperfection.”

Let's begin:

Multiple fields and subjects (1-15)

You can find thousands of free and premium online courses on these fifteen platforms:

lynda.com — "LinkedIn Learning is an American website offering video courses taught by industry experts in software, creative, and business skills. It is a subsidiary of LinkedIn."

Khan Academy — "Learn for free about math, art, computer programming, economics, physics, chemistry, biology, medicine, finance, history, and more."

edX — "Access 2000 free online courses from 140 leading institutions worldwide. Gain new skills and earn a certificate of completion."

Coursera — "Coursera partners with more than 200 leading universities and companies to bring flexible, affordable, job-relevant online learning to individuals and organizations worldwide."

Stanford Online — "Our free online courses provide you with an affordable and flexible way to learn new skills and study new and emerging topics. Learn from Stanford instructors and industry experts at no cost to you."

Highbrow — "Highbrow helps you learn something new every day with 5-minute lessons delivered to your inbox every morning."

Skillshare — "Skillshare is an American online learning community for people who want to learn from educational videos. The courses, which are not accredited, are available through subscription."

Curious — "[D]aily learning workout with daily curios, challenging puzzles, and 25000+ video lessons recommended just for you."

CreativeLive — "Online classes in photography, art, design, craft & DIY, marketing, business, and entrepreneurship. Available on-demand 24-7."

Udemy — "Udemy is an online learning and teaching marketplace with over 130000 courses and 35 million students."

Udacity — "Udacity, Inc. is an American for-profit educational organization [...] offering massive open online courses."

Alison — "Free online courses with certificates. Join 2 million graduates and empower your career. Study, learn, certify, upskill with free online learning and training."

CourseBuffet — "Find free college equivalent online courses (MOOC) from top free course providers & universities."

FutureLearn — "Join millions of people learning on FutureLearn. Find online courses and degrees from leading universities or organizations and start learning online today."

MasterClass — "[It] offers online classes created for students of all skill levels. Our instructors are the best in the world."

Miscellaneous (16-32)

Learn new skills, DIYs, and various other lessons:

TED-Ed — "TED's education initiative — makes short video lessons worth sharing, aimed at educators and students."

Investopedia — "Investopedia is the ultimate resource for understanding finance, trading stocks, market analysis, and free trading simulators."

Pianu — "Pianu is the first interactive online piano that teaches you how to play. Learn how to read music and chords, all while playing your favorite songs."

Yousician— "Yousician is a fun way to learn the guitar, piano, bass, ukulele or singing. Enjoy thousands of songs with Yousician as your personal music teacher!"

Academic Earth —"Find free online courses, lectures, and videos from the best colleges in the [US]. Take online classes from schools like Yale, MIT and Stanford."

Degreed — "Degreed connects learning, talent development, and internal mobility opportunities in one place - so you can reinvent yourself one skill at a time."

Improve Your Social Skills — "A comprehensive, practical guide to social skills. Topics include conversation, body language, empathy, and making friends. Tons of free content."

Succeed Socially — "A completely free guide on how to improve social skills for adults, written by a former shy, awkward guy."

Job-Hunt.org — "A trusted source of up-to-date practical how-to job search advice and career from genuine experts to help you have a shorter and smarter job search, helping job ..."

Mind Tools — "Use MindTools.com resources to learn more than 3200 management, leadership and personal effectiveness skills, helping you to be happy and successful ..."

Instructables — "Instructables is a community for people who like to make things. Come explore, share, and make your next project with us!"

Allrecipes — "Find and share everyday cooking inspiration on Allrecipes. Discover recipes, cooks, videos, and how-tos based on the food you love."

InstaNerd — "It's a website presenting random useful things in a few sentences so you don't bother to read, but only get the important information." 

Now I Know"A free daily newsletter; you'll learn something new every day."

iTunesU — "Hundreds of universities — including Stanford, Yale and MIT — distribute lectures, slide shows, PDFs, films, exhibit tours and audio books through iTunes U. The Science section alone contains content on topics including agriculture, astronomy, biology, chemistry, physics, ecology and geography."

Household Hacker — "A YouTube channel for Household Hacks."

