Nigerian Socialite Dies During Liposuction—Doctor Apologizes

28-year-old Nigerian socialite and businesswoman, Amelia Pounds has gone viral after mysteriously dying during liposuction in India.

Amelia Pounds Bodmum/nairaland

According to mynewsgh.com, the young woman died in the early hours of October 7th, in an unknown hospital in New Delhi, India. She had left Nigeria a few days prior with the belief of making it back alive, but unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned. Although not much has been said about her or how she died, or what even led to the complications, in a video that has circulated on social media someone believed to be the surgeon can be heard apologizing to her corpse in the background.

However, like in most similar cases, internet users always have something to say. One wrote, "It's high time we start appreciating our bodies, shine your own Jojo tank in peace, and don't mind what people say." Another wrote, "Why lipo when there are plenty of gyms and trainers out there, easy way out."

Whatever the case may be, I think it's just sad that a lot of people were judging her instead of sympathizing with her family. Yes, she might have made a grave choice that ended up costing her life, but at the end of the day, we are all human—we all make mistakes.

Most of the time we are quick to judge without getting the full story and understanding a person—not that they owe us an explanation after all— but I think it's important to understand before we crucify someone. Don't get me wrong l am not in support of these "get-quick beauty schemes" but I think behind every decision, there is a reason. And for those that are thinking of doing any of these surgeries, please remember the dangers that come with them. A BBL is not worth your life. My heart goes out to her friends and family and l hope we all learn from other people's mistakes.

