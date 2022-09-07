Husband Shoots Wife Seven Times Before Killing Himself

What first started as a mere threat to the newlywed soon became a sad reality.

Salum and her husband Litkenya.com

Beautiful Swalha Salum was a prominent self-made makeup artist in Buswelu, Tanzania. From a tender age, she dreamt of being successful and had worked hard towards it, but unfortunately, she would not live long to enjoy the fruits of her sweat.

According to her relatives, she and her husband, Said Oswayo, had only been married for five months, but things had already gone south. On many occasions, the queen had gone back and forth between her father's house and her matrimonial home after Osawyo had threatened to take her life, but, just like the rest of us, she thought he wasn't capable of it and gave him a chance after chance. But sadly, that would cost her life.

On that day, May 28, 2022, Salum left home for a football match, and due to some unknown reasons, her husband called and texted numerous times, but she never responded, and when she got home later, he made his feelings known. The two then argued for over an hour in front of their maid and her younger sister before making their way to the bedroom— and despite her telling him where she was, Oswayo never believed it and accused her of cheating.

The two then made their way to the bedroom, where a few minutes later, the sound of a gun went off seven times before Oswayo got into his car and drove away, leaving his poor wife in a pool of blood.

The terrified sister then screamed for help and rushed her to the hospital, but unfortunately, she was pronounced dead on arrival. That following day the family gathered for her burial in line with their Muslim tradition, but the hunt for Oswayo had already begun. However, it wouldn't last long as his body would be found floating on Lake Victoria the following day with a single gun wound to the mouth. As much as some people were shocked, some said they expected it, but police felt that the victim and the family had been robbed of justice. A few days later, he was also laid to raise, but people had a lot to say.

Some believed that the victim was to blame for her painful demise claiming that if only she had answered his calls and responded to his messages, all this might have been prevented. Others wrote;

In essence, COMMUNICATION plays a huge role in a marriage. I wish she realized on time that marriage is MORE important than football. Above all may their souls rest in peace.

Why didn't she return her husband’s calls to start it? She is disrespectful and not submissive. She caused the whole thing.

However, some believed that the man was a total psycho with trust issues, and she should have left at the first red flag, and that was bound to happen.

I feel sorry for the woman, but she should have left at the first red flag. But still, who knows, he might have still come for her. Girl child, you are on your own.

A combination of trust issues plus an exchange of words might have aggravated the situation. I've come to realise that when you know you are in the wrong relationship and your partner has anger issues, just play a fool; you can't all be upset at the same time.

My question is, what can we do to make this world a better place because it seems, either way, we are not safe? My heart goes out to the victim's family and friends, especially that young sister and the maid. Healing from such things takes a lifetime.