Big Think"Big Think is a multimedium web portal [containing] a collection of interviews, presentations, and roundtable discussions with experts from a wide range of fields." 

Coding, Programming, Data Science, & Web Development (33-46)

Platforms for learning coding, programming, data science, web development, and other related fields:

Codecademy — "Codecademy is an American online interactive platform that offers free coding classes in 12 different programming languages including Python, Java, Go, JavaScript, Ruby, SQL, C++, C#, Swift, and Sass, as well as markup languages HTML and CSS."

Free Code Camp — "freeCodeCamp is a non-profit organization that consists of an interactive learning web platform, an online community forum, chat rooms, online publications and local organizations that intend to make learning web development accessible to anyone."

Platzi — "Learn from zero to create the future of the web. Courses on programming, design, marketing, web development, Frontend, Backend, mobile dev, UX, usability."

CodeCombat— "Learn typed code through a programming game. Learn Python, JavaScript, and HTML as you solve puzzles and learn to make your own coding games."

Code School — "[A platform with] extensive course material that addresses a wide-range of topics and help you code across platforms - Web, Mobile, DevOps, Data, UX etc."

Thinkful — "Thinkful is a career accelerator that gets graduates careers in tech. Learn data science or learn to code with a bootcamp-style curriculum and 1-on-1 mentorship."

Code.org — "Code.org is a non-profit organization and eponymous website led by Hadi and Ali Partovi that aims to encourage people,"

BaseRails — "BaseRails teaches Ruby on Rails, web scraping, and other technologies through building real projects like Etsy, Yelp, and data scrapers."

Treehouse — "Treehouse or is an online technology school that offers beginner to advanced courses in web design, web development, mobile development and game development. Its courses are aimed at beginners looking to learn coding skills for a career in the tech industry."

One Month — "One Month brings you the best online coding courses designed specifically for beginners. Learn python, html, javascript and other programing languages."

Dash — "Dash is a fun and free online course that teaches you the basics of web development through projects you can do in your browser."

DataCamp — "Learn Data Science from the comfort of your browser, at your own pace with DataCamp's video tutorials & coding challenges on R, Python, Statistics & more."

DataQuest — "Our hands-on data science courses will help you learn R, Python and SQL from scratch — so you can land your first data science job!"

DataMonkey — "Learn SQL and Excel for Data Analysis interactively with concrete examples and full immersion into the work environment."

Language Learning (47-53)

Platforms, apps, websites, and tools for learning a new language:

Duolingo — "With our free mobile app or web and a few minutes a day, everyone can Duolingo. Learn 30+ languages online with bite-size lessons based on science."

Lingvist — "Lingvist is an adaptive language-learning platform, available in an international public free beta version since 2014. As of October 2020, Lingvist offers introductory English, Spanish, French, German, Russian, Brazilian Portuguese and Estonian courses, available in various languages."

Busuu — "Busuu is a language learning platform on web, iOS and Android that allows users to interact with native speakers. There are 12 language courses currently offered: English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Chinese, Japanese, Polish, Turkish, Russian, and Arabic."

Memrise — "Learn a language with thousands of video clips of real native speakers, fun and effective games to practice your skills. Start learning on web or on our apps!"

Babbel — "Babbel is the new way to learn a foreign language. The comprehensive learning system combines effective education methods with state-of-the-art technology."

CoffeeStrap —"A Better Language Exchange. Learn how to speak fluently by talking with people like you."

OpenCulture/Free Language Lessons —"A place for learning 48 languages for free."

Note: This article was originally published on LinkedIn. I frequently write on Medium, Vocal, and Quora. Follow me on Medium @mhemmat to read my writings on 10+ topics published on Medium's largest publications with over 800K audience. You can access my articles for free using this link: https://linktr.ee/Masud7

Massùod Hemmat is a versatile writer who specializes in covering a diverse range of topics and news. His areas of expertise include politics, writing, sociology, technology, entertainment, productivity, innovation, business, and entrepreneurship, among others. He can be found on various platforms, including Medium, Vocal, Clubhouse, and Quora under the handle @mhemmat, on Twitter as @masud7h and on Instagram as @masudh7. With a well-traveled background, Massùod has lived in the United States, India, Afghanistan, and Germany and is a polyglot.

