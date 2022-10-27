Father Intentionally Breaks Toddler's Arm For Disturbing His Sleep—Doctors Amputate It

Earlier this month, two-month-old Miracle Amatobi was taken to hospital after his father allegedly beat him with a hanger and twisted his arm.

Sadly, similar to the case of Oncwanique Tribblet, a little boy has lost his arm over something that should have never happened and for wanting his father’s attention.

According to Savanna reports, on October 7th, 2022, two-month-old Miracle Amatobi was taken to the hospital after his father, Confidence allegedly beat him with a hanger and twisted his arm. As if that was not disturbing enough, he then locked the baby and its mother inside the house for days so they wouldn’t look for help “while he figured out what to do.”

Narrating the incident, Mrs. Favour Chikwe, the boy’s mother, told officers that earlier that afternoon, she asked her husband to look after the baby while she eased herself. However, after she got to the restroom, she heard Miracle crying uncontrollably and knew something was wrong, so she rushed back in to see what was happening, but she couldn’t believe her eyes. His right arm had been broken, and he needed professional help.

However, once she tried to call the ambulance, her husband locked the door behind them and disappeared for days. Thankfully, somehow she managed to get out and take him to the hospital, but unfortunately, it was already too late. His arm had begun to rot, and the doctors had no choice but to amputate it. Though he survived, the memory would haunt him forever.

Speaking to the police, Mrs. Favour said, “When l confronted him about what he did, he locked us in the room to prevent me from telling people about his wicked deed or seeking help. He also collected my phone from me so that I would not call the neighbors.”

However, once Mr. Amatobi was brought into custody, he tried to sway his way out and claimed it was all a mistake, and he tried his best to save his arm. “Upon noticing that l had broken the baby’s hand, l used sticks and rubber bands to bind the broken bones together.” However, the police were not convinced and told him he would face the full wrath of the law. As it stands, his awaiting his trial in Imo state, Nigeria.

Sources