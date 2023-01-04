Mason, MI

Mason Lions Host Couple Who Hiked Appalachian Trail

Joe and Linda Pulver will talk with the Mason Lions Club on Wednesday evening, January 11th about hiking the Appalachian Trail last year.Photo bythe Pulvers

A Mason couple will be the guests of the Mason Lions Club at their 6:00 p.m. meeting on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, to talk about their experiences "Hiking the Appalachian Trail in 2022." The club meets at Bestsellers Extra for dinner twice a month.

Joe and Linda Pulver completed their longest hike -- 142 days across 14 states -- last year. They started at Springer Mountain in Georgia at the beginning of the Appalachian Trail on March 14 and 2,194 miles later, they finished their trek at Mountain Katahdin in Maine on August 3. They will share stories of the people they met from around the United States, but also from Germany, Switzerland, and the UK.

They will also tell of the times they felt the hike was “much more than just a long walk in the woods.” Near the end of the trail, they especially enjoyed the scenery and epic views of New Hampshire and Maine. The Pulvers will share how the trip wouldn't have been possible without their years of preparation and training doing ultramarathons and trail running. They will also talk about the support from all their friends and family at home who sent dehydrated food supplies to the cities they stopped in.

The Mason Lions Club is the local chapter of Lions Clubs International -- the largest service club organization in the world. More than 1.4 million members in over 48,000 clubs are serving in 200 countries and geographic areas around the globe. Since 1917, Lions have strengthened local communities through hands-on service and humanitarian projects, and we extend our service impact through the generous support of our Lions Clubs International Foundation. They are focused on supporting vision, the environment, childhood cancer, hunger, diabetes, and other pressing humanitarian needs to help address some of the biggest challenges facing humanity. For more information about Lions Clubs International, visit www.lionsclubs.org. Mason area residents are always invited to check out the Mason Lions Club by attending a meeting. Please call Doug Klein, secretary of the club, at (517) 775-8601 in advance as seating is limited.

