Maryland Department of Natural Resources Reports Increase in Chesapeake Bay Underwater Grasses in 2022

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has reported a 6% increase in submerged aquatic vegetation (SAV), also known as underwater grasses, in Maryland's portion of the Chesapeake Bay in 2022.

The annual survey mapped 37,297 acres of underwater grasses, representing 47% of the state's 2025 restoration target and 33% of the ultimate restoration goal.

The increase in underwater grasses may be attributed to the moderate to dry conditions experienced in 2022. Heavy rains in 2018 led to a significant decrease in underwater grass acreage in 2019 and 2020 due to nutrient and sediment pollution from runoff.

Underwater grasses are crucial for the health of the Chesapeake Bay ecosystem as they provide habitat and food for various species, improve water quality, and reduce acidification associated with climate change.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has been working to increase the acreage and diversity of underwater grasses through direct restoration efforts since the late 1990s.

In 2022, several areas in Maryland surpassed their restoration goals, including the Northeast River, Bush River, upper Gunpowder River, Wicomico River, and tidal fresh portion of the Chester River.

Notable areas showing positive growth in underwater grasses included Tangier Sound, the Susquehanna Flats, and various other rivers in Maryland.