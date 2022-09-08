How To Successfully Plan For The Future —Stay Ahead Of Everything

Nothing beats the accomplishment of taking care of tomorrow. Remember, time lost is never gained. So act now.

exciting times Andrea Piacquadio/ Pexels

Nowadays, people leave like tomorrow doesn’t exist. They spend most of their time and money on things that won’t benefit them in the future, and they forget that these two are not always guaranteed — and how they spend them today will determine their tomorrow.

Don’t get me wrong, there is nothing wrong in spoiling yourself and taking yourself out, but realize that everything has got to have a limit; that is if, of course, you plan to have something better in the future — maybe a house or a business. But, also remember, faith without works is dead.

I know most of us struggle with making savings and investments, but that doesn’t mean it’s not doable — setting goals and being dedicated is the first thing.

I grew up in a small town in Zimbabwe, and though my grandfather was a peasant, he had eleven children and a painful history. His parents died when he was nine, and though he had the potential to excel at school and become something better, he was forced to drop out and work on white farms to make ends meet.

However, he took the opportunity to learn more from them rather than just being a servant to their plantations. As he grew older, he understood the importance of taking care of tomorrow and passed it on to us.

He taught us the importance of investing, especially on assets, and trained us in a way that none of us would be found struggling and begging as he did — but prepared and ahead of everything.

Many of you have children but have not planned anything to protect them in case anything happens to you today — I mean, no policy, no assets, no savings, and surely no will. What do you think is going to happen in the worst-case scenario?

Counting on loved ones to fill the gap is not a problem, but acknowledge you might be disappointed— they also have a life of their own—and adding yours to them might be unrealistic. At the end of the day, you might think they don’t love you, but realize that you had many chances to make things right, and you wasted them on things that didn’t matter. Clubs will always be popping, and video games exist. Be wise and make the right decisions.

Saving and investing can be uncomfortable, but it’s doable. You don’t need to compete with anyone but yourself. Put your house in order for the sake of you and those you love. With everything going up lately, who knows, we might soon be buying bread for as high as $10 and likewise water. The question is, will you be prepared?