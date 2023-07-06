Gaithersburg, MD

Three Individuals, Including One Adult, Arrested for Auto Theft After Fleeing Police in Stolen Vehicle

Maryland Updates
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26nGKi_0nI4ai7l00

Lawrence Xavier Harrison, a 21-year-old resident of Gaithersburg, Maryland, and two juvenile males have been arrested and charged with auto theft related charges by the Montgomery County Department of Police.

The arrest followed a traffic stop on June 29, 2023, when officers observed a white Hyundai traveling with its headlights off and at a high speed. The officers determined that the Hyundai had been reported stolen and attempted to pull it over, but the driver failed to stop and committed several traffic infractions.

The Hyundai eventually stopped on Dr. Perry Rd., where Harrison and the two juveniles were taken into custody. A search of the vehicle revealed evidence.

Visit here for more details

This post includes content abridged or formatted by AI tools. Please refer to the source above for verification and additional information. Learn more.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

Stay informed about municipal updates sourced from public government websites in Maryland

2K followers

More from Maryland Updates

Howard County, MD

New Key Appointments Announced by Howard County Executive for Departmental Director and Administrator Roles

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball has announced three new appointments in key county departments. Nicholas “Nick” Mooneyhan is the new Director of the County’s Department of Recreation & Parks, TJ Mayotte is the new Director and Chief Information Officer (CIO) of the County’s Department of Technology and Communications Services (DTCS), and Ofelia Ross Ott is the new Administrator of the Office on Aging and Independence (OAI). The three appointees bring with them a wealth of knowledge, experience, and leadership that is anticipated to guide the county forward in providing quality services and opportunities to its residents.

Read full story
Montgomery County, MD

Police Seek Public Assistance in Identifying Suspects in Derwood Store Robbery; Surveillance Images Released

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating a commercial robbery that transpired at the Pearl Vision Store. The incident occurred on a Thursday, and the detectives have released surveillance photos, requesting public assistance in identifying the three suspects involved. The officers responded to a report of the robbery, and upon investigation it was revealed that two of the suspects removed merchandise and placed them in their totes. They were stopped by an employee as they attempted to leave, but the male suspect assaulted the employee and fled the scene with the other two suspects.

Read full story
Baltimore County, MD

Baltimore County Leader Katie McInnes Discusses Challenges, Community Engagement, and Leadership in Asphalt and Paving Industry

In a recent interview, a senior representative from a Baltimore County-based asphalt and paving company discusses the challenges of operating in the area, the importance of community engagement, as well as his experiences and influences as a leader. The representative identifies tax value as a key issue, emphasizing the need for continued funding for road maintenance programs. He explains that this not only supports his business but also ensures job creation and the safety of motorists and taxpayers.

Read full story
Damascus, MD

Teenager on the Run: Police Search for 16-year-old Suspect in Father's Day Murder in Damascus

Major Crimes detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police are searching for a 16-year-old in relation to a Father’s Day shooting. Isaiah Jamael Brown-Hawkins is accused of killing James Joel Austin in Damascus. Officers responded to the scene of the crime where they found the victim in the car park of an apartment complex with a gunshot wound. Austin was pronounced dead at the scene and Brown-Hawkins, the alleged shooter, fled in a car.

Read full story
Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery Connects: Bridging the Digital Divide with Free Laptop Distribution and Internet Services for Low-Income Families

Montgomery Connects, a digital equity and inclusion program in Montgomery County, recently launched a new initiative aimed at bridging the digital divide in the area. The program is set to distribute 34,000 free laptop computers to low-income families residing in Maryland. A cap of one computer per address has been set, and recipients do not necessarily have to be U.S. citizens. The program is backed by a Maryland Connected Devices grant worth $7 million, which will be used to distribute Chromebook laptops to the eligible households.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Two Suspects Arrested in Connection with Attempted Murder in Northeast District

On July 12, 2023, the Warrant Apprehension Task Force and Capitol Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Marie Glenn, aged 32, from Baltimore, for her suspected involvement in a shooting incident. The victim of the shooting, a 52-year-old woman, was attacked on June 18, 2023. The authorities believe Glenn played a role in the incident.

Read full story
Maryland State

Governor Wes Moore Launches Summer Tourism Campaign to Promote Maryland's Natural Beauty and Outdoor Recreation

The governor of Maryland, Wes Moore, has launched a new summer tourism campaign, “You’re Welcome,” aimed at showcasing the state’s rich natural beauty and promoting outdoor recreation. The campaign encourages visitors and residents to explore not only the vast Maryland state park system, but also the state forests, wildlife management areas, and smaller public lands, which offer a broad range of recreational activities, including hiking, biking, birdwatching, camping, and water sports.

