National Bird Day is January 5, Will Cruel Birder Murder Go Unsolved?

Birder Murder Cover Photo by Adam Turkel, Mary Miller

This story features affiliate links.

Author Mary Miller set out to write a murder mystery. What she didn’t know is she was about to discover a real murder. Birder Murder was hatched as a story about birdwatchers’, aka ‘birders’ with naturally inquisitive instincts and gifts of observation. On National Bird Day, January 5th, Mary hopes the real murder will be solved.

The New Jersey to Florida Connection

“I travelled from Florida to the Cape May, New Jersey, World Series of Birding, with hopes of digging up some juicy tidbits for Birder Murder. When I arrived, I learned an important member of the birding community had gone missing. She was a socialite and a birder. There was a Florida connection. I interviewed the big players in birding and took many notes and photos. I later learned that I’d been on a dangerous mission. The murder was what criminal prosecutors refer to as EHAC, exceptionally heinous, atrocious and cruel.

“When I returned to Florida, my car was broken into. The thief took my camera, laptop, housekeys and my notes! ‘What would anyone want with your notes?’ asked the local Sheriff. I told him, I’d been researching a murder. Now, the thief had my housekeys. The police agreed to meet me at my house. I was afraid to go home.

“I hadn’t been home for 24 hours, when I got a call from a friend saying she was having a psychic breakthrough about my New Jersey trip, and could we meet as soon as possible? This is when things get even stranger. My friend gave me details that matched the mystery of the missing Cape May socialite. There were numbers and letters involved in her ‘reading.’ She had facts I hadn’t even unearthed yet. And they, too, matched details about the missing woman."

Life Imitates Art

“In writing Birder Murder, more plot points came true in real life. Life began to imitate art. I was writing a scene about an Atlantic City Mob kidnapping near some hidden Florida caves. I had gone caving to get the ‘feel’ of the place and stopped at a nearby country store afterwards for an ice cream sandwich. I was sitting in my car eating the ice cream sandwich when a black SUV pulled into the parking lot. Four strong, muscled, Italian men got out. They stood near the car, as if on guard. They were well-dressed, in shiny black street shoes and tropical shirts, so out of place in this country town of cowboy hats and dusty boots. A fifth man stepped out of the car. The foursome surrounded him like they were his bodyguards. Was he a mob boss? I glanced at the SUV’s license plate. It read: New Jersey.”

Will you solve the murder mystery?

“Any writer knows, a good imagination is a blessing and a curse. In honor of National Bird Day, January 5th, I’ve made my Kindle edition of Birder Murder a free download for all readers. With all the strange coincidences that have happened to-date, it wouldn’t be too far a stretch of the imagination, if readers of Birder Murder finally solve the real murder mystery.”

Free Download of Birder Murder – National Bird Day, January 5th. One Day Only.