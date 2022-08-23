Opinion. Emotional Abandonment And How It Affects Relationships

Emotional neglect is amongst the top underrated reasons why relationships and homes fall apart. We tend to think that just because we are physically present, it fills the emotional gap too, when In reality, it doesn't.

withering flower to present emotional neglect Caleb Shong/ Unsplash

NB- This post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission)

Have you ever heard someone say, you have never been there, or you are never there? Or maybe you have said those words yourself. This happens at some point in our lives, and it is from the people that we love, for example, our spouse, our children, girlfriends and any relationship that you can think of and value and those words hurt. They make you question everything about yourself, including your sanity.

You begin thinking that maybe you are just not good enough and don't deserve to be with anyone else. Sometimes we even try to argue the statements, raising questions like, What do you mean, l was always with you day in and day out? Yes, you were present physically, but emotionally, you hardly existed, if not at all. I know it hurts, but it is the truth.

At the back of our minds, physical support like putting food on the table, dropping our kids at school, contributing to family finances and much more comes first before emotional intimacy. However, the painful truth is that without an emotional connection with the other partner, all our efforts will be in vain at the end of the day. Emotional neglect breaks the trust, the bond and lastly, the relationship.

It is crucial in any relationship to create time to check in and emotionally bond with our loved ones. You might be shocked to find that someone you have known for thousands of years, living under the same roof, you barely know them. Remember, Just because l smile doesn't mean that l am happy. It takes one smile to cover a million tears.

