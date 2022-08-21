How One False Accusation Gave Birth To A Serial Killer—The Case Of South Africa's Most Feared Man

Within a short period, the young Moses Sithole had become the most feared and wanted man in South Africa. His reign of terror had never been seen before, and to date, his name remains a nightmare.

Moses Sithole was one of the five children of Simon and Sophie Sithole, born on the 17th of November 1964 in Vosloorus, South Africa.

Though Simon loved his children, it was sometimes difficult for him to provide for them as the primary breadwinner since they lived in a poor neighbourhood, and it was during the Apartheid. Nonetheless, he did his best. Sadly in 1969, he passed away, and Sophie decided she could not take care of the kids alone and abandoned them at the nearest police station just when they needed her the most. Later that day, the state placed them in an orphanage at KwaZulu-Natal.

However, because of power and child abuse within the orphanage, eight-year-old Moses failed to cope and fled to his older brother Patrick after spending only three years. Nonetheless, things did not get any better for him since Patrick did not have a stable source of income.

After only a few days, Moses left to go and work in gold mines despite his age and physical strength. It wasn't long until he began having girlfriends and indulging in sexual relations, possibly influenced by his co-workers since prostitution is shockingly rampant amongst gold panners.

Nevertheless, none of his relationships lasted because of his aggressive nature. Some believe that Moses became a monster due to his mother's rejection, whilst he blamed it on three women who falsely accused him of rape. Whatever the case may be, it resulted in the making of the most feared rapist and serial killer the world had ever seen before.

Strategy

After realizing his potential to convince people, Moses opened a shell organization that supposedly fought against child abuse. Disappointingly he later used it as a source for his rapping and killing spree that claimed 38 confirmed cases, and perhaps the number increased to 76.

Most of his victims applied to work for him since his salaries were far better than other facilities, and Moses never turned anyone down. Sadly, none of the jobs materialized, and all applicants were raped, strangled to death with their underwear and their hands left tied to their backs. The bodies were then dumped in fields where they would later be discovered.

He continued his strategy until he became a complete cold-blooded monster that attacked in broad daylight without lying to anyone about anything.

However, most people wondered how that was possible since Moses wasn't educated, but remember, education doesn't make anyone wise. Like most typical con artists, Moses was gifted with natural intelligence and the ability to convince people, topped with his handsome charm that proved too hard to resist.

Crimes

Based on the number of confirmed cases, many believe that Moses only targeted women between 19–45. However, there is a lot of speculation about his first attack. Some believe it was before his arrest for sexually assaulting 29-year-old Patricia Khumalo in 1987 and two others in 1989.

On the other hand, Moses claims it all began when three women falsely accused him of rape and ruined his life since his fellow inmates rejected and sodomized by him behind bars. However, we might never know, considering he never mentioned any names but told his inmates that every woman he had raped and killed after reminded him of his accuser one way or the other.

Within a one-year gap, three different well-known victims had filed rape cases against Moses in various police stations. Amongst them was Buyiswa Doris Swakamisa, who had been sexually assaulted just barely two years after Patricia Khumalo in 1989. Nevertheless, Moses pleaded not guilty throughout despite knowing he stood a chance for a lesser sentence if he accepted the charge.

The jury gave a guilty verdict within a few days, and Moses was sentenced to six years in prison but ended up serving only four due to good behaviour.

After his release in 1993, everybody hoped that Moses would have learnt a lesson, not knowing a new monster had been born. Since he believed he was innocent, it appears Moses expected his co-inmates to understand his pain and comfort him instead of adding pain to injury. Hence the feelings of rejection and abandonment grew by the day, and after four years of it building up, he had nothing to give to the world except pain, sorrow and fear.

To make matters worse, Moses phoned, laughed and tormented the already grieving families. Amongst them was the grandmother of Monica Gabisile Vilakazi, whom he had raped and killed in 1995.

“It serves you well, you are now walking over the grave of Monica”.

Police response

To say Moses had lost touch with humanity will be an understatement. He had brought hell on earth. The forensics department felt overwhelmed by the number of samples they had to test since it was one body after the other.

The late President Nelson Mandela visited one of the crime scenes to support the protesting and grieving families.

The police force ended up appealing to retired FBI agent Robert Ressler to help build the suspect's profile since they were not sure who was responsible for sending people to early graves. He concluded that whoever was behind it was a brilliant, calculative individual whose sexual drive was out of control and the main reason for his actions but still, he had no name.

