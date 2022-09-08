The Pain Of Being In An Abusive Relationship—A Few Reasons Why You Should Leave

Don’t hold on to what you had in the beginning. What matters is what you have now in front of you. Is it still worth it? The answer is No. So why are you still there?

love shouldn't hurt Sydeny Sims/ Unsplash

Being in an abusive relationship is one of the most painful things. It takes away your peace, your joy, and, eventually, who you are. You totally let go of the person you were before you met your partner just because you’re trying, by all means, to conform to someone you think they desire and not who you genuinely can offer.

As if that is not painful enough, your efforts are always in vain, and nothing you do will ever be good enough.

You constantly check your back and live in fear of the unknown. Your value as a person literally has the lowest price tag, and it’s sadly less than a chicken Macdonalds. Nothing you do or say would make them love you better, and, in their eyes, you only exist when it’s beneficial to them —and that, too, doesn’t last long.

You are publicly ridiculed and called names, no matter where you are or who is around. Your dignity as a person is extinct, and only theirs matters. Instead of seeing you happy, they enjoy seeing you cry and begging for mercy.

You willingly let go of your goals and dreams to push theirs, but still, that won't make a difference. The best thing you can do is to walk away and never look back. Don’t hold on to what you had in the beginning; what matters is what you have now in front of you. Run and run for your life. Life is too short to stay for such. Wishing you the best.