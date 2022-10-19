California Police Arrest Suspected Stockton Serial Killer Out Looking To Kill

Police have arrested the suspected Stockton serial killer after six men were killed and a young woman wounded.

Wesley Brownlee was arrested on Saturday, the 15, after a few months of terror and uneasiness for the people of Stockon. He is believed to be involved in the murder of six both homeless and non-homeless men over two years and wounding one female survivor, Natasha LaTour. However, after a closer look at his criminal past, the police revealed that he wasn’t a stranger to the justice system. His criminal history dates to his teenage years after the tragic loss of his brother due to gun violence. However, they’re unsure if his pain and depression led him to a killing spree.

According to police records, In January 1999, Wesley was sentenced to two years for possessing and selling controlled substances. He was released on parole after serving only seven months but was arrested again in December 2001. He was paroled in May 2003 and wholly discharged three years later, but continued committing more minor offenses, including drunk driving.

Amongst his recent victims is 39-year-old Juan Serrano, who was killed on April 10th, 2021, and Salvador Debudey, 43, on August 11th. Jonathan Hernandez Rodriguez, 21, who died on August 30; Juan Cruz, 52, who died on September 21; and Lawrence Lopez Snr, 54, who died on September 27.

As it stands, Brownlee is awaiting trial, and we hope justice will be served. However, the police closed by saying, “we are sure we stopped another killing, and because of the collaborative work, the citizens of Stockon and California communities can feel comfort in knowing that this suspect is in custody.”