They pleaded with the public for help in identifying and catching the lunatic. At that moment, Moses Sithole anonymously called the police and framed his brother-in-law Maxwell Makabeni. Soon after his call, police arrested Maxwell, brought him for questioning, and after days of interrogation, the innocent man was released back to the same person who had reported it.

It was then that Moses learnt that despite the police knowing it was one person committing the crimes, they still didn't have the name or picture of the suspect, and so he was free to continue his massacre.

Crimes in Boksburg

Feeling invisible, Moses relocated to the town of Boksburg, and on n September 16, 1995, a female body was found near the Van Dyk Mine, and only 48hrs later, ten more were discovered. Assessing the nature of the corpse, detectives noticed that, like the ones in Atteridgeville, they all had a similar mark-raped, strangled by their underwear and hands tied to their backs.

It was apparent the killer had moved his location, and the police asked the media to spread the word and for people to be prepared.

However, Moses's killing spree intensified public unrest in a country where crime was already the order of the day. Many people felt the police were not doing enough and neither competent to apprehend him and other well-known criminals who continued to walk scot-free at the expense of other people's tears.

When the death of a toddler was mentioned as one of his victims, people wanted to know what he had against an innocent child. After a thorough investigation, police concluded that in Moses attacking the mother, he had mistakenly gagged the child in the head, leaving him with an open wound, resulting in his death due to exposure.

The arrest

Nevertheless, anything with a beginning must indeed have an end, and things were slowly closing in for the monster. In August 1995, Moses contacted a famous photographer asking to be linked with any organization that worked with homeless children. As expected, the man questioned who he was and why he was looking for a young shelter since he was an adult. In his response, Moses presented himself as a loving, caring and concerned gentleman who desperately needed a home for two homeless boys from his charity.

The photographer was touched and directed Moses to a children's home called Kids Haven, not knowing he had met the devil in the flesh and a woman was going to lose her life a few days later.

Upon his arrival, Moses approached one of the workers, Tryphena Mogotsi and offered her a lump sum if she agreed to leave her job and work for him. Since Tryphena had a lot in her hands supporting everyone in her family, including extended relatives, she found the offer too hard to turn down, wrote her application and handed it to Moses.

A day later, the con man returned and told Tryphina that her application had been approved and would start the following day. The two agreed to meet at a train station the next day, and sadly, no one ever saw her again. Luckily her friend and core worker knew about Tryphina's meeting with Mr Sithole, and she informed the police.

Since Moses had previous criminal convictions, his image was quickly pulled out from the police database, and the woman confirmed that, without a doubt, it was him because he had told them his name and last name. At last, police knew who had been keeping everybody on their toes. Within a short period, his name and image made headlines in every newspaper and television station, but catching him was going to be easier said than done.

Police headed to his house but only found his innocent wife, who had no idea where he was. After seeing that his face was everywhere, Moses phoned one of the police stations and exposed himself.

He told the lady on the line that he was the man they were looking for, but he had justifiable reasons for his actions. He repeated his story of being falsely accused in the past and maintained he was innocent.

Soon after hanging the call, Moses called his brother-in-law Maxwell, the same man he had previously framed and asked for a gun. Little did he know it was time to pay up. The two arranged to meet, and to his surprise, the police were there waiting for him.

He pulled his axe and began fighting the police. One officer fired two shots, hitting him in the leg and stomach, and Moses fell. An arrest was made, and a moment of relief and smiles could be seen on each officer's face. The reign of terror had come to an end. After his recovery, Moses was found guilty for every charge against him, and the jury felt he deserved to be executed, but the law of South Africa had written off the death penalty. He was then sentenced to 2410 years with the possibility for parole after serving 930 years. He remains incarcerated in Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein.

Aftermath

Despite the joy and freedom on every South African's face, the painful memories are too hard to forget, especially for the victims' families. Sadly new and dangerous criminals have been born and continue to terrorize South Africa differently, mainly targeting women. One woman once said, "our bodies are crime scenes." which in a nutshell summarises the high prevalence of women being subjected to physical abuse and ill-treatment.

According to Aljazeera news, a woman is murdered in South Africa every four hours, and none of them feels safe even amongst family and friends. I pray that God heals their land and restores peace.

