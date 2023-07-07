Chesapeake Beach's Annual Fireworks Celebration and Traffic Plan

The Town of Chesapeake Beach will be hosting its annual Fireworks display on July 8th to celebrate Independence Day. The event will take place at dusk and can be watched by tuning into Calvert Broadcast Comcast Channel 1070.

After the fireworks, a traffic plan will be implemented to ensure a smooth flow of vehicles leaving the area. Traffic leaving from the west side of Rt. 261 will only be allowed to turn right, following Rt. 261 to Summer City Blvd. Traffic exiting from the east side of Rt. 261 will also turn right onto Rt. 261. Deputies will adjust the traffic flow as needed to optimize the exit process.

Traffic leaving North of Rt. 260 on Rt. 261 will only be allowed to turn right, while traffic approaching Rt. 260 will flow up 27th St to G St. and onto Rt. 260 westbound. Side roads along Rt. 260 will be blocked up to G St.