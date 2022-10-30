Evil Nanny Beats Granddaughter To Death Over A Small Issue

Nigerian police have arrested 37-year-old Udeogu Chinelo for beating her three-year-old granddaughter to death and discarding her remains.

Earlier this month, a principal in Anambra State, Nigeria, was shocked to see 37-year-old Udeogu Chinelo walk into his office with a bizarre plea. She demanded her granddaughter's tuition fees back but failed to explain why or the little girl's whereabouts.

As if that was concerning enough, it had been six days since the school saw or heard of her, so after a few minutes of not getting a reasonable response, the principal called the police; however, no one was prepared for what happened next. Miss Chinelo confessed to beating her three-year-old granddaughter to death for defecating in a bucket the family used for bathing and dumping her remains in a bush.

“I beat her, and she started convulsing, so I took her to King’s hospital. Getting there, she died, so I threw her body here".

Responding to the news, the police said, " we should be cautious when angry and desist from going physical when correcting our children." However, "we can confirm that upon arriving at the scene, the victim's decomposing body was found wrapped in a black nylon bag where the suspect dumped her in the bush around Hezekiah Dike Crescent."

The victim was reported to have died on September 29, 2022, and the suspect claimed that the deceased was her granddaughter, whom her 19-year-old abandoned shortly after giving birth. The case has been transferred to the state CID for discrete investigations".

However, soon after, most people were shocked to learn that after the tragic incident, Miss Chinelo had continued with her life as if nothing had happened and even spoke of the little girl as if she was still alive. Many said she was a disgrace and very evil, while others said it was just a mistake and hopefully the police realize that. What's your take on this?