Read full story
Maryland State

Maryland Natural Resources Police Urge Water Safety Amid Rising Incidents on State's Waterways

As the boating and swimming season in Maryland hits its peak, the Maryland Natural Resources Police is encouraging locals to prioritize safety on the state's waterways. The call-to-action follows several fatal incidents on the water this year, including five boating-related deaths and eight drownings not linked to boating, four of which occurred over the July 4 holiday period. The state's waterways are heavily used during the summer, and it is crucial that everyone adheres to safety regulations, according to Josh Kurtz, Secretary of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

Read full story
Frederick County, MD

Frederick County's Data Centers Workgroup to Hold Inaugural Meeting, Aiming for Sustainable Growth in Data Center Industry

The newly formed Data Centers Workgroup in Frederick County will be holding its inauguration meeting soon. Under the leadership of County Executive Jessica Fitzwater, the group is tasked with reviewing existing laws and issues pertaining to the fast-growing data center industry. The formation of this workgroup is a response to suggestions from the Economic Development, and Sustainability, Infrastructure and Transportation Transition Team committees.

Read full story
Baltimore County, MD

July 14 Shooting Incident in Baltimore County Under Investigation

In the early hours of a July morning, local police in Baltimore County reported to a hospital following a call about a shooting victim. The victim, a young male, was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his lower leg. This lead to the involvement of the Northwest District Shooting detectives who assumed control over the investigation.

Read full story
Maryland State

Breaking Free from Procrastination-Induced Anxiety: Strategies for Professionals

Working with attorneys has provided insights into a common issue amongst professionals - procrastination. The cycle of procrastination often leads to anxiety, which in turn fuels further procrastination. This pattern is not exclusive to lawyers, but it can be particularly problematic for those with Type A personalities who have a low tolerance for uncertainty. However, there are ways to break free from this cycle, ranging from conscious breathing exercises to enhancing decision-making skills.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Calls for Voluntary Water Conservation Following Fire Damage at DPW Pumping Station

The Baltimore City Department of Public Works (DPW) has issued a 'Voluntary Water Restriction' encouraging residents and businesses across the region to reduce excessive water usage. This call for conservation is due to a fire at one of DPW's water pumping stations, which resulted in the loss of power and damage to two pumps. The incident has put a strain on the water supply system and the department is asking for public cooperation to ensure the system doesn't face any disruption.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Malik Johnson Arrested and Charged with Attempted Murder in Northern District

Detectives from a Warrant Apprehension Task Force arrested Malik Johnson, suspecting him of stabbing a man the previous month. The arrest took place in the morning, with Johnson later transported to the Central Booking Intake Facility.

Read full story
1 comments
Baltimore, MD

Traffic Modifications and Road Closures in Baltimore for Weekend Events, July 14-16, 2023

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation (BCDOT) has announced a series of temporary traffic modifications and road closures in the city for the upcoming weekend. These changes are due to a number of activities and events taking place across the city, including Baltimore Orioles home games, crane operations, cleaning activities, CFG Bank Arena event, and the Baltimore Farmers' Market & Bazaar. Motorists are advised to download the Waze.com app for live detour navigation as all activities are subject to weather conditions.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

July 13 Shootings in Southwestern and Eastern Districts Under Investigation; Public Urged to Provide Information

On July 13, officers from the Southwestern District responded to a shooting at Old Frederick Road. They discovered a 41-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was immediately transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The Southwestern District Detectives are investigating the case and are currently urging anyone with information to come forward.

Read full story
Frederick County, MD

Frederick County Executive Announces Comprehensive DEIB Workforce Plan Amid Growing Diversity

Jessica Fitzwater, the Frederick County Executive, has announced the creation of a workforce plan on diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB). The plan was formulated in response to an employee survey conducted last year, which highlighted the need for a more inclusive work culture that values diversity and recognizes the talents and contributions of all employees. Fitzwater stated that the implementation of this plan signifies Frederick County's commitment to creating a people-centered community that promotes a high quality of life for all residents.

Read full story
Frederick County, MD

Completion of Sinkhole Repairs Reopens Eastbound Lanes at New Design Road

The temporary closure of the eastbound lanes of Executive Way at New Design Road has concluded following effective sinkhole repairs. The roadway has been patched and is now safe for travelers.

Read full story
Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery Parks Launches Summer Shady Hikes Program to Promote Fitness and Nature Exploration Amid Heat

Montgomery Parks is hosting a series of Summer Shady Hikes to encourage people to stay active during the hot months of July and August. These one-hour walks take place on different shady trails in the park and are intended to introduce individuals to hiking. The initiative is an excellent opportunity for participants to familiarize themselves with the trails, engage in physical activity, and learn something new.

Read full story
Walkersville, MD

Walkersville Mother of Four Hits Jackpot with $50,000 Lottery Scratch-Off Win

A mother of four from Walkersville, who plays Maryland Lottery scratch-off tickets for entertainment, recently won a $50,000 prize. This unexpected win occurred when she decided to buy a $50,000 Cash ticket while stopping for coffee before work. She scratched off the ticket in the store and was astounded to find she had won. Overwhelmed with excitement, she took pictures of her winning ticket and called her mother, who later accompanied her to claim her prize at the Maryland Lottery headquarters.

Read full story
Chestertown, MD

Key Discussions and Appointments Dominated Mayor and Council Meeting on July 17, 2023

The meeting began with the minutes of previous Mayor and Council meetings being discussed, followed by a discussion on operating funds on hand and the payment of bills. Ken Fender and Rich Baker from the State Highway Administration provided an update. Catheryn McAllister also discussed Elder Abuse Month.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy