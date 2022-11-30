Mason, MI

Live Radio Play Includes Imagined Commercial in Mason Museum Performances

Dog Tag as used in 1944Photo byMyDogTags

When Generations Community Theater performs their upcoming "A Christmas Carol 1944 Radio Play,” they will include a bit of Mason history. A radio commercial, as one may imagine hearing on the home front during World War Two will be added to the script to promote Mason’s Dart Manufacturing Company. Back then, Dart Manufacturing made tape measures, key chains, and dog tags for servicemembers. The company eventually became today’s Dart Corporation, the world’s largest manufacturer of food and beverage containers.

Performances are in the 90-seat Virginia Schlichter Auditorium at the Mason Area Historical Museum, 200 E. Oak Street in downtown Mason. Tickets at the door are $10 for adults, $7 for seniors, and $5 for kids. You have your choice of four performance dates: Saturday, December 3 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, December 4 at 2:00 p.m. Also, on Saturday, December 10 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, December 11 at 2:00 p.m.

This Generations Community Theater’s production is a fundraiser to support the upkeep of the Museum. The Museum will be open an hour prior for visitors and ticket sales. Auditorium doors open about fifteen minutes before each performance. There will be no intermission during the 70-minute play, but patrons may exit and re-enter quietly at any time.

The text of the imagined one-minute commercial is as follows:

“We welcome our newest advertiser. Since 1937, William F. Dart’s machine shop has been located on Park Street right here in Mason, Michigan. Today, in 1944, Dart Manufacturing continues to make quality key rings and tape measures. However, Dart is most proud of making dog tags for our armed forces. Wearing tags is always required by soldiers in the field, so they take a little bit of Mason with them to help win the war. Dart makes the latest tags, with the new name sequence which changed on March 31, 1944 from 'First Name, Last Name' to 'Last Name, First Name'. Dart’s tags feature a rolled edge down, with debossed text and notch to help position the tag in transcription devices. Also available this year are silencers to help prevent the metal tags clinking together. Dart’s new tags still provide essential basic medical information such as blood type and history of inoculations. Be proud of Mason. We’re doing our part in the war effort!”

