Three Important Things To Consider Before Getting Married—Don't Make Mistakes That Will Cost Your Happiness

Marriage is more than just beautiful pictures and extravagant cakes everybody admires on the day. Don’t be fooled by beautiful gowns that come in different shapes and designs; take your time and choose wisely. Remember, delayed does not mean denied.

Wedding day lensurevideo/Pixabay

Marriage is indeed a beautiful thing — but only when certain things are done accordingly, and weaknesses are not used as weapons of war during tough times. In most cases, I have heard single people say, well, l can make a trial and error, and if it fails, l will be out like it never existed, but allow me to be the bearer of bad news; that is easier said than done. There is a lot to consider when it comes to divorce, for example, its cost.

According to Moneyhelper, the average price of an uncontested divorce (which means a divorce that the respondent is not defending) in the UK is around £14561, including solicitors fees and the standard application fee — but that is if everything is done and dusted under few court appearances.

Secondly, but not limited to, there are other things to consider, like kids and assets, if you have one. Nowadays, nobody wants to work hard for someone just to come and enjoy the fruits of their sweat. By the end of the day, you will get bitter if you don’t get the percentage you expected, but lest you forget, you can’t fully reap where you did not sow — the best you can do is to be grateful and start afresh. That’s why it’s important to always be independent despite your present situation. You might be married to a well-off person today, but tomorrow is a mystery. People change, or they grow apart.

Thirdly, remember, once you get married, it’s no longer only about the two of you anymore. You have now joined two families, and whether you disliked his/hers before doesn’t matter anymore. They’re now a part of you, and one way or the other, you have to deal with them. I have heard some ladies say, “well, that won’t matter to me,” but the sad reality is that once you are in the situation, you will realize it does. And either you will fight to fix things, or you will both wear fake smiles in public — nobody wants the world to know their house is got holes and rain is pouring inside. So take your time and choose wisely.

