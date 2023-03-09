Let’s Argue Against Famous Quotes on ‘Change’ for the Sake of Girls in Afghanistan

Massùod Hemmat
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z7WKX_0lBpjkY700
Right: A girl from Afghanistan who is deprived from going to school. Left: A girl from outside Afghanistan thinking about her major.

The Urgent Need for Action to Support Girls in Afghanistan

Introduction

The Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan has brought immense devastation to the country, particularly for the education and future of millions of girls and women. Despite significant progress in recent years, an estimated 3.7 million children, with 60% being girls, were still out of school in Afghanistan as of 2018.

With the Taliban’s return to power, an additional 2.5 million girls who were attending schools have been abandoned, along with millions of others who are now banned from pursuing an education or working. The fate of these girls and women is tragic, as their dreams and aspirations have been shattered, leaving them uncertain about their future.

In this article, my aim is to examine notable quotes on the subject of ‘change’ by influential figures around the world and apply them to the situation of girls in Afghanistan. Nonetheless, instead of presenting a counterargument to these quotes, I will provide a different perspective that sheds light on the denial of girls’ right to education in Afghanistan. Through this lens, I hope to provide insight into the plight of girls who are deprived of their fundamental educational rights.

Quotes on ‘Change’ counter-argued

“Change the way you look at things and the things you look at change.” — Wayne W. Dyer

Well, changing our perspective can prove useful in certain circumstances, it alone is insufficient in tackling the systemic issues that have caused the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan. Altering our outlook on the situation does little to combat the oppressive policies and violence directed towards women and girls that are fueling the crisis. In order to make significant progress, it is necessary to address the root causes of the issue and take concrete steps towards dismantling the systems that enable such oppression to persist.

“The measure of intelligence is the ability to change.” — Albert Einstein

Okay. Girls in Afghanistan have the ability to change, but no one is letting them change. It is evident that girls in Afghanistan possess the capacity to effect change, yet they are being denied the opportunity to do so. On the other hand, it is essential to acknowledge the importance of adaptability and change, educating the Taliban or increasing their understanding of the situation is not enough to solve the complex issues that girls in Afghanistan face. To resolve the ongoing crisis, it will require a collective effort that involves policy reforms and advocacy aimed at addressing the systemic issues that underlie the problem.

“You never change your life until you step out of your comfort zone; change begins at the end of your comfort zone.” — Roy T. Bennett

The girls and women in Afghanistan are currently facing an insurmountable challenge as stepping out of their comfort zone alone cannot bring about the change they need. They have already stepped into their discomfort zone, yet their fundamental rights to safety and education are still being denied. Addressing the root causes of this oppression will require a collective effort, and it may be necessary for the world to step out of its own comfort zone and take the necessary steps to hold the Taliban accountable.

In any given moment we have two options: to step forward into growth or step back into safety.” — Abraham Maslow

In Afghanistan, girls are unable to step forward into growth when their fundamental rights are being denied. It is therefore imperative that the world work together to guarantee their safety and ensure that they have access to education and other basic necessities. Stepping back to safety, however, often means being confined to their homes and becoming susceptible to depression and other health problems. Yet, even in the face of such adversity, we may have another option: tearing down the walls that hinder growth and progress. By doing so, we can create a more just and equitable world where girls and women are free to reach their full potential.

“Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” — Nelson Mandela

Indeed, education is an incredibly powerful tool, but for girls and women in Afghanistan, accessing this weapon remains a significant challenge. It is imperative that we tackle the underlying systemic issues and policies that prevent girls and women from obtaining an education in the first place. Only by doing so can we hope to use education as a means of transforming their world or that of others.

“The secret of change is to focus all of your energy not on fighting the old, but on building the new.” — Socrates

Well. Constructing new systems and approaches can be beneficial, but it is equally important to address the outdated systems and policies that are fueling the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan. This may involve challenging deeply ingrained cultural norms or rectifying distorted interpretations of religion. Unfortunately, this is an area where the world fell short over the past two decades in Afghanistan. Instead of prioritizing the dismantling of these old structures, efforts were focused on building new ones, resulting in a failure to address the root causes of the problem. Now, those old and outdated systems are causing enormous problems.

“Everyone thinks of changing the world, but no one thinks of changing himself.” — Leo Tolstoy

The girls in Afghanistan are often left feeling as though they must change themselves in order to overcome the challenges they face. However, the true solution lies not in changing individuals, but rather in addressing the systemic issues that obstruct their progress. This calls for a comprehensive approach that targets the legal, social, and cultural factors that perpetuate the problem, while simultaneously constructing new systems and structures that promote gender equality and protect the rights of women and girls. Such an approach is not an easy task, but it is necessary to bring about lasting change and create a better future for girls in Afghanistan.

“Be the change you want to see in the world.” — Mahatma Gandhi

True, but one cannot address the systemic issues that require collective action and systemic change. It is often said that to bring about true change, we must confront the underlying systemic issues that are perpetuating the problem. This is particularly true in the case of girls and women in Afghanistan, who have long been the agents of change in their own lives and communities. Despite their tenacity and determination, however, they are often hampered by a system that is stacked against them. It is imperative, therefore, that we come together as a global community to address the systemic issues that are preventing girls and women in Afghanistan from reaching their full potential.

“Yesterday I was clever, so I wanted to change the world. Today I am wise, so I am changing myself.” — Mevlana Jalaluddin Balkhi aka Rumi

Girls and women in Afghanistan possess immense intelligence and have demonstrated their ability to effect change in their own lives and communities. They are also wise, having recognized the need to change themselves in order to overcome the obstacles they face. However, the stark reality is that they are now being prevented from changing themselves or the world around them due to systemic barriers.

It is incumbent upon the global community to work collectively to address the root causes of this crisis, and advocate for policies and practices that promote equality, justice, and sustainability.

Final Remarks

Regardless of whether one agrees or disagrees with this simplistic assessment of major quotes on ‘change,’ my primary objective was to provide a new perspective on the issue of girls and women in Afghanistan. The current situation in Afghanistan is dire, with the country having been handed over to the Taliban haphazardly, resulting in widespread poverty and a range of other challenges. One of the most pressing issues is the denial of girls’ education and women’s rights, which has left millions of girls and women in a state of uncertainty and vulnerability.

The Taliban’s policies are clearly at odds with the principles of equality and justice, and it is imperative that the world unites to take action against such oppressive policies. We must work together to ensure that girls and women in Afghanistan are afforded the same rights and opportunities as their male counterparts, and that they are able to fulfill their full potential without fear of persecution or discrimination. By doing so, we can help to build a more just and equitable world, where every individual is free to live a life of dignity and respect.

Change is a complex and challenging task, but one that is necessary if we hope to create a brighter future for girls and women in Afghanistan. By working together and advocating for change, we can help to break down the barriers that prevent girls and women from fulfilling their full potential, and pave the way for a more just and equitable world.

This article was originally published on Medium.

