She Lost Her Life For Just Being A Baby — The Tragic Case Of Oncwanique Tribblet

In 1997, Joan Tribblet (27) was expecting her fifth child with her boyfriend, Everette Johnson (29). They both lived in Chicago, Illinois, and already had a 16-month-old toddler, Oncwanique Tribblet. Unfortunately, due to their evil hearts, she never lived to her full potential.

On that night, December 19, 1997, Oncwanique woke up in the middle of the night and started crying as most babies do. She pulled the blankets numerous times to grab her parent’s attention, and both were unhappy with her.

Joan then ordered her to stand at the end of the bed until she stopped crying and felt sleepy, but by mistake, Oncwanique pulled the blankets again, and Joan strangled her. She continued to suffocate the baby until she fell unconscious and returned to sleep.

A few minutes later, Oncwanique regained consciousness and started crying again, and instead of Joan attending to her as expected, she reacted more aggressively. She grabbed a wooden paddle and beat her multiple times before forcing her to bed. Then, Everet grabbed the paddle and struck her everywhere until she fell on his arms and stopped breathing.

Out of panic, they both tried to revive her with cold water, but Oncwanique was gone. They then laid her face down on the bed and went back to sleep. They hoped she would be okay in the morning, but sadly that wasn’t the case.

That following morning, they both agreed to dispose her in the most gruesome way. Joan suggested that they cut her into pieces and feed her to stray dogs, while Everet thought they should dispose her in hot acid as they do in “movies.” Together they combined their sick ideas and carried their plan. They then continued with their lives as if nothing had happened.

Six months later, her grandmother reported her missing after getting different stories concerning her whereabouts. Both parents were arrested and eventually confessed.

However, Joan accepted a plea deal for a reduced sentence if she testified against Johnson. She said he was solely responsible for killing her and she was only guilty of being an accomplice. She was charged with murder and given 60 years in prison.

On the other hand, the presiding judge refused to give Johnson the death penalty and said, “despite the dismemberment and dissolving of the body being despicable, it had not shown enough that her death was ruthless in qualifying for capital punishment.” He was then sentenced to 100 years in prison.

