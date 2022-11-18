Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum Before and After Mason Holidays Light Parade

On Friday, November 25, 2022, before and after the 6:00 p.m. Mason Holidays Celebration Lighted Parade in downtown Mason, bring the kids and grandkids to visit Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Mason Area Historical Museum, 200 E. Oak Street. Santa will be there from about 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. and will come back to the Museum after the parade until about 7:30 p.m. Admission is free. Everyone is welcome before and after the parade to check out the Museum all decorated for Christmas.

When in downtown Mason, check out the story of Mason’s big Santa and his mailbox…

Mason’s big Santa statue has delighted area children since he made his first appearance at his post on the Ingham County Courthouse square on November 29, 1968. The big Santa figure is made of fiberglass and was created using a special mold developed by Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland, the world's largest Christmas- themed collectibles store located in Frankenmuth, Michigan.

The 17-foot, several hundred-pound Santa figure is assembled each year in late November and is held upright using tension wires anchored into the ground. When the figure was purchased, half of the $1,420 purchase price was paid for by the city, and the other half was paid by Mason merchants. Replacing him today would cost over ten times as much!

Next to the jolly figure is a large mailbox, where multiple generations of bright-eyed Mason kids have been depositing their wish lists to Santa since 1968. For many, it’s a tradition for kids to get their picture taken next to the iconic statue after they drop their letter in the giant mailbox. Santa is always very good about making sure the children receive responses to their letters -- if his old eyes can still read their addresses.