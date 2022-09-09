Self-Made Billionaire Jeff Bezos At War With Nigerian Professor Over Queen's Death

Mary Holman

It’s been known all over the world that her Majesty, the Queen of England, Elizabeth II, has rested after successfully reigning for 76 years. However, the sad news of her demise has left some people exchanging words on social media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D7QZP_0hoOVFNA00
Jeff Bezos and Aja UjuPulse News

Born September 1926 in Mayfair, London, the Queen was well-known worldwide. She took over the throne in 1952 at the age of 25, after her father had died and promised the people of England her best — a promise she kept up to the end.

In her own words, "I declare before you all that my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong."

However, some still feel that on her way, she might have overstepped her boundaries. In a since-deleted tweet by a Pennsylvania-based Nigerian professor, Uju Anya, it appears the wounds of colonization might still be lingering.

“I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating.”

Though some like-minded people supported her, many did not hold back, including self-made multi-billionaire Jeff Bezos.

This is someone supposedly working to make the world better? I don’t think so. Wow.’

Reacting, Uju rained insults on the Forbes billionaire in both English and Igbo — her native language.

“Otoro gba gbue gi. May everyone you and your merciless greed have harmed in this world remember you as fondly as I remember my colonizers,” To which the billionaire did not respond.

In her last tweet, she said, “If anyone expects me to express anything but disdain for the monarch who supervised a government that sponsored the genocide that massacred and displaced half my family and the consequences of which those alive today are still trying to overcome, you can keep wishing upon a star.”

As a black person from an English colony (Zimbabwe), I understand where she is coming from, but I think we can all agree that when it comes to people protecting and fending for their own, we usually don’t care who is on the way. I might be wrong, and I stand corrected.

I think the only difference is her life was in the public eye, and ours aren’t. Whatever the case, I believe this is not the time to spread hate but respect the dead and grieve with the people of England.

Her institution tweeted, We do not condone the offensive and objectionable messages posted by Uju Anya today on her personal social media account. Free expression is core to the mission of higher education; however, the views she shared absolutely do not represent the values of the institution, nor the standards of discourse we seek to foster.”

