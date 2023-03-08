“You shouldn’t be allowed to have a baby,” staunch Christian tells gay couple who wants a child of their own

Mary Duncan

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qYEoc_0lBhM3pm00
Photo byTim MossholderonUnsplash

After one of my best friends Terry and his husband Doug had finally been legally married in our state, something that was very important to them and they waited for a very long time, they decided that it was time to bring a child into their family.

Adoption is an incredibly hard and costly process even when things go well. If a couple is paired with a child out of the country, it’s up to the couple to come up with travel expenses to go pick up their child and bring them home. There are fees that range from tens to hundreds of thousands of dollars. Background checks, home checks, and interviews of friends and family members to see if the couple is “fit” to adopt.

It just so happened that we were all friends with a woman named Angela who was a local birth doula as well as a mother in town. We all attended the local Unitarian Universalist church and were sitting together at a luncheon one day when Terry and Doug started talking about how they were thinking hard about starting the adoption process.

“Have you thought about a surrogate?” Angela asked them.

Terry shook his head, “We can’t afford a surrogate, it’s much more costly than adoption.”

Angela waived him off. “I’d do it completely for free. I assume you’d somehow have to cover my medical costs, but I wouldn’t charge you anything extra to carry your baby,” she swore to them.

Terry and Doug thought it over and shortly came to the conclusion that they absolutely wanted to take Angela up on her offer. The first round of IVF worked and Terry and Doug’s baby began growing in her belly.

It was no secret to their friends, family, and church community what Angela was doing for them. In fact, it was mostly celebrated as a generous, selfless gift that Angela was giving to this loving couple.

When Angela was getting closer to her due date, they rented out the recreational room at the U.U. church to hold a baby shower, and everyone in the congregation was invited to attend as well as friends and family.

Everything was going well at the shower I helped to plan. There were maybe closet one hundred people there to shower the couple with everything they needed to start their baby’s life. Diapers, clothing, toys, blankets, bottles, and formula were towering up on the table set behind where the three of them were sitting at the front of the room.

I was sitting off to the side, as it was my job to keep track of what everyone gave to the couple so that they could later send thank you cards.

 At one point, a woman that none of us recognized walked up and dropped a thick, heavy Bible into Doug’s lap. The woman raised her hand and started shaking her pointed finger at them.

“You shouldn’t be allowed to have a baby,” she said, then reached down and poked at the Bible with her finger.

“You’ll see. Read that! It’s all in there!” Then she walked away, out the door, and we never saw her again or even knew who she was.

Terry and Doug just stared at each other nervously and then Doug tossed the Bible onto the table behind him before turning back to the other guests.

Besides a few comments later of “Can you believe that woman did that?” We didn’t let her rude, inappropriate behavior ruin the day.

How would you have reacted to that woman?

Hi, I hope you enjoyed this story! I am a freelance writing single mom trying to create a better life for me and my daughter through words. If you enjoyed this, please consider leaving a small donation: https://ko-fi.com/maryduncan

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Family# Relationships# Health# Religion# Lifestyle

Comments / 25

Published by

I write about relationships and parenting, life, society, people, and sometimes also beer.

Connecticut State
126K followers

More from Mary Duncan

Neighbor accuses man of being a peeping tom when he swims in his pool at night, can see in her lighted windows

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When I was growing up my family was close to our next-door neighbors, the Mercers. The Mercers were the bane of my neighborhood’s existence after they painted their house black to show off their lawn flamingos, but the Mercers were great to us and we loved their company. We would often have picnics with them in the summer, exchange gifts on holidays and birthdays, and of course, I got free use of their pool any time I wanted.

Read full story
48 comments

Mom wants to kick teen daughter out of house when she dyes her hair blue, dad shaves his head in protest

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was a teenager I started experimenting with hair color without my parent’s permission. When I was a junior in high school and only sixteen years old at the time, I got my first job and had my first paycheck that I could spend or save for anything I wanted. It didn’t take me long to go and find myself the perfect shade of fire-engine red to dye my blondish hair.

Read full story
100 comments

Mom terminates her own parental rights so she doesn't have to pay when teen daughter is admitted to psych ward

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When I was in my early thirties I had a bit of a mental breakdown and ended up in what my local psychiatric hospital calls their “Intensive Outpatient Program” or, IOP. The IOP required me to attend in-person group and personal therapy sessions that went from 9 am to 1 pm for five days a week, for six weeks. I was lucky to be unemployed at this time or else I never would have been able to complete the program, despite the fact that the unemployment is partially what got me there in the first place.

Read full story
193 comments

“I’ll find a girlfriend who’ll lend me money,” says unemployed, cheating husband who won’t get a job

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. For all of my adult life, I have been a strong, independent woman who has not relied on a man’s support or income to sustain me or my teenage daughter, Tori. For the first time in my life, I’m living with a man, my boyfriend of three years, and I’m currently in a position where I make and contribute more money than he does.

Read full story
30 comments

Mom plans fake trip to Disneyworld to teach her children a harsh lesson about lying

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I’m no professional when it comes to childhood development, so I am not sure where or when children learn to lie to their parents, siblings, or others. The first time I remember my daughter Tori telling a whopper of a lie was when she was about five years old.

Read full story
11 comments

“I knew you could afford a great one.” Woman collects husbands for wedding rings and then divorces them

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. This past fall my little sister Grace got married to my new brother-in-law, Rich. I was surprised and offended that more than one person asked whether it bothered me that my little sister was getting married before me. The fact was, it did and it didn’t bother me.

Read full story
12 comments

“I packed for you, can you be out by Sunday?” Man cheats and files for divorce, blindsiding wife of 20 years

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. In almost all of the cases of infidelity I’ve ever heard about, and it’s so sadly common, I’ve heard an awful lot of stories, it’s most often the cheating man who moves out of the house when his dalliances are exposed.

Read full story
51 comments

“You don’t deserve a steak,” Woman tells a single mom using SNAP benefits to pay for her groceries

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was younger and my daughter Tori was in elementary school, I was laid off from my office job and luckily was able to collect unemployment until I was able to get back on my feet again. At the time Tori and I were living alone together in a trailer park and when I lost my job I was terrified of what might happen to us. I quickly budgeted out all of my money, cut back on all of my expenses, and applied for every bit of aid I qualified for to ensure that we could stay where we lived so Tori could stay in her school district.

Read full story
1284 comments

Woman refuses to pick up her husband’s affair baby from daycare when his girlfriend is in the hospital

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I think we can all agree that infidelity in relationships is a downright terrible thing. The general consensus seems to be, if you are going to cheat, if you want to cheat, you should just leave the person you are with first. If you don’t leave them or tell them first, you aren’t giving your partner a chance to have a say in what goes on in their relationship. Unknowingly, the cheated-on partner has another person to contend with in their lives, and they are at a terrible disadvantage.

Read full story
731 comments

"It's that flying rat or me!" Wife beside herself when husband bonds with squirrel he rehabilitated and keeps as pet

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was a kid my friend Caitlin found a baby raccoon abandoned in her backyard and brought it in inside the house to present to her father. Caitlin’s parents were on the verge of divorce at the time and her dad was in one of those modes where he would give in to any of Caitlin’s demands to keep her happy and wanting to see him. He took Caitlin to the pet store and bought what he thought was necessary to take care of a baby raccoon, and they began feeding it from a little bottle and nurturing it to health.

Read full story
28 comments

“I want my money!” Teen girl confused, believes child support money should go directly to her, not her mother

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. It’s rather hard being a single mom, but all things considered, I have been very lucky when it comes to the man I have to co-parent my daughter Tori with. Tori’s dad, James, is not someone who I get along with very well, and I never have. We have different political and religious beliefs, we do not share the same values or work ethics, and the way we’ve each raised Tori in our time with her has been very different. I always said James was great at taking care of a kid, but I wondered whether he would do a good job raising a young woman.

Read full story
1093 comments

Woman who saw UFO is heartbroken when her sighting is explained away by common meteor crash

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. If hard pressed to pick just one, I would have to say that my favorite television show I’ve ever watched is The X-Files.

Read full story
4 comments

"You're driving her to drink," Mom calls and complains to daughter's boss for overworking her without her knowledge

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I have had some tough jobs in my life, mostly waiting tables. Some people may think that being a waitress is an easy job that anyone without much of an education can do, and yeah, you don’t need a higher education to do it, but you need a lot of particular skills.

Read full story
26 comments

Woman called to school when confused little girl brings in her mom’s tampons to make dolls for her friends

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I can only remember a single time that my mother was called to my elementary school because I had done something bad as a child. I was a nice, quiet, reserved kid who got picked on a lot for having glasses and being the only one in my class with no father.

Read full story
180 comments

Little girl goes home crying to mom because friend’s father tried to make her eat steamed broccoli

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Besides my seventeen-year-old daughter who seems to currently be living on a diet of bananas, cereal, and the very occasional bit of protein, I am the pickiest eater I know. For me, it’s not usually the taste of foods that turn me off, it’s the texture. I don’t mind the taste of fish, but I hate the way it feels in my mouth. I probably would enjoy sushi if it weren’t for the fact that you have crunchy things wish squishy things with chewy things all together, and that is just too much going on in my mouth for me.

Read full story
529 comments

Woman puts bleach in laundry detergent jug when her neighbor keeps taking her soap for shared washers

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. To me, the best appliance a house can have is a dishwasher. I don’t know why but ever since I was a kid I’ve hated getting wet when I’m not supposed to be wet. I like showering and swimming, but absolutely hate having my hands in dirty dishwater. I also hate being rained on, accidentally splashed, or otherwise assaulted by water.

Read full story
575 comments

Groom refuses his stepmother a dance at his wedding, so the groom’s father refuses to pay for the wedding

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When I was ten years old, the man that my mother married officially adopted me and I had a father for the first time in my life. I had never met my biological father and never got the chance as he died last October, but that doesn’t matter much to me. My bio-dad was never my “real” dad, the man who adopted me and loved me as his own was my true father.

Read full story
86 comments

Woman tries to end a lease early over roommate cooking stinky vegetables too often

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When I was much younger I lived in a small apartment in the dodgy end of town with two other young women. The apartment was in a house with four other apartments, one of them occupied by our landlord, Scott. He was a cool guy who had inherited the house from his father and used the investment property to fund his dream venture at the time, which was a tanning salon. To fully fund the salon he wanted to open, Scott sold the house we lived in to a Chinese man who worked at a local casino.

Read full story
1 comments

“My kids are home-schooled,” CPS called on mother when kids are found playing outside on a school day

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. Years ago, when my daughter Tori was much younger, I tried homeschooling her for a while. Tori is autistic and intellectually disabled, she has an extremely hard time making friends and cooperating with peers, and I found that she was missing out on the basics of things as the school she was in just kept pushing her through the grades as they are wont to do.

Read full story
425 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy