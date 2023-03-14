Mother disowns daughter when daughter learns baby has Down syndrome and aborts the child

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*

Photo by Pavol Štugel on Unsplash

I must admit that I never wanted to be a mother. My half-sister is twelve years younger than me, so I was old enough and mature enough when she was born and going through infancy and toddlerhood to know that I wanted nothing to do with parenting. She was only about six years old when I moved out of the family home, so we aren’t close, which is sad now, but I guess that is what happens when some siblings are born so far apart.

By some twist of fate, I found myself pregnant at twenty-three years old. I still didn’t want to be a mother, but I had issues. Putting my baby up for adoption was out of the question for me. I was abandoned by my father, and would never want to make a child feel like they were unwanted by their birth parent, even if it meant not giving the gift of life to a family who desperately wanted one. Also, for some reason that to this day I still can’t put a finger on it, I just felt like abortion was the wrong choice for me.

So, there I was. Young, single, quite wary about the permanence of motherhood with the bright caveat that at least after they graduate high school they may go off to college and start their own life without me.

I was, shall we say, bamboozled by motherhood. My daughter Tori was born perfect, but we soon realized she was experiencing delays in development, and later learned of her autism and intellectual disability. Tori will not be going to college after graduating high school next year. I’ve come to accept the fact that she will be living with me and under my care for the rest of her life.

I love my daughter deeply, with all my heart, but I must say if I had known while she was in my womb how she would develop once she was out of it that I would have opted out of mothering a child with disabilities. I would have gotten the abortion.

You can’t test for things like autism or other intellectual disabilities while babies are gestating. However, you can get them tested for Down syndrome and other genetic conditions, which gives parents the ability to think about whether they’re capable and willing to raise a disabled child.

Years after my daughter Tori was born we were having a playdate with my good friend Jean and her son, Caleb. I knew that Jean was pregnant with her second child, and it was during that playdate that she broke down and told me the news that at the latest scan, their baby had shown thickening in the neck tissue which indicated Down syndrome, and after a test on the amniotic fluid, Down syndrome was confirmed.

Jean and her husband had just split up over money issues (primarily that they didn’t have much of it), and Jean suffered from crippling depression on a good day, which was made worse postpartum after Caleb. As much as it broke their hearts, Jean and her husband both agreed that it was not the right time to bring another child into their world, much less a child that would need constant support throughout his life.

Jean went through with having the abortion, and in doing so she lost much more than just a second child.

When Jean’s mother found out that her second grandbaby had been aborted and the reason why she flew into a rage and told Jean that she’d had no right to abort that baby.

“That was MY grandchild,” Jean’s mom yelled at her as Jean sobbed in misery over what she’d done.

“But you weren’t the one who’d have to care for it,” Jean argued.

“It doesn’t matter. What you did was wrong. You shouldn’t have done it, and one way or another, you’re going to pay for it!”

Jean left her mother’s house in tears, wondering exactly what her mother meant by her having to pay for her choice, but she soon found out.

A few days later, a large box arrived on Jean’s porch, and in it were all the family photos of Jean, her husband, and Caleb that had once hung in her mother’s house. Along with the photos were gifts Caleb had made for his Grammy, and other things Jean had given to her mother over the years.

A few weeks after that, a thick envelope arrived. Jean opened it to find a copy of her mother’s updated Will, which she had cut Jean completely out of, leaving all of her assets to Jean’s two brothers.

Jean’s mother had disowned her for choosing to abort her child, and in all the years I’ve known Jean, she hasn’t seen or spoken to her mother since.

Well, the joke was on Grammy, because a few years later, after Jean and her husband had reconciled, they found themselves pregnant again and Jean gave birth to a perfect, beautiful baby girl that her mother would never get the chance to see.

How would you have reacted if you were Jean’s mother? What if you were in Jean’s position?