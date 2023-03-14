“Are you okay?” Affair revealed when wife reads texts from mistress while husband is unconscious

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*

A few days ago I wrote about how my good friend Thea found out her husband was cheating on her while she was still in the maternity ward after having their second child.

He’d lied to Thea and said he needed to go to work, but then was caught by Thea’s sister hours later when she went to the house to pick up some things for the rest of Thea’s hospital stay. That’s when she caught Ryan, Thea’s husband, in the act of cheating.

You might think that when it comes to cheating scandals and how people find out about them, it can’t get any more cliche than that. However, you would be wrong.

My friend Eileen is a woman I met while waitressing. She was a hair stylist at a salon nearby, and a customer who came to eat at the counter on every lunch break. Sometimes she would have a meal, sometimes she would just linger and chat with whoever was serving her over a cup of coffee to kill time between her appointments.

Over the years, you really get to know a lot of the details of these “counter people’s” lives. In my experience, the people who regularly come to sit at diner stools and make nice with their servers are people who have rather quiet or lonely lives, and they feed off of the restaurant drama that we give them. They live vicariously through our scandalous stories, our triumphs and failures, and of course love butting in when it’s none of their business to give advice.

Sometimes the tables are turned, so to speak, and we servers get to hear the drama and resulting outcome in our customers’ lives, such as it was with Eileen.

Eileen had been telling me for ages that she had suspicions that her husband Tate was cheating on her.

First, he was spending more time at work, saying his boss had him on a special project at his architecture firm. Then, she found papers that showed he’d opened two credit cards in his name only, but no charges were listed yet. When Tate started becoming glued to his cell phone at night, ignoring Eileen to apparently “play games” she didn’t believe that’s what he was really doing. She called their cell phone company to request a copy of call records only to find that Tate had taken her name off that account months ago.

Something was definitely going on with Tate, and after he went into a rage when Eileen picked up his phone in the car to look at their place on a map, she knew he was hiding something from her.

“Don’t ever touch my phone without asking,” he told Eileen. “That is such an invasion of privacy.”

In Eileen’s mind, her husband wouldn’t be so protective over his phone if he didn’t have something to hide. She was ashamed when she admitted to me that she’d snuck into their bathroom while Tate was showering one night and tried to input his passcode - the date of their wedding anniversary - but he had changed the code and she was locked out.

“I just need some kind of proof,” Eileen told me over a cup of coffee one day, “I just don’t know how I’m going to get it.”

Not long after that, Tate was involved in a horrific car accident when he veered off the road to avoid hitting a deer. He hit a tree head-on at about forty miles an hour and shattered his pelvis, broke multiple bones in both of his legs, had a collapsed lung, his spleen removed, and would certainly be left with lifelong scars and pain.

Due to the fact he had to have so many painful surgeries in a short amount of time, Tate was kept in a medically induced coma for his comfort. It was during that time that the text messages on Tate’s phone started pouring in repeatedly throughout the day and without Tate being conscious and able to keep his phone secure, Eileen was able to read the beginning of each of the text snippets from “Sarah” without having to unlock it at all. It seems that Tate had forgotten to turn off text previews in his bid to keep his affair a secret, or maybe he was just so sure of himself that he wouldn’t get caught, he didn’t bother.

“Are you okay?”

“Where are you?”

“What is going on, why aren’t you answering me?”

“How could you do this to me?”

“How could you ghost me after two years?”

“Are you okay? Where are you?”

Over and over and over again for weeks while Eileen sat by Tate’s side, his phone in hand, waiting for him to wake up.

Well, he finally did wake up, and when he did, Eileen didn’t have any questions for him, just one single sentence to say:

“You’d better get in touch with Sarah because I’m filing for divorce.”

Then, Eileen walked out of her husband’s hospital room and the next time they shared space was in the courtroom where their divorce was being finalized.

If you are wondering, of course Sarah didn’t stay with her now disabled affair partner. Tate ended up broke and alone, and Eileen was able to open her own hair salon.

What goes around comes around.