Father Intentionally Breaks Toddler's Arm For Disturbing His Sleep—Doctors Amputate It

Mary Holman
  1. Earlier this month, two-month-old Miracle Amatobi was taken to hospital after his father allegedly beat him with a hanger and twisted his arm.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NXpar_0inhwKdf00
little boyTai's Captures/ Unsplash

Sadly, similar to the case of Oncwanique Tribblet, a little boy has lost his arm over something that should have never happened and for wanting his father’s attention.

According to Savanna reports, on October 7th, 2022, two-month-old Miracle Amatobi was taken to the hospital after his father, Confidence allegedly beat him with a hanger and twisted his arm. As if that was not disturbing enough, he then locked the baby and its mother inside the house for days so they wouldn’t look for help “while he figured out what to do.”

Narrating the incident, Mrs. Favour Chikwe, the boy’s mother, told officers that earlier that afternoon, she asked her husband to look after the baby while she eased herself. However, after she got to the restroom, she heard Miracle crying uncontrollably and knew something was wrong, so she rushed back in to see what was happening, but she couldn’t believe her eyes. His right arm had been broken, and he needed professional help.

However, once she tried to call the ambulance, her husband locked the door behind them and disappeared for days. Thankfully, somehow she managed to get out and take him to the hospital, but unfortunately, it was already too late. His arm had begun to rot, and the doctors had no choice but to amputate it. Though he survived, the memory would haunt him forever.

Speaking to the police, Mrs. Favour said, “When l confronted him about what he did, he locked us in the room to prevent me from telling people about his wicked deed or seeking help. He also collected my phone from me so that I would not call the neighbors.”

However, once Mr. Amatobi was brought into custody, he tried to sway his way out and claimed it was all a mistake, and he tried his best to save his arm. “Upon noticing that l had broken the baby’s hand, l used sticks and rubber bands to bind the broken bones together.” However, the police were not convinced and told him he would face the full wrath of the law. As it stands, his awaiting his trial in Imo state, Nigeria.

Sources

https://saharareporters.com/2022/10/25/nigerian-man-allegedly-breaks-two-month-old-babys-arm-disturbing-his-sleep-imo-state...https://theeagleonline.com.ng/two-month-old-babys-right-hand-amputated-after-beating-by-father-video-photos/

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# child abuse# justice# domestic violence# life# family

Comments / 96

Published by

Wife, writer, and student. I hope you will enjoy my writing.

5700 followers

More from Mary Holman

Murder Or Self Defence ?—Woman Allegedly Stabs Boyfriend To Death After He Caught Her Cheating

A Nigerian woman has been arrested for murder after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death this past Wednesday. A 26-year-old single mom of three identified as Gift has been arrested for murder after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death over trust issues. According to close sources, she and Egocha (44) had only been together for a month, but things shouldn’t have happened at all —  Egocha was still a married man, and Gift knew about it; nonetheless, she still accepted him.

Read full story
1 comments
Stockton, CA

California Police Arrest Suspected Stockton Serial Killer Out Looking To Kill

Police have arrested the suspected Stockton serial killer after six men were killed and a young woman wounded. Wensley BrownleeEast London/ Stockton Police Department/AP) Wesley Brownlee was arrested on Saturday, the 15, after a few months of terror and uneasiness for the people of Stockon. He is believed to be involved in the murder of six both homeless and non-homeless men over two years and wounding one female survivor, Natasha LaTour. However, after a closer look at his criminal past, the police revealed that he wasn’t a stranger to the justice system. His criminal history dates to his teenage years after the tragic loss of his brother due to gun violence. However, they’re unsure if his pain and depression led him to a killing spree.

Read full story
2 comments

Man Posts Disturbing Content Two Hours After Wife Dies

A Nigerian man has left the internet divided after sharing disturbing content following the tragic death of his wife. Earlier this past week, the wife of popular businessman Ikechukwu Ogbonna, better known as IVD, was taken to the hospital after allegedly setting herself on fire over domestic issues. According to close sources, the two got into a heated argument after Bimbo, the wife, confronted her husband over the constant beatings she received, and a fight ensued; however, it’s unclear what set the house ablaze with her inside.

Read full story
157 comments

Man Goes Viral After Telling Wife He Is Tired Of Buying Diapers

Nowadays, many people are excited about having kids, but only a few are ready for the responsibility that comes with it. A Nigerian man has gone viral after telling his wife he is tired of buying diapers and is on the verge of giving up. In a short Tiktok clip, he can be seen shouting and demanding she uses one per day or else he is not buying anymore. He emphasizes that in a short period, he has spent a lot of money on them more than anything, and it’s beginning to affect their finances and get on his nerves. He tells her that if she continues operating as she has been, they won’t have enough to put food on the table, and everyone will go hungry.

Read full story
2 comments

After Being Married 11 Times And Engaged 28, Woman Says The Search For Mr. Right Continues

For many people, being married and divorced more than twice might signify that marriage is not for them after all, but for 53-year-old Monette Dias, it seems it’s just a trial and error.

Read full story
412 comments
Washington State

Nobody Knew She Existed Except Her Parents And Siblings — The Case Of Nadine Lockwood

In the summer of 1996, the people of Washington Heights were shocked to learn that a mother had starved her baby to death under their wing. But more terrifying was her reason behind it.

