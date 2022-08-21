Husband Claims He Killed Wife By Mistake But An Instagram Account Reveals A Dark Secret—The Case Of Lauren Hugelmaier

On the 1st of September 2017, 28-year-old Matthew Phelps stabbed his wife to death and claimed he had no idea how it happened. However, an Instagram account revealed a dark secret.

Lauren Hugelmaeir and Matthew Phelps the mirror.co.uk

From a distance, Lauren Hugelmaier(29) and her husband, Matthew Phelps(28), had it all. They had only been married for less than a year and were still in their honeymoon phase. Matthew's profile was that of the couple fooling around while Lauren constantly posted one picture after the other. However, the sad truth was that things were not as they seemed, and she wasn't happy at all.

The couple met in middle school, and both lived in Kentucky, USA. Even though they were different in many ways, they had some things in common, and both loved Star Wars. Lauren was very religious, hardworking and financially stable. Before their wedding, she had saved $10 000 and hoped Matthew also had a penny to his name. However, he was a character on his own.

Matthew had a very rough upbringing and a strong desire to kill. He never knew his dad, and his mother was not fully involved in his life. She remarried multiple times, and though he tried to form some relationship with his stepdads, it never worked, so his grandparents took him in and raised him as their own. However, despite all the love and support they gave him, Matthew had demons of his own.

As soon as he got into high school, he began hanging around with the wrong crowd and started taking drugs. He hardly attended lessons and dismally failed. This took a toll on his grandparents, who had done everything they could to give him a better life and decided to move him to a private Christian school. They hoped that their values, beliefs and strict rules would place him on the right path and make him a better man. However, despite their wishes coming to pass and even convincing Matthew to be a preacher, the change was short-lived.

Relocating to North Carolina

Due to undisclosed reasons, at some point, the Hugelmaiers relocated to North Carolina, and for years Lauren and Matthew never spoke. However, that changed when he messaged her on Instagram and liked all her pictures. The two began talking, and after a few months of transitioning from DMS to phone calls, Matthew moved to North Carolina to be with her.

At first, most people were happy for them, especially Lauren's mother, Laurie, who always liked him like a son and saw him as a perfect fit for her daughter. However, as time progressed, that sentiment changed.

On the other hand, Lauren's father, Dale, said he felt completely different from his wife. In his eyes, Matthew was moving too fast and potentially hiding something. He said he couldn't pinpoint what was wrong, but he knew his instincts would never lie. Nevertheless, he offered his support to make his daughter happy.

However, a few weeks later, Matthew dropped a bombshell over dinner. He told the Hugelmaiers that he was previously married but refused to answer any questions. On top of that, they said his body language spoke more than words and proved sketchy. However, Lauren loved him, and the two got engaged in 2015.

According to friends and family, the engagement party was one of a kind. Matthew's mother was described as "problematic" and didn't like Lauren at all. She purposely wore a white dress to make her feelings known and became the centre of attention. However, everything ended well, and the two tied the knot the following year.

Marital problems and murder

Just a few months after the wedding, Matthew's true colours started showing up. He was very lazy, inconsiderate and an overspender. He will find a job and just "leave". According to Lauren's sister Beth, whom she was close to and confided in, this put a strain on their finances and forced Lauren to work more than one job and provide for both of them.

To make matters worse, Matthew had $1200 worth of iTunes and X box subscriptions since he spent most of his time at home playing video games; however, he wasn't the only problem in their marriage.

Six months after the couple got married, they visited his family back home, and according to Lauren, it was the worst trip she had ever heard. His mother treated her as an outcast and only added fuel to the fire. The couple fought more when they were away than at home. However, it was allegedly believed this was because of his affair with their neighbour Valerie.

According to Beth, a few days before Lauren was murdered, the two were on the phone when Valerie showed up and vanished with Matthew. This angered Lauren because she was making dinner, and despite her efforts to stop him, he didn't listen but later sent her a disgusting message.

“Just eat dinner without me; I’m having way too much fun with Valerie”.

At that moment, she knew enough was enough, but unfortunately, she was denied the time to walk away.

On the 1st of September 2017, at around 1: am, Matthew called 911 and told the operator that he thought he had killed his wife, but he had no idea when or how it happened.

I had a dream, and then I turned on the lights, and she’s dead on the floor… ‘Um, I have blood all over me, and there’s a bloody knife on the bed. And I think I did it. I can’t believe this.’ oh my God…Yes, l can see her…She is 29…She is not breathing…Ohh my God(he cried)

At that moment, the operator said she knew something was fishy, and when she tried to calm him down, Matthew started justifying himself. He said he didn't have a cold, but he had taken a cough syrup called Coridicin because it made him feel good and get a good sleep.

‘I took more medicine than I should have.

I took Coricidin Cough & Cold because I know it can make you feel good, and sometimes I can’t sleep at night. I can’t believe I did this,’ ‘Oh God. She didn’t deserve this. Why?’

Within a few minutes, the paramedics arrived and found Lauren in a foetal position with 123 stab wounds. Forty-four of those were around her face, and the rest on her head, neck and arms. She was rushed to the hospital but, unfortunately, pronounced dead.

Matthew was then taken to custody, where he kept his syrup alibi and pleaded not guilty. The police who analysed the scene said he knew what he was doing and staged everything. They said the first thing they noticed when they arrived was that he showed no emotions and appeared very clean. He had little or no blood on himself and placed the knife and syrup in certain positions. On top of that, a medical report later showed that the amount of syrup in his body was too low to impact his reasoning. However, Matthew did not change his story.

The shocking truth

During the hearing, many people came to testify, and amongst them was Matthew's ex-wife Brook. She told the jury that the two had separated for the same problems Lauren later had— controlling, overspending and affairs. However, when everyone thought that was the biggest secret, the worst was revealed.

Matthew had a secret Instagram account, @marty_radical, where he posted dark images from the movie American Psycho and pictures of him dressed as Patrick Bateman. However, the night he killed her, he posted, "Everyone thinks l am a serial killer#foundanangeltokill".

Matthew's secrect account the mirror.co.uk

At that moment, It became more evident that the syrup had nothing to do with it, but Matthew was a bloodthirsty psycho that intentionally took away the life of a woman who gave him everything.

With that evidence, he knew he had nowhere to hide and pleaded guilty for a lesser sentence. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, and he had these last words to say:

‘I feel like a monster, part of the wretched, part of the darkness we don’t speak off. This was a senseless, mindless act, and I regret every step that led me in that direction.’

Lauren's family was heartbroken, and her sister only had one thing to say.

"He seemed to love Lauren in spite of any flaws she could have and would do anything to make her happy. What we didn't know was that he was playing a game. A very deadly game. He was luring all of us into a trap by taking advantage of our kindness and generosity… We never once thought Lauren was in danger.'

Sources

