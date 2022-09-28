Frankenskeeters! Hurricane Relief from Tampa Bay Native Author Mary Miller.

“If you’re like me and ready to chew your own arm off over Hurricane Ian, have a Free Read of my Snack Size Mini Mystery Frankenskeeters,” says Tampa Bay author, Mary Miller.

https://www.amazon.com/kindle-vella/story/B0B7GTSQLH

“Amazon Kindle Vella episodes are free, and unlike that Family Size bag of potato chips I just finished; Snack Size Mini Mysteries are calorie-free. Take a break from Ian and have a snack on me."

“1960’s Hurricane Donna chased my family off Ft. Myers Beach north to St. Pete. Now, I get to write about the Real Florida,” says Miller, a native of the land of sugar sand and saltwater. She’s the authentic Florida girl, most comfortable beachside, in her bikini and barefoot. She's currently working, (between potato chips,) on the third Snack Size Mini Mystery Hurricane Blues. Sinkholes, Spanish moss and moonlit sails await. Ride out a Category 5 and enjoy other Florida adventures in Hurricane Blues.

“Frankenskeeters is the first of my Johnnie Devine Snack Size Mini Mystery series," says Miller. "An environmental activist by day and private investigator by default, Johnnie lives in the Tampa Bay Egmont Key Lighthouse Keeper’s quarters. Frankenskeeters throws a Florida monkey wrench into genetically modified organisms, GMOs. In Frankenskeeters, mutant mosquitos take over the world! Disney's underworld, that is. Can Johnnie Devine stop these mini monsters before it’s too late?"

Join Johnnie as she battles bloodsucking beasts and an even greater threat to Florida shores. Travel through Florida's blackwater swamps, underground theme parks and romantic islands with Johnnie and her eccentric crew: a native Seminole medicine woman, a genetic scientist and the captain of both a celebrity yacht and Johnnie's heart.

Birder Murder, the second Snack Size Mini Mystery invites readers into the natural and supernatural world of birding. What if you could see beyond the veil? Can a psychic reading solve a murder? Join Johnnie Devine, as she journeys from the World Series of Birding in Cape May, NJ to Sarasota, Florida where birder meets murder.

"Birder Murder took flight at the suggestion of my brother, author Bill Miller. We wrote the Tampa Triangle Dead Zone together. Bill told me to go to Cape May, New Jersey for the World Series of Birding. It’s like NASCAR for birders. Everyone who’s anyone in birdwatching attends. Here’s where things start to get odd. I’d made up the mysterious murder of a birder. But when I arrived in Cape May, an important member of the birding community had gone missing. There was a Florida connection. Upon my return to Florida, I got a call from a friend who is psychic. She gave me a reading. Was it coincidence that numbers from her reading matched the address of the home of the missing birder? Too many coincidences began to happen, I’d write a plot point and it would come true. Again, and again.”

Mary is co-author of the Tampa Triangle Dead Zone and author of How to Get a Job with a Cruise Line; Cruise Chooser: Buyer’s Guide to Bargains, Discounts and Deals, and Birder Murder.

Frankenskeeters and Birder Murder are now available on Amazon.