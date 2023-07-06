Three Individuals, Including One Adult, Arrested for Auto Theft After Fleeing Police in Stolen Vehicle

Lawrence Xavier Harrison, a 21-year-old resident of Gaithersburg, Maryland, and two juvenile males have been arrested and charged with auto theft related charges by the Montgomery County Department of Police.

The arrest followed a traffic stop on June 29, 2023, when officers observed a white Hyundai traveling with its headlights off and at a high speed. The officers determined that the Hyundai had been reported stolen and attempted to pull it over, but the driver failed to stop and committed several traffic infractions.

The Hyundai eventually stopped on Dr. Perry Rd., where Harrison and the two juveniles were taken into custody. A search of the vehicle revealed evidence.