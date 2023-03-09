Unlocking Millionaire Secrets: Insights from Tom Corley's Study on Wealthy Individuals

Photo by Austin Distel on Unsplash

Tom Corley is a published author, financial planner, and accountant known for his book titled “Rich Habits: The Daily Success Habits of Wealthy Individuals.” His extensive research on the daily habits of wealthy individuals has helped many people achieve financial success. As a published author, financial planner, and accountant, he spent five years studying 233 millionaires to understand the factors that contributed to their success. If you're looking to become a millionaire, his insights can be incredibly valuable.

In this article, we'll delve into his findings and provide recommendations based on his research to help you achieve financial freedom.

233 millionaires were studied and interviewed to learn about their habits and success factors.

51% of them were entrepreneurs, 28% had traditional 9-to-5 jobs, and 18% were senior-level executives at large companies.

Common reasons for leaving included being underutilized, having toxic bosses, dreading office culture, being underpaid, having a draining commute, and working in an unsteady industry.

How to become a millionaire based on his findings?

Becoming a millionaire is a dream many people share, but few achieve. However, with the right mindset and actions, it is possible to reach this goal. One key factor in the success of many millionaires is making a bold career move, as Tom Corley discovered in his study of 233 millionaires. Let’s dive deeper into this topic and explore how you can make a similar career move to set yourself up for financial success.

The first step is to take a hard look at your current job situation. Are you underutilized, underpaid, or unhappy with your boss or office culture? If so, it may be time to start considering your options. Don’t let fear hold you back from pursuing something more fulfilling or financially rewarding.

In his study, Corley found that many millionaires left mid- to late-career jobs to pursue something more promising. This could mean starting your own business or finding a new role within your industry that offers more growth opportunities and a higher salary. It may even mean transitioning to a completely different field altogether.

But how do you know what career move is right for you? It starts with self-reflection and research. Consider your strengths and passions and how they align with different industries or roles. Look into the job market and identify industries or companies that are growing and offer promising opportunities. Speak with professionals in those fields to gain insights into what it takes to succeed and what challenges you may face.

It’s also important to keep an open mind and be willing to take risks. As Corley noted, some of the millionaires he studied took entry-level positions or accepted lateral roles with the potential for growth. Don’t discount an opportunity just because it doesn’t match your current level of experience or salary.

Another key factor in making a successful career move is being adaptable and willing to learn. In today’s fast-paced and ever-changing job market, it’s important to stay up-to-date with the latest trends and technologies in your industry. This may mean taking courses, attending workshops or conferences, or simply staying informed through reading industry publications and news.

On the top of the above points, consider the importance of work-life balance in your career move. With the rise of remote work and flexible schedules, it’s possible to find a career that allows you to pursue your passions while still maintaining a healthy personal life. Don’t be afraid to negotiate for the things that matter most to you, whether it’s more time with family, a flexible schedule, or the ability to work from home.

Making a bold career move is a common factor among many millionaires, as Tom Corley discovered in his study. While it can be daunting to leave a secure job, taking a calculated risk could set you on the path to financial success. Remember to reflect on your strengths and passions, research industries and companies, be adaptable and willing to learn, and prioritize work-life balance. With the right mindset and actions, you too could become a millionaire.

Things to do, in the light of his insights, if you want to become a millionaire:

Don't settle for being underutilized in your current job. Seek opportunities for growth and development, or consider starting your own business. Toxic bosses can be detrimental to your career growth and success. Consider leaving your job or finding a way to work with a different manager. Office culture can have a significant impact on your happiness and success. If you're unhappy with your current culture, explore other options that align better with your values and goals. Don't let being underpaid hold you back from achieving your financial goals. Negotiate for fair compensation or consider finding a job that offers higher pay. A draining commute can impact your work-life balance and productivity. Consider exploring hybrid remote options or finding a job that offers a shorter commute. If you're working in an unsteady industry, it may be time to explore other options or start your own business in a more stable industry. Don't be afraid to take risks and pursue something that excites you. Starting your own business or exploring new career paths can lead to greater success and wealth. Don’t be afraid to get on the ground floor of something that excites you, and consider having a conversation about hybrid remote options or moving into a position with less travel.

In conclusion, Tom Corley's study of 233 millionaires has provided valuable insights on how to achieve financial success. Making a bold career move is a common factor among many millionaires, whether it means starting your own business, finding a new role with more growth opportunities, or transitioning to a completely different field. It starts with self-reflection, research, and being adaptable and willing to take risks. Remember to prioritize work-life balance and negotiate for the things that matter most to you. By following these recommendations, you too can set yourself on the path to becoming a millionaire.

"Don't be afraid to get on the ground floor of something that excites you."--Tom Corley