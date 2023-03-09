Four Lines of Wisdom from Twenty Eight Bestselling Books

Massùod Hemmat

Cover pages of Twenty Eight Bestselling Self-help and Business BooksPhoto byMassùod Hemmat

Key Ideas and Wisdom from Top Books to Help You Succeed in Life and Business

In a world where we are constantly bombarded with information, it can be overwhelming to decide which books to read to gain valuable knowledge and insights. This article summarizes 28 best-selling books, with each book distilled down to one key paragraph of its main ideas and wisdom. From personal finance to self-help to business, these books cover a wide range of topics that can help you succeed in life and in your career.

Books over shoes any day! You can keep your fancy kicks and big screen TVs, because when it comes to true value, nothing beats the knowledge and wisdom that books provide. You might have a closet full of shoes, but the insights and lessons from a good book will never go out of style. So let’s ditch the shoe collection and start building our book collection instead — after all, they’re reusable and won’t give you blisters.

1. The 4-Hour Workweek — Timothy Ferriss

  • “Define your goals and priorities to maximize your productivity and minimize wasted time.”
  • “Eliminate distractions and focus on the 20% of activities that generate 80% of your results.”
  • “Automate your workflow and delegate tasks to others to free up your time.”
  • “Adopt a new mindset that prioritizes personal freedom and happiness over conventional notions of success.”

2. The Intelligent Investor — Benjamin Graham

  • “Investing success is not about intelligence, but discipline, patience, and emotional control.”
  • “Favor long-term over short-term investment strategies and focus on intrinsic value.”
  • “Diversify your portfolio to minimize risk and avoid being at the mercy of Mr. Market.”
  • “Learn from the past and apply these lessons to future investments.”

3. The Millionaire Fastlane — MJ Demarco

  • “True wealth is built through hard work, taking risks, and thinking outside the box.”
  • “Conventional financial advice can be limiting and ineffective.”
  • “Cultivate an entrepreneurial mindset and seek out business opportunities that can scale quickly.”
  • “Focus on creating value for others rather than just making money.”

4. The Compound Effect — Darren hardy

  • “Small actions repeated consistently over time can have a significant impact on your life.”
  • “Be aware of the choices you make every day and how they contribute to your overall success.”
  • “Consistency is key to achieving your goals, but also allow for flexibility and adaptability.”
  • “Surround yourself with positive influences and strive for personal growth every day.”

5. Outliers: The Story of Sucess — Malcolm Gladwell

  • “Success is often the result of a combination of factors, including luck, timing, and opportunity.”
  • “Hard work and talent are important, but they are not the only factors in achieving success.”
  • “Cultural and social factors, such as family background and community support are integral parts of success.”
  • “The 10,000-hour rule: it takes around 10,000 hours of deliberate practice to master a skill.”

6. The Richest Man In Babylon — George S. Clason

  • “Saving is crucial and so is living within your means.”
  • “Make your money work for you by investing wisely and diversifying your portfolio.”
  • “Avoid debt and focus on building your assets.”
  • “Seek out advice from knowledgeable and trustworthy mentors.”

7. Secret — Rhonda Byrne

  • “The law of attraction: positive thinking can manifest positive outcomes in your life.”
  • “Focus on what you want to achieve rather than what you don’t want.”
  • “Use affirmations and visualization techniques to help manifest your goals.”
  • “Take action towards your goals and be open to opportunities that come your way.”

8. The Millionaire Next Door — Thomas J. Stanley, Ph.D. & William D. Danko, Ph.D.

  • “Wealth is often created through frugal living, hard work, and smart investments.”
  • “The importance of living within your means and avoiding unnecessary expenses.”
  • “Many wealthy individuals do not exhibit flashy, ostentatious lifestyles.”
  • “Focus on building long-term wealth through smart investments and disciplined financial habits.”

9. Tools of Titans — Tim Ferris

  • “Learn from the habits and routines of successful people across a variety of fields.”
  • “Focus on self-improvement and experimentation to find what works for you.”
  • “The importance of physical and mental health to overall success.”
  • “Seek out new experiences and opportunities to expand your knowledge and skills.”

10. The Alchemist—Paulo Coelho

  • “Follow your personal legend and the universe will conspire to help you achieve it.”
  • “Embrace the journey of self-discovery and personal transformation.”
  • “Pay attention to the signs and omens that guide you towards your destiny.”
  • “Learn to differentiate between the language of the world and the language of your heart.”

11. Miracle Morning Millionaires — Hal Elrod & David Osborn

  • “Practice the SAVERS morning routine to improve your physical, mental, and emotional well-being.”
  • “Adopt a millionaire mindset by focusing on abundance, gratitude, and contribution.”
  • “Take calculated risks and be willing to fail to achieve success.”
  • “Surround yourself with like-minded individuals and build a network of supportive relationships.”

12. The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*UK — Mark Manson

  • “Choose what you care about and prioritize your values accordingly.”
  • “Embrace and learn from failure as a necessary part of growth and self-improvement.”
  • “Take responsibility for your own life and stop blaming external circumstances or other people.”
  • “Practice honest and authentic communication to build healthy relationships and connections.”

13. Extreme Ownership — Jocko Willink & Leif Babin

  • “Take full responsibility for all aspects of your life and work, including mistakes and failures.”
  • “Develop a clear and concise mission statement to guide decision-making and actions.”
  • “Lead by example and set high standards for yourself and those around you.”
  • “Encourage open communication and collaboration within your team to maximize effectiveness and success.”

14. The Power of Broke — Daymond John & Daniel Paisner

  • “Starting a business with limited resources can be an advantage, as it forces you to be creative and resourceful.”
  • “Building a brand requires understanding your customers and solving their problems.”
  • “Perseverance and a willingness to take risks are essential for entrepreneurial success.”
  • “Failure is often a necessary step towards achieving success.”

15. Tap Dancing to Work: Warren Buffett — Carol J. Loomis

  • “Investing is about more than just making money, it’s also about understanding the businesses you’re investing in.”
  • “Patience is key when it comes to investing, and it’s important to focus on the long-term rather than short-term gains.”
  • “Personal integrity and ethics are critical for success in both business and investing.”
  • “Learning from your mistakes is essential for growth and improvement.”

16. The Magic of Thinking Big — David Schwartz, Ph.D.

  • “Developing a positive mindset and visualization can help you achieve your goals.”
  • “Taking action and facing your fears are essential for success.”
  • “Surrounding yourself with positive people and eliminating negative influences is key to personal growth.”
  • “Continuously learning and self-improvement are critical for achieving your potential.”

17. Rich Dad Poor Dad — Robert T. Kiyosaki

  • “Education is important, but financial education is often overlooked and undervalued.”
  • “Building assets and generating passive income is the key to financial freedom.”
  • “The rich think differently than the poor when it comes to money and investing.”
  • “Taking calculated risks and being willing to fail is necessary for achieving financial success.”

18. Zero to One — Peter Thiel & Blake Masters

  • “Innovation and creating something new is more valuable than simply copying what’s already been done.”
  • “Building a successful business requires identifying and filling a unique need in the market.”
  • “Monopolies are often the most successful businesses because they have a distinct advantage over their competitors.”
  • “Long-term thinking and patience are necessary for building a successful business.”

19. The Snowball: Warren Buffet and Business Life — Alice Schroeder

  • “Learning from others and developing a mentorship relationship can be instrumental in personal and professional growth.”
  • “Patience and a long-term perspective are key to successful investing.”
  • “Risk-taking and the willingness to go against the herd can pay off in the long run.”
  • “Humility and personal ethics are critical for achieving long-term success.”

20. The One Thing — Gary Keller & Jay Papasan

  • “Focusing on one thing at a time can help you achieve more and avoid distractions.”
  • “Goal setting and prioritization are essential for success.”
  • “Continuously learning and developing your skills is key to personal growth.”
  • “Habits and routines are important for achieving long-term success.”

21. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind— Yuval Noah Harari

  • “Understanding the past can help us make sense of the present and prepare for the future.”
  • “Cooperation and social structures have been essential for human survival and success.”
  • “Our beliefs and stories shape our reality and influence our behavior.”
  • “Technological advancements have dramatically impacted the course of human history.”

22. How to Win Friends & Influence People — Dale Carnegie

  • “Treating people with respect and kindness is the key to building strong relationships.”
  • “Listening to others and showing genuine interest in their lives is critical for communication.”
  • “Acknowledging people’s strengths and accomplishments can help build their confidence.”
  • “Avoiding criticism and arguments can help maintain positive relationships.”

23. Think and Grow Rich — Napoleon Hill

  • “Success is achieved through a combination of thought and action.”
  • “Develop a burning desire for what you want to achieve and never give up.”
  • “Surround yourself with people who can help you achieve your goals.”
  • “Build a clear, specific plan of action and take consistent steps towards your goals.”

24. Practicing the Power of Now — Eckhart Tolle

  • “Our mind is often stuck in the past or worried about the future, but true peace comes from being fully present in the now.”
  • “The ego, or our sense of self, is often the source of our suffering and can be released by being present in the moment.”
  • “Recognize and observe your thoughts and emotions without judgment or attachment.”
  • “Learning to be present in the moment can bring clarity, inner peace, and a deeper connection to the world around us.”

25. Crushing it — Gary Vaynerchuk

  • “Social media can be a powerful tool for building a personal brand and growing a business.”
  • “Authenticity and passion are key to creating a compelling personal brand that resonates with others.”
  • “Consistency and persistence in content creation and engagement are essential to growing a social media following.”
  • “Collaboration and community building can further amplify the reach and impact of a personal brand.”

26. The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People — Stephen R. Covey

  • “Proactivity, or taking responsibility for your actions and choices, is the first step to achieving effectiveness.”
  • “Begin with the end in mind, or having a clear understanding of your goals and values, is key to making effective decisions.”
  • “Seek first to understand, then to be understood, and work towards win-win solutions to conflicts.”
  • “Continuously improve and renew yourself in all areas of life to maintain balance and sustain long-term effectiveness.”

27. Awaken the Giant Within — Anthony Robbins

  • “Personal transformation and success start with taking control of your own thoughts and emotions.”
  • “Clarify your values, beliefs, and goals to create a compelling vision of the life you want to create.”
  • “Develop empowering beliefs and habits, and take consistent action towards your goals.”
  • “Constantly evaluate and adjust your mindset, behaviors, and actions to continue growing and achieving success.”

28. The Psychology of Selling — Brian Tracy

  • “Sales success comes from understanding and connecting with the needs and desires of your customers.”
  • “Focus on building relationships and providing value to your customers, rather than simply pushing for a sale.”
  • “Develop a clear, persuasive message and delivery to effectively communicate the value of your product or service.”
  • “Continuously improve your selling skills and strategies to increase your success and achieve your goals.”

This article was originally published on Medium.

