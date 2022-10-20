Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History Meeting

Three years ago, the Mason Area Historical Society hosted author Rod Sadler at their October monthly meeting to discuss a couple of true crimes in mid-Michigan’s local history. This year, he will be back with the group to talk about one more at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at the Mason Area Historical Museum, 200 E. Ash Street in Mason. Admission is free and the public is invited, but parental discretion is advised.

In his last presentation, Rod Sadler talked about his first book, “To Hell I must Go,” which is a true story from the 1890’s about a deranged woman in Williamston who some might refer to as Michigan's own Lizzie Borden. He also discussed his second book, “A Slayer Waits,” about a double murder in the mid-20th century near Stockbridge.

The topics of his books were certainly fitting for a late-October program. However, near the end of his presentation in 2019, he mentioned the subject of his third book, still incomplete at the time. This was to be about another true crime story, but one within the memories of many in the audience.

Rod Sadler worked as a police officer in mid-Michigan for thirty years, retiring in 2012. For the past several years, he was able to conduct in-person interviews with Don Miller, a prisoner at the G. Robert Cotton Correctional Facility in Jackson. The result of those interviews and extensive research is his third book “Killing Women.”

Don Miller, who is now 67, was convicted of raping a 14-year-old girl and assaulting her brother in the summer of 1978. While serving time for that crime, Miller admitted to killing four women, including his fiancée. He was charged with manslaughter in exchange for helping police locate the bodies of three of the women.

In the spring of 2022, the East Lansing serial killer was denied parole for the tenth time. His sentence will be over in 2031, when he’s 75. Don Miller will be eligible again for parole in August of 2027.

Copies of Rod Sadler’s books will be available for purchase after the meeting’s program. While there is no admission fee, the Mason Area Historical Society is a non-profit organization that is dependent upon memberships and donations. They ask you to please consider donating to allow events like this to continue to be offered in the future.