Read full story
38 comments

Nigerian Socialite Dies During Liposuction—Doctor Apologizes

28-year-old Nigerian socialite and businesswoman, Amelia Pounds has gone viral after mysteriously dying during liposuction in India. According to mynewsgh.com, the young woman died in the early hours of October 7th, in an unknown hospital in New Delhi, India. She had left Nigeria a few days prior with the belief of making it back alive, but unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned. Although not much has been said about her or how she died, or what even led to the complications, in a video that has circulated on social media someone believed to be the surgeon can be heard apologizing to her corpse in the background.

Read full story
119 comments
Chicago, IL

She Lost Her Life For Just Being A Baby — The Tragic Case Of Oncwanique Tribblet

She was not reported missing until six months later. The hatred some parents have for their children is really shocking. It makes one wonder why God grants them the ability to have kids.

Read full story
205 comments
Baltimore, MD

Woman Arrested For Murder After A Patrol Officer Stops Her For Speeding

On the night of July 28th, 2021, 33-year-old Nicole Johnson was pulled over for speeding, but police ended up finding more. Nicole M Johnson was a 33-year-old from Baltimore, Maryland. She was the eldest sister to Dachelle Johnson, who had two kids, Joshlyn Johnson(7) and Larry O’Neal III (5).

Read full story
141 comments

Fake Reverend Sister Arrested For Child Trafficking And 15 Rescued

On the 3rd of September 2022, Nigerian police arrested 44-year-old Mauren Wechinwu after getting tipped that she disguised herself in Nun clothing while doing devil’s work. According to childvoice.org, about one million people are trafficked in Nigeria each year, and sadly 60% are women and children. Unfortunately, with people like Mauren, who disguise themselves as mother Teresas, they might be far from ending it.

Read full story
42 comments

Conned And Murdered For Love

To love and be in love is indeed a blessing. However, to be murdered for love is a total disgrace and a crime against humanity. 28-year-old Samia Shahid was found dead in Punjab, Pakistan, after visiting her "supposed" sick father. Who killed her and why?.

Read full story
7 comments

Murdered On Her Doorstep—The Brutal Killing Of Constable Nisha Patel Nasri

Friends and family were left baffled after learning that the painful death of special constable Nisha Patel Nasri was organized by none other than her husband, Fadi. The question was, why?

Read full story
1 comments

She Attended A Wedding And Never Returned— The Murder Of Surjit Athwal

A lovely soul that was taken away too soon by the evil practices of honor killings. Sarbjit, left, on her wedding day, with Surjit, rightThe Sun.co.uk. Surjit Athwal was a British Indian woman born on 17 July 1971 in Coventry, England. At the age of 16, she was compelled to marry a man ten years her senior, Sukhdave Singh Athwal, the son of 70-year-old Bachan, who her other daughter-in-law Sarbjit later described as the matriarch of the family and very autocratic.

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

Mother Of Two Denies Her Kids Right After Killing Them

26-year-old Amanda Sharp-Jefferson left the internet divided after denying being the mother of her two deceased children she had just killed. Amanda-Sharp Jefferson was a 26-year-old mother of two who lived in Las Vegas with her boyfriend, Jaykwon Singleton. They had two daughters, one-year-old Rose and two-month-old Lily.

Read full story
44 comments

How A Simple Cosmetic Killed More Than 600 Men—History Today/ Education

Out of pity for the abused woman, Gulia Toffana manufactured a silent yet deadly cosmetic that killed more than 600 men. However, catching her was easier said than done. In the 17th century, when women’s views and feelings were disregarded, many suffered at the hands of their husbands. There were seen as nothing but babymaking machines and subordinates to men. Their value as humans meant nothing, and likewise, their happiness. As a result, it came a time when some felt enough was enough and took matters into their own hands. However, while a few prayed for the angel of death to visit their spouses earlier, others turned to murder.

Read full story

Self-Made Billionaire Jeff Bezos At War With Nigerian Professor Over Queen's Death

It’s been known all over the world that her Majesty, the Queen of England, Elizabeth II, has rested after successfully reigning for 76 years. However, the sad news of her demise has left some people exchanging words on social media.

Read full story
27 comments
Atlanta, GA

How A Ten Year Old Lost Her Life To An Evil Stepmother—If You Don't Want Kids Please Don't Get One

Emani Gabrielle Moss was only ten years old when she died one of the most painful deaths. However, she was failed by more than one person. She was born on the 23rd of April 2003 in Atlanta, Georgia. Unfortunately, her mother was a drug addict and thought the only way her daughter would be safe was if her father, Imani took full custody of her and became her sole legal parent. As a result, she gave her up and then completely vanished.

Read full story
76 comments

The Life And Execution Of William Tyndale 1536—History Today|Education

In 1536, William Tyndale was found guilty of heresy and translating the Bible from Greek to English. He was sentenced to death on a stake. William Tyndale is popularly known as the “father of the English Bible” and a brilliant person who spoke 12 languages fluently at 21. Many historians debate on his actual birth year and speculate it to be around 1490 near Gloucestershire, England.

Read full story
8 comments

The Pain Of Being In An Abusive Relationship—A Few Reasons Why You Should Leave

Don’t hold on to what you had in the beginning. What matters is what you have now in front of you. Is it still worth it? The answer is No. So why are you still there?. Being in an abusive relationship is one of the most painful things. It takes away your peace, your joy, and, eventually, who you are. You totally let go of the person you were before you met your partner just because you’re trying, by all means, to conform to someone you think they desire and not who you genuinely can offer.

Read full story
18 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy