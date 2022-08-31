Police Refuse To Take Stalker Case Seriously Until Woman Goes Viral On Twitter— The Disturbing Case Of Aziza Murphy

Mary Holman

The heartbreaking story of then 28-year-old Aziza Murphy resonates with many people, especially women of colour, as she had to fight for her protection rights through social media for the police to consider her case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AruTo_0hauSH1n00
Aziz<u>a Murp</u>hyHeavy.

In October 2020, a young divorced mother of two, Aziza Murphy, went viral on Twitter after expressing that she had pleaded with Baltimore police to take her stalker case seriously, but to no avail.

According to her, despite presenting them with an overwhelming amount of evidence, including a video of Yasin trying to break into her home, she was told that her ex-boyfriend of four months had not yet done anything that warranted an arrest — and there was nothing they could do to protect her—something the public described as appalling and unacceptable.

As if that was not heartbreaking enough, her employer also fired her because Yasin was harassing her colleagues and threatening to kill them, which forced her to open a GoFundMe to support herself and the kids. Without any other choice, she turned to the public for help. In her first post, she wrote, "If I die, I want everyone to know it was Seti Yasin."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g5ui6_0hauSH1n00
Seti<u> Yasin</u>Heavy.
Me and him dated until a few months ago. He went through my phone and I ended the relationship. I dropped him off at the train station and he showed up at my house. He broke my window. Broke into my house and stole my keys. After he left he started calling non-stop. He called 1,065 times within 24 hours. He’s calling me from fake numbers. He has been contacting my ex-husband’s family, calling my exes, my dad, and my job. Writing to all of my friends. I think he’s logged into my stuff and is tracking my location. I am not safe and I am not okay. He has a history of violence, specifically violence against women that I was not aware of until it happened to me. I’m posting so that no other person who dates Seti in the future will be blindsided.”

Within a few minutes, thousands of people retweeted and shared her post until it got into the hands of prominent people, including the FBI. However, it also got to Yasin, who attacked her even more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xea7R_0hauSH1n00
Yasin's threatening messagesHeavy.

According to her, even though at that moment she felt like her fate was sealed, and she didn't have much time left, she came out to try and prevent another woman from being a statistic in Yasin's hands and was grateful that the world listened. However, as we have always seen in such cases, some people always blame the victim, and Aziza was no exception.

One lady commented, "She cheated; that's why she won't tell that side of the story ", and the other responded, "If true. You need to stop and deal with this like an adult. Take the steps, not the tweets. Until you make better life choices, patterns repeat. He won't be the last to treat you this way. Terrible people are terrible people. Don't fool yourself."

However, the police finally intervened, and Yasin was arrested and sentenced to 18 months in prison. They later confirmed that he had four restraining orders and a history of women abuse in different states. One of his exes also said that "he had a warrant for terrorist threats", and she was also grateful that she left before anything irreversible happened to her. Nevertheless, she also sympathized with Aziza and prayed she stayed safe and would get over the trauma sooner rather than later.

However, in her closing remarks, Aziza said she was initially frustrated with how her case was handled and that it took social media to intervene for her voice to be heard just because she was a woman of colour. And that it was very disappointing that racism and discrimination still exist amongst people who claim to fight it. Nonetheless, she was grateful for the experience as it showed her what kind of a woman her mother had raised and was proud of herself.

As a black woman, such stories make me sick to my stomach and l pray that one day, we all shall see each other the way God sees us — in his image.

What have you learnt from this story?

Sources

Woman Stalked by Her Ex-Boyfriend Has a Warning for Unsuspecting Women

Aziza Murphy went viral on social media after sharing the frightening details of her ex-boyfriend stalking her…

tamronhallshow.com

https://madamenoire.com/1194776/woman-asks-social-media-for-help-from-alleged-abusive-ex/

Please note this story was originally written and posted by me on Medium

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# stalking# relationships# true crime# abusive partners# aziza murphy

Comments / 11

Published by

I am a wife, writer, and student. I hope you will enjoy my writing.

2406 followers

More from Mary Holman

Three Important Things To Consider Before Saying "I do"— Advice From Someone Who Made Many Mistakes

Marriage is more than just beautiful pictures and extravagant cakes everybody admires on the day. Don’t be fooled by beautiful gowns that come in different shapes and designs; take your time and choose wisely. Remember, delayed does not mean denied.

Read full story

Dealing With Death Trauma— A Dedication To My Late Brother

Over a million times, l have questioned my existence and exhausted ways outside prayer to try and talk to the almighty and unseen creator. To seek revelation and an understanding of, why me?

Read full story
10 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Preschool Sweethearts Tie The Knot 20 Years Later— The Beautiful Love Story Of Matt Grodsky And Laura Scheel

Laura and Matt's love story is the Romeo and Juliet of our time. Laura and Matt on their wedding dayLaura+Matt Grodsky Facebook. I think at some point in our lives, we all desire a certain kind of love. The one that is beyond our understanding—pure, unbreakable and destined by nature— even though it's hard to find. However, we still celebrate those that have been blessed to experience it.

Read full story
2 comments
Houma, LA

Mother Arrested For The Brutal Murder Of Her Son Few Hours After Reporting Him Missing

On July 12 this year, the lifeless body of two-year-old Ezekiel Harry was found stuffed in a duffle bag and dumped in a trash can approximately six hours after being reported missing. Sadly, an autopsy result would later reveal more disturbing details.

Read full story
3 comments

What Happened To Ruth Wilson?—She's Been Missing For 25 Years

It's been over 25years since Ruth Wilson vanished without a trace. Was she just a runaway teenager, or was there more happening behind closed doors that the family refused to disclose?

Read full story
2 comments

Sisters Mysteriously Die After Eating A Box Full Of Candy

Sometimes having a sweet tooth can send you to an early grave. Be careful when accepting food from strangers. In 1898, two sisters mysteriously died after eating candy that had come through the mail. However, finding the killer was easier said than done.

Read full story
2 comments

Man Kills An 8-Year-Old Then Sneaks His Way Into The Grieving Family And Becomes Their Spokesperson

To try and conceal his evil deeds, 28-year-old Darren Vickers befriended and moved in with the grieving family, knowing pretty well he was the reason behind their pain. What a psycho.

Read full story
146 comments
New York City, NY

Mother Intentionally Starves 4-Year-Old To Death As She Feeds Other Children

In the summer of 1996, the people of Washington Heights, New York City, were shocked to learn that a mother had starved her baby to death under their wing. But more terrifying was the reason behind it.

Read full story
206 comments
Florissant, MO

Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent Truth

19-year-old LaVenna Lynn Johnson was a victim of a gruesome murder while serving as a private first class army soldier in Iraq. However, her story reveals a lot of grey areas within the US army.

Read full story
49 comments

Husband Claims An Over-The-Counter Medicine Killed His Wife By Mistake, But An Instagram Account Reveals A Dark Secret

On the 1st of September 2017, 28-year-old Matthew Phelps stabbed his wife to death and claimed he had no idea how it happened. However, an Instagram account revealed a dark secret.

Read full story
Indiana State

Cold Case Man Resurfaces 23 Years Later —Where Was Richard Hoagland?

After years of thorough searching without yielding anything, Richard Hoagland was declared a dead man, only to resurface 23 years later under a false identity. His reasons will leave one in awe and full of anger.

Read full story
3 comments

How One False Accusation Gave Birth To A Serial Killer—The Case Of South Africa's Most Feared Man

Within a short period, the young Moses Sithole had become the most feared and wanted man in South Africa. His reign of terror had never been seen before, and to date, his name remains a nightmare.

Read full story

New York Professor Fathers Almost 100 Kids With Over Fifty Women And Says He Is Not Done Yet— My Opinion

Popularly known as The Sperminator, 42-year-old Nigel Ari has fathered almost a hundred kids with over 50 women and still says he is not done yet. Is this acceptable? Shouldn't the government intervene?

Read full story
Houston, TX

Murdered On Base — The Tragic Case Of Vanessa Guillen

She was only 20 years old when she mysteriously vanished at Fort Hood military base in Texas. Everyone at the barrack swore they had no idea where she was. Were they telling the truth, or was it a cover-up?

Read full story
3 comments

How Gambling Almost Destroyed My Life And What I Did To Stop It— Advice From An Ex Gambler

Once I realised these few things, l took a bold step that changed my life forever. NB- This post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission)

Read full story
8 comments

Shocking As The Family Slayer Chris Watts Says He Felt No Remorse!!

“All I could feel was now I was free to be with Nikki. Feelings of my love for her were overcoming me. I felt no remorse”. Chris Watts and his wife and kidsCourtney Brennan/facebook.

Read full story
348 comments

Disney Crew Member Mysteriously Vanishes On Board —Justice For Rebecca Coriam

The mysterious disappearance of a young British Disney crew member, Rebecca Coriam, has left many puzzled, in need of answers and desperate for closure. NB- This post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission)

Read full story
28 comments
Chicago, IL

Shocking As Woman Solves Her Own Murder From The Grave— What Then Really Happens After We Die?

In 1977, the case of a woman who solved her own murder made headlines all around the world and left many people in disbelief and wondering, what really happens after we die?. Born in 1929 in the Philippines, Teresita Basa was the only child of a prominent and successful business couple Pedro Basa and his wife, Soccoro Basa (born Martinez). In early 1960, she graduated from the University of Assumption, Manila and then migrated to the United States to study music.

Read full story
3 comments

Emotional Abandonment And How It Affects Relationships

Emotional neglect is amongst the top underrated reasons why relationships and homes fall apart. We tend to think that just because we are physically present, it fills the emotional gap too, when In reality, it doesn't.

Read full story
21 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